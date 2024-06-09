Liverpool legend Alan Hansen 'seriously ill' in hospital as Reds release statement

Alan Hansen made 620 appearances for Liverpool (Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender and Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen is “seriously ill in hospital”, the club have confirmed.

The 68-year-old won eight league titles and three European Cups during a 14-year spell at Liverpool, making 620 appearances for the club before he retired in 1991.

Liverpool released a statement on social media on Sunday afternoon, sending their support to Hansen as they provided a worrying update on his health.

A statement said: “The thoughts and support of everyone at Liverpool FC are with our legendary former captain Alan Hansen, who is currently seriously ill in hospital.

“The club is currently in contact with Alan’s family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family.

“We will provide any further updates as we receive them in due course, and we request that the Hansen family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Hansen was handed the Liverpool captaincy in 1985 and led the club to a league and FA Cup double a year later, sealed with victory in the final against Merseyside rivals Everton at Wembley. He also won 26 caps for Scotland and featured at the 1982 World Cup.

After a glittering career on the pitch, Hansen then went on to become a hugely successful television pundit, having resisted offers to move into management. He was a regular on Match of the Day, until he stepped away after the 2014 World Cup.

Gary Lineker, who worked alongside Hansen on Match of the Day for many years, posted: “Horrendous news. Thoughts are with Alan, Janet and all the family.”