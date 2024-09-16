Liverpool injury update: Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott latest news and return dates

Liverpool have just two fitness concerns lingering ahead of a busy week of action.

The Reds head to Italy to take on AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, before hosting Bournemouth at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arne Slot will be looking to get their season back on track after losing his first game as Liverpool boss 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Injury doubt Alexis Mac Allister started the game against Forest, with Curtis Jones coming on in the second half for his first appearance of the season.

Here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injury news...

Federico Chiesa

Chiesa was not deemed fit enough to make the Liverpool squad for the Forest game following his £12.5million move from Juventus last month.

The winger has yet to make an appearance this season and was left out of Italy’s squad for their recent Nations League wins over France and Israel.

Chiesa is being integrated slowly at Liverpool as he rebuilds his fitness, with Slot saying last week: “Federico has trained with the team now three or four times, so let's see how he does today and which decision I make because we have more than 20 players for a position.

“I choose the ones that are the fittest at the moment.”

Potential return date: Tuesday September 17, vs AC Milan

Waiting game: Federico Chiesa is yet to make an appearance for Liverpool following his £12.5m summer switch (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott

Elliot could be sidelined until the end of October after suffering a foot injury playing for England’s Under-21s.

The midfielder’s only appearance for the Reds this season came off the bench in the 2-0 win over Brentford last month.

Liverpool boss Slot said: “Harvey is of course a big disappointment for him but not only for him, also for us because OK, he didn’t play that much in the first three games but he played a lot in pre-season and he showed himself really well so, of course, if he had stayed fit he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures.

“But now he isn’t [fit] and that also gives the chance to someone else. So it is, first and foremost, a blow for himself, and then also for us because I think availability is important in the stage of the season when we play seven games in 22 days, I think.

“So, it’s a blow for the both of us but he will work as hard as always to come back in the best possible way. He didn’t stay fit unfortunately so he is out for a longer time.”

Potential return date: Late October