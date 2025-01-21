Liverpool through to last 16 in new-look Champions League after Salah and Elliott sink Lille

Harvey Elliott celebrates putting Liverpool back in front - Reuters/Phil Noble

Arne Slot can give thanks to the new Champion League format and acclaim Liverpool as Europe’s best. For another week, at least.

Victory over Lille guaranteed qualification into the round of 16, although an unlikely comeback by nearest rivals Barcelona means they will have to wait to do so as table toppers.

Not for the first time, Liverpool won while promising there is more to come, goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott getting the job done despite a mid-match interruption when Lille, reduced to 10 men, equalised. It was the first Champions League goal Liverpool have conceded at Anfield this season.

The perfectionist in Slot will lament that loss of concentration, but that cannot overshadow how impressive his one hundred per centers have been taking their spot in the next phase.

Seven out of seven is some achievement given the calibre of many of their opponents, although Slot will be the first to warn this is all about laying a foundation for the more important business in spring.

One of the most pertinent pre-match observations from Slot regarded the reaction to Liverpool’s notable Champions League victories earlier this season against Real Madrid.

“These players are not impressed – that’s not something special for them,” Slot said, responding to questions about his team’s current status as ‘arguably the world’s best’.

“If we would have won with Feyenoord then there would be a big party in the dressing room.

“But here everybody’s five minutes later already thinking about recovery.”

Such is Liverpool life. Ahead of Lille’s visit, a combined 27 Premier League and Champions League games had brought only one defeat. At other clubs they would be talking about the potential for one of the greatest seasons in their history. At Anfield, it is deja vu, previous positive and negative experiences educating players and supporters alike of the possibilities and perils when looking too far ahead.

Indeed, ‘when are they going to have a wobble?’ has been asked more frequently than how far this impressive run will take Slot in his debut year.

For now, Liverpool have been enjoying their billing as Europe’s top dog. Slot was quick to remind everyone that being the Champions League form team mattered little in November. It was no more significant in December. And even now, with the league phase ending this January, the advantage of heading the pack is unknown. He will acknowledge it is far better to discover one’s fate from the confidence of a lofty height than near the bottom of the pile of qualifiers.

Even for the leaders, the new format guarantees a little jeopardy, Liverpool going into this fixture needing a point to secure a round of sixteen spot, while knowing a win ensured they could finish no lower than second.

One advantage of the competition’s redesign is there is more to be gained for all sides in going for the win. Lille played with adventure, their first goal attempt after 30 seconds. Their problem is Liverpool welcome sides attacking them as their counter-attacking skills are so potent.

So it proved when Salah struck the opening goal on 34 minutes, Lille charitably allowing the kind of space between their centre-backs and goalkeeper which makes the Egyptian’s eyes brighten to such an extent Anfield floodlights were momentarily unnecessary.

Salah had missed his first chance a few minutes earlier, reluctant to attempt a header from Luis Diaz’s cross. With the ball dropping on his wand of a left foot, there was no mistake. He could have had a second before half time when Diaz’s 50-yard pass enabled the attacker to showcase his strength, touch and pace. It was a surprise when the finish was inches wide.

Liverpool were in control in a familiar manner. At their best, they have positioned themselves this season as a hybrid of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, shifting through the gears depending on the tactical necessity.

Patient one moment, turbo-charged the next. The testimony of the opposing managers is most credible when judging their quality, and most agree it is a nightmare trying to find a solution. Press high and the centre-backs play through the lines. Sit back and it seems only a matter of time before the invitation to relentlessly attack leads to a Liverpool celebration.

It looked like there would be more to come for the home side when a second yellow card for Lille’s Aissa Mandi made Liverpool’s serene progress more likely.

"He knows exactly what he's doing!"



Then came a hiccup, a rare French attack allowing Jonathan David to equalise and dream of the unlikeliest point.

😱 LILLE HAVE EQUALISED AT ANFIELD 😱



Stung into action, substitute Elliott’s volley deflected past Lucas Chevalier via Ngal’Ayel Mukau. The party mood was restored.

Liverpool regain the lead thanks to a huge slice of luck!



Liverpool could have had a few more, Darwin Nunez forcing Chevalier into action and Federico Chiesa enjoying another promising cameo.

