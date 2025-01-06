Liverpool injury update: Dominik Szoboszlai and Joe Gomez latest news and return dates

Liverpool can reflect on a few positives from their draw against Manchester United as they prepare to face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg on Wednesday night.

Despite missing the chance to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, the good news is that the Reds were able to welcome back both Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley from injury.

The former completed the full 90 minutes, whilst the latter was a late replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and almost conjured up a winner only for his effort to be saved by Andre Onana.

A timely double boost at a time where the fixture list doesn't ease up for Arne Slot's side.

Another tough test awaits at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Dutchman could be in a position to welcome back a key player as he seeks to ensure the Reds take a good result into next month's second leg.

Here’s all the latest Liverpool injury news and return dates...

Dominik Szoboszlai

Dominik Szoboszlai was a surprise absentee from Liverpool's draw against Manchester United, but his absence was explained when the team news was announced.

"Dominik Szoboszlai misses out on the matchday squad due to illness," the club confirmed.

It remains to be seen if the Hungary international recovers in time to return to the Liverpool squad against Spurs.

Potential return date: Unknown

Joe Gomez

Liverpool's only other injury casualty is Joe Gomez. The defender came off against West Ham United with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Speaking after the game, Slot said: “You saw today an injury of Joe Gomez. If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed.

“In a sprint, then we all know it’s a hamstring and we all know it’s going take a while before he is back. I don’t know how long but he will be out for quite a bit.”

Potential return date: Unknown