To Lille’s credit, they never lost belief. This is a side which was 21 games unbeaten before facing Liverpool and they dared to believe they could keep that run intact until the last second.

Instead, Liverpool will go into the next round as the team the rest want to avoid.

10:32 PM GMT

Liverpool thank their home support

10:30 PM GMT

Into the last-16

10:29 PM GMT

Arne Slot speaking to Amazon Prime

“We are happy that we are top eight, which is the only thing that tells me something. as a manager I am a bit more impressed than the fans were. They may feel it was only Lille, but they beat both Madrid clubs and not with the best players in the world so it shows how good their organisation is. The only thing I was not happy with was conceding one chance and it was a goal.

“The privilege of managing Liverpool is you have more than 11 good players and that is why you can compete on all fronts. It is up to them they are ready when they get their chance and Harvey was good today. You expect that when you bring in a quality player. We have a lot of quality and we work really hard.”

10:21 PM GMT

Harvey Elliott on his goal celebration

“I think it is pretty clear to be honest. I am not leaving! I did an interview the other day and said this is my team, my club. I am a massive fan and we are in a great position. I have had conversations with the manager but at the same time I need to understand the situation. “The team is flying and it would be silly for me to ask about why I am not playing when the team is playing so brilliantly. It is about making sure I remain patient for my opportunities and enjoy the moment. I just have to make sure that the manager knows I am ready.”

Harvey Elliott scored Liverpool’s winning goal tonight - Peter Byrne/PA

10:16 PM GMT

Harvey Elliott talking to Amazon Prime

“It feels like I have been around for some time. In the past I have made the mistake of taking a touch but to be able to score in front of The Kop, there is no better feeling. It is hard to put into words. I have always dreamed of playing Champions League football for my boyhood club, in front of these fans in this stadium. I need to go into training tomorrow and keeping working hard. Lille are amazing in my opinion. They are really good and made it tough for us at some points. “We are a family and we enjoy spending time with each other. We are always meeting up outside of training. To be able to play in this team with amazing players and human beings with a great coaching staff and great manager, we are in a great position to achieve big things this season.”

10:12 PM GMT

The thoughts of Jonathan David

“It was a very difficult game. We came up against the top team in the Champions League and we knew it was going to be complicated. We showed some good things even when we went down to 10 men. we wanted to hold on as long as we could after we equalised but we always knew it ws going to be tough. We were compact and were tough to break down. We also want to play. Liverpool are a very good team and might be the best team in the world at the moment and they showed why. I am happy I scored but ultimately we did not get the result.”

10:10 PM GMT

Another milestone for Salah

10:08 PM GMT

A flavour of Salah’s 50 Liverpool European goals

10:07 PM GMT

Tonight’s Champions League results

Atalanta 5-0 Sturm

Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa

Atletico 2-1 Leverkusen

Benfica 4-5 Barcelona

Bologna 2-1 Dortmund

Club Brugge 0-0 Juventus

Liverpool 2-1 Lille

Red Star 2-3 PSV

Slovan 1-3 Stuttgart

10:06 PM GMT

Mohamed Salah talking to Amazon Prime

09:58 PM GMT

Match stats

Possession: Liverpool 56%-44% Lille

Shots: 13-4

Shots on target: 7-1

Corners: 3-3

Touches in opposition box: 24-16

09:53 PM GMT

Full-time

The Lille keeper was up for the corner but Liverpool head away from danger. Not long after the final whistle is blown and Liverpool make it seven wins out of seven in this season’s Champions League. They are through to the last 16 and, after a dramatic ending to the game in Portugal between Benfica and Barcelona, Liverpool will need a point next week at PSV to be guaranteed top spot. They are three points ahead of Barcelona ahead of the final game. It is the first time Lille have lost in just over 20 games in all competitions.

09:51 PM GMT

90+2 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Lille have a late corner in front of their fans.

09:51 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Mac Allister has been booked for a challenge on Alexsandro that looked harsh.

09:49 PM GMT

90 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Nunez has the ball in the net but he was offside. Chiesa’s shot is saved by Chevalier and Nunez puts in the rebound but was clearly offside. He probably could have worked to get back onside.

There will be three added minutes at the end of this one.

09:47 PM GMT

88 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Andre fouls Endo right outside his own box and is booked. Andre will miss their final group match. Alexander-Arnold sends in the free-kick but Lille head away.

09:44 PM GMT

86 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Liverpool make their final change as Alexander-Arnold replaces Bradley.

09:43 PM GMT

85 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

After Elliott makes a mess of things on his own byline, the ball is fed back by David to Haraldsson near the edge of the box. His effort is deflected behind for a corner. The ball was unlikely to run out and Elliott should have dealt with it rather than try and shepherd it out of play.

Liverpool deal with the corner and clear their lines.

09:40 PM GMT

81 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Chiesa cuts in from the left and inside the box curls one towards the far corner but is denied by a decent save from Chevalier. A save he should make but a decent save nonetheless to his left.

09:37 PM GMT

79 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Nunez finds Salah out on the right and he runs at Ismaily, who gives him space to go on his right. Salah tries to beat Chevalier at his near post but the Lille keeper gets down well to make the save.

Liverpool take the corner short and Tsimikas then sends it in but Lille head away. Liverpool had numbers at the back post so had there been a bit more on that Liverpool would have been in business.

Chance for Mo Salah - Lee Smith/Reuters

09:32 PM GMT

74 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Lille are making a double change as Mukau and Gudmundsson go off to be replaced by Ismaily and Bouaddi.

Liverpool also make a change as Chiesa comes on for Diaz.

09:30 PM GMT

72 mins: Liverpool 2 Lille 1

Diakite goes flying in recklessly into a challenge with Mac Allister. He does get the ball first but keeps his leg quite high to make contact with Mac Allister. It is a little surprising there was no yellow card.

09:25 PM GMT

GOAL! Elliott restores Liverpool’s lead via deflection

Liverpool are back ahead. Tsimikas’ corner in front of The Kop is headed out to Elliott just outside the box, who takes it on first-time. It takes a significant deflection off Mukau and goes into the net, with Chevalier having no chance as a result of the deflection.

Liverpool regain the lead thanks to a huge slice of luck!



09:23 PM GMT

64 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 1

Changes for both sides. Liverpool bring on Endo for Szoboszlai and Lille make a double change with Meunier and Sahraoui replacing Bakker and Cabella.

09:20 PM GMT

GOAL! David equalises for Lille

The 10 men have equalised. Bradley should do better down Liverpool’s right but Gudmundsson is allowed to cut the ball across from the byline. Initially Haraldsson has an effort blocked but David slots home the rebound. Before that goal, Liverpool had not conceded in the Champions League since the opening matchday against AC Milan. A reminder this is matchday seven.

😱 LILLE HAVE EQUALISED AT ANFIELD 😱



09:19 PM GMT

60 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Mac Allister has a similar chance to the one Quansah had a few minutes ago. Tsimikas sends in a good free-kick and Mac Allister has a good headed opportunity but he cannot keep it down and it goes just over the bar.

09:18 PM GMT

59 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Lille are down to 10 men! The ball is played into the left-hand channel by Elliott and Mandi is in trouble. Diaz was going to get on the end of it so Mandi decides to hack him down. He already had a yellow card so he is shown a second yellow and is off. Lille will play the final half an hour with 10 men.

Lille will play the rest of the match with 10 men - Jon Super/AP

09:17 PM GMT

58 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Bradley feeds a good pass into the path of Nunez on the right-hand side of the box but his effort is saved by Chevalier, who had come out to narrow the angle. It was straight at Chevalier.

09:16 PM GMT

57 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Liverpool work it well down the right through Salah and Elliott, with the latter laying it off to Bradley on the right-hand side of the area. I do not know if Bradley was trying to cross or shoot but it ends up being a shot and goes over the bar. Some of his teammates were not too impressed that he did not pass in that area.

09:11 PM GMT

53 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Bakker fouls Tsimikas not far outside the Lille penalty area, which gives Liverpool a good opportunity. Tsimikas sends in a lovely delivery and Quansah meets it on his first Champions League start. Chevalier is in no man’s land and Quansah only needs to head it on target and it was in but he cannot keep the effort down and it goes over the bar. Quansah will be kicking himself there.

09:10 PM GMT

51 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Diaz plays a ball forward towards Nunez. The ball is fizzed in but Nunez cannot get a good enough touch on it and that allows Chevalier to get out and clear just ahead of Nunez.

09:05 PM GMT

47 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Liverpool have a great chance down the right with Salah. He drives into the Lille box and tries to curl one into the far corner but it goes wide.

09:03 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Anfield. Liverpool have made a double change at the break as Elliott and Mac Allister replace Jones and Gravenberch. Jones had received some treatment towards the end of the first half.

08:59 PM GMT

08:55 PM GMT

Match stats

Possession: Liverpool 56%-44% Lille

Shots: 5-1

Shots on target: 2-0

Corners: 1-1

Touches in opposition box: 8-9

08:52 PM GMT

HT verdict

That was a half in which Slot’s side were more reminiscent of Guardiola’s Manchester City than Klopp’s Liverpool; patient, controlled, clinical when necessary. Salah will take the glory for his goal, but strikers coming up against Van Dijk must feel like all those hopefuls facing Novak Djokovic - there seems no way past him.

08:47 PM GMT

Half-time

There is the half-time whistle and Liverpool lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Salah’s 50th European goal for the club.

08:45 PM GMT

45 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Two added minutes at the end of this first half.

08:45 PM GMT

44 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Salah should put Liverpool 2-0 up and it is a surprise he did not. Diaz plays a ball forward into the Egyptian and a fantastic first touch gets him running into the box ahead of his marker Gudmundsson. He holds off the defender, opens up his body and curls one towards the far corner. It beats Chevalier and you think it will nestle into the bottom corner but it goes just wide. It would have been a sublime goal.

08:42 PM GMT

42 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Jones goes down and receives some treatment. He looks like he will be fine to continue.

08:40 PM GMT

40 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Liverpool are running forward like the red arrows and Nunez has it with teammates up ahead of him. He ships it out to Salah on the edge of the box, who clips in a cross with the outside of his left foot that is headed behind for a corner.

Chevalier does well to punch away the delivery.

08:39 PM GMT

38 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

After a free-kick is taken short, a ball is sent in and Alisson comes out to catch but drops it. Liverpool clear but not long after Lille win themselves a corner on the left in front of The Kop. Liverpool then counter...

08:36 PM GMT

36 mins: Liverpool 1 Lille 0

Mandi was booked for Lille in the aftermath of the goal for dissent.

08:34 PM GMT

GOAL! Salah gives Liverpool the lead

Salah slots home whilst the Lille players are furious they were not given a free-kick in the build-up. Tsimikas gets the ball cleanly from David and there is clearly no foul. Jones gets hold of it and sends a pin-point through ball into Salah, who is close to being offside. Chevalier comes racing out of his goal but Salah gets to it first, lifting and curling it past the Lille keeper and into the net. Salah is onside and the goal stands. That is his 50th European goal for the club. 1-0 Liverpool.

But who needs headers when you have Salah’s wand of a left foot.

Liverpool into the lead at Anfield - Lee Smith/Reuters

08:31 PM GMT

31 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Chance for Liverpool. Jones is implored by the home faithful to play forward and he obliges, finding the run of Diaz in the left-hand channel. The Colombian fires in a cross into the path of Salah, who tries to volley home but it comes off his knee and goes away. It came at him fast.

Not sure how many headers Salah has scored in his career, but he missed a chance to give it the full Terry McDermott from Steve Heighway’s cross against Spurs in 1978 from Luis Diaz’s delivery (ask your dad or look it up on Youtube).

08:26 PM GMT

26 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Bradley wins a free-kick on the right inside the Lille half after a foul by Cabella and Liverpool have the chance to send it into the Lille box. Liverpool take it short and Salah then clips it in but it is well over-hit. What a waste that was!

08:21 PM GMT

21 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Liverpool work it brilliantly from deep in their own half all the way into the Lille box. Bradley made great ground down the right before shifting it in-field to Salah, who tries to pick out the run of Diaz into the box but the ball is over-hit and runs behind for a goal-kick.

08:19 PM GMT

19 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

A ball over the top finds Cabella in space down the left. Cabella then finds Haraldsson on the edge of the box and he shifts it out to the right. The first cross is blocked and the second is headed away by van Dijk. That initial ball over the top for Cabella was far too easy for Lille.

08:16 PM GMT

15 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Quansah chips a ball over the top of the Lille defence, trying to pick out the run of Salah but the ball is slightly over-hit and rolls through to Chevalier. Nearly a very good ball.

08:11 PM GMT

11 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Szoboszlai has had some mixed reviews this season, but Liverpool miss him when he is absent. He is so often the trigger for the high press and looks full of energy again tonight.

08:07 PM GMT

7 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Salah is found out on the right by Szoboszlai. He moves to the edge of the box, cuts inside and curls in a shot but it is an easy save for Chevalier.

Lille are pushing up high out of possession, seemingly playing in a 4-2-4 formation without the ball.

08:03 PM GMT

3 mins: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Van Dijk picks out Salah with a long, raking diagonal. Salah sends in a cross from the byline with the outside of his left foot but Chevalier catches it.

08:01 PM GMT

1 min: Liverpool 0 Lille 0

Gudmundsson has the first effort of the night inside the first minute from the left-hand side of the Liverpool box but it goes wide of Alisson’s right post. Alisson had it covered anyway.

First shot of the night comes from the visitors - Phil Noble/Reuters

08:00 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Anfield.

07:57 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides emerge from the tunnel and we are moments away from kick-off at Anfield.

07:53 PM GMT

Reminder of the teams

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Konate, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Danns, Morton.

Lille: Chevalier, Mandi, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Andre, Mukaku, Cabella, Haraldsson, Bakker, David.

Substitutes: Mannone, Caillard, Gomes, Sahraoui, Meunier, Bayo, Mbappe, Ismaily, Bouaddi, Cossier.

07:49 PM GMT

07:47 PM GMT

Daniel Sturridge on Amazon Prime

"At this particular time, they are the best team in Europe"



07:43 PM GMT

Hosts gearing up

07:40 PM GMT

Arne Slot speaking to Amazon Prime

“If we are able to work this out [qualify for the last-16 automatically], definitely [it is a perfect scenario]. That is why we have played with a very strong line-up so many times, because we would prefer to have two games fewer. “You cannot always get what you are hoping for, but we are trying to achieve this by putting another strong line-up. Lille have shown against Real Madrid, Atletico, against Juventus, how difficult they are to beat so it is not going to be easy, but we are definitely going for that.”

07:32 PM GMT

Aston Villa still trail

Over in Monaco Unai Emery’s side trail 1-0 and there is around 10 minutes to go on the French south coast. You can follow the closing stages of that game right here.

07:25 PM GMT

Lille’s Champions League campaign so far

Sporting 2-0 Lille

Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1-3 Lille

Lille 1-1 Juventus

Bologna 1-2 Lille

Lille 3-2 Sturm Graz

07:18 PM GMT

Liverpool’s Champions League results so far

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool 2-0 Bologna

RB Leipzig 0-1 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid

Girona 0-1 Liverpool

07:12 PM GMT

Jarell Quansah, who starts for Liverpool tonight, speaking to Amaazon Prime

"It's a special night for me!"



07:08 PM GMT

Full team news

Liverpool make four changes from their 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday. Darwin Nunez, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones come into the starting XI, replacing Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Substitutes: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Konate, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Danns, Morton.

Lille make three changes from their 2-1 league win against Nice on Friday. Aissa Mandi, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Ngal’Ayel Mukau come into the starting side. England midfielder Angel Gomes is on the bench.

Lille: Chevalier, Mandi, Diakite, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Andre, Mukaku, Cabella, Haraldsson, Bakker, David.

Substitutes: Mannone, Caillard, Gomes, Sahraoui, Meunier, Bayo, Mbappe, Ismaily, Bouaddi, Cossier.

07:04 PM GMT

Opportunity to guarantee last-16 place for Liverpool

It is usually the golden rule that whichever player conducts the pre-match UEFA press conference is a guaranteed starter. Not so this week as Ibrahima Konate rests his sore knee and Jarell Quansah takes his place. Conor Bradley also comes in for Alexander-Arnold, but it is generally a strong line-up, which may surprise some. Liverpool need only a point tonight to confirm their place in the last 16, but there is added incentive in staying top of the league as - technically, at least - it should guarantee a more favourable knockout draw. Sadly, some of the big hitters have been so poor in the competition so far, that’s not a formality. Slot evidently wants to keep his 100 per cent record intact. A win tonight could guarantee Liverpool at least finish in the top two, depending on other results.

06:59 PM GMT

Liverpool in fresh contract wrangle with Konate yet to sign new deal

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is still to sign an Anfield contract extension despite being offered a new deal. The French defender has 18 months left on his current terms, talks having opened earlier this season, and he confirmed on Monday that a proposal has been made by the club. Liverpool want to avoid a repeat of the situation with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all of whom are months away from seeing their contracts expire. The Merseyside club hopes Konaté, 25, will commit his peak years to Anfield.

Chris Bascombe has the full story.

06:55 PM GMT

Slot is adept at blocking the noise from bloggers and blaggers

Among the many positives of Liverpool’s latest Premier League win, it must have been especially satisfying for Arne Slot to see the homegrown star he was told he should never pick again provide the assist for the striker some have urged the manager to flog to Saudi Arabia for £50 million. So too the build-up to Liverpool’s second goal against Brentford, when the young midfielder plenty are arguing must leave Anfield to start regularly received possession from the summer signing written off in some quarters as an injury-prone dud who ought to be sent back to Italy this month. Darwin Núñez, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa’s contribution from the bench in west London was game-changing, as was the intervention of substitutes Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota against Nottingham Forest five days earlier.

For more from Chris Bascombe, click here.

06:50 PM GMT

Lille team news

06:45 PM GMT

Liverpool team news

The Reds to take on Lille 👊🔴 #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 21, 2025

06:44 PM GMT

Fancy a flutter?

06:41 PM GMT

Tonight’s Champions League fixtures

5.45pm kick-offs

Atalanta 1-0 Sturm HT

Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa HT

8pm kick-offs

Atletico vs Leverkusen

Benfica vs Barcelona

Bologna vs Dortmund

Club Brugge vs Juventus

Liverpool vs Lille

Red Star vs PSV

Slovan vs Stuttgart

06:37 PM GMT

Match preview

Liverpool host Lille at Anfield on matchday seven of eight in the Champions League group stage. Arne Slot’s side come into tonight’s match off the back of a 2-0 win away at Brentford on Saturday after a late double from Darwin Nunez. As well as being top of the Premier League by six points, they also are at the summit of the big Champions League table having won six out of six, three points clear of second-place Barcelona, and can absolutely guarantee their spot in the last-16 this evening. The premier European competition has undergone transformation this season, with the old six-game format divided into groups swapped for an eight-game group phase with one big league. Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has given his views on the new Champions League format.

“It is difficult to judge as long as the season is still going. One of the positives, especially for the teams in pot three and pot four, is that they can also face teams from their own pot and that gives them a bigger chance to win games.

“In the old format, as a pot four team, you always faced from teams from pot three, two and one, so it was not always easy to win a game. Now they have two games against equal opposition as well. For those teams, I am 100 per cent sure they feel it is a step up.

“For the teams that were always in pot one, I have to wait and see to give you an honest opinion about what I would prefer. You cannot judge the league table and say this is the best team in Europe, this is the second best team, this is the third best team because we have not played against the same teams.”

Liverpool are aiming to make it seven wins out of seven in this season’s Champions League - Carl Recine/Getty Images

Slot has confirmed that his side will be without Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez for the next few weeks. Jota missed the win at Brentford on Saturday after picking up a knock against Nottingham Forest last week whilst Gomez has been out since injuring his hamstring against West Ham at the end of December.

“Maybe [Diogo] Jota a bit earlier than Joe [Gomez], but both of them are expected to be back with us in weeks, not in months. I have said many times before the last stage of rehab is the most difficult, the one that can sometimes add a few days. But it is clear we are expecting them to be back with us in the upcoming weeks. It is always difficult to say exactly how long it is, but both of them are not going to be out for months, that is for sure - as long as the rehab goes as planned, of course.”

Liverpool’s opponents tonight, Lille, are currently in the final position of the top eight going into this round of fixtures, which would see them progress into the last-16. Lille, who come into tonight’s game off the back of a 2-1 home win over Nice last Friday, are currently third in Ligue 1 and have lost just three games so far in the league and Champions League. So far this in the Champions League they have beaten both Madrid clubs.

The only previous meeting between these sides came in the last-16 of the Europa League during the 2009-10 season, with Liverpool progressing 3-1 on aggregate.

Team news to follow shortly.