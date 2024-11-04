Liverpool injury update: Ibrahima Konate, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa latest news and return dates

Liverpool kicked off November with a huge comeback win over Brighton, but a fresh injury to a first-team regular in Ibrahima Konate.

The defender has been an almost ever-present since replacing Jarrell Quansah at half-time of the opening-day win at Ipswich, but does not appear to have suffered a serious injury.

Much of their injury woes could have been eradicated come the end of November so, with Liverpool fighting on four fronts, key weeks lie ahead in the treatment room.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the latest Liverpool injuries…

Ibrahima Konate

The centre-back was forced off at half-time after coming off worse at a corner routine, leaving the pitch using his shirt as a makeshift sling to support his left arm.

Slot after after the game: "He had a little bit of pain at half-time. So it was only the first half that was a disappointment, it was also the fact he had to go off because he has been really good for the whole season."

Konate was quick to allay injury fears, posting on Instagram on Sunday: "Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn’t serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I'll be ready for the next game. In Sha Allah!"

Potential return date: Southampton (a) on November 24, 2024

Diogo Jota

The forward has been out since the win over Chelsea after coming off worse from a tussle with Tosin Adarabioyo, but it is hoped Liverpool’s first-choice striker could be available to face Southampton after the international break.

Slot said on Friday; “It is always difficult to tell you exactly when [Alisson and Jota] are ready because especially the last phase of the recovery can always be a few days extra or less. The fact is that they are not there before the international break and let’s see if they can join us after.”

Potential return date: Southampton (a) on November 24, 2024

Federico Chiesa

Summer signing Federico Chiesa has endured a difficult start to life at Liverpool, having missed the entirety of pre-season.

Slot delivered a worrying update on the Italian at the end of October, revealing the player keeps suffering setbacks in training. He said: “Sometimes he’s there with us, trains a few days, and then goes out for injury again.

“I don’t want to put days or weeks on it, because I think we just have to make sure he gets in the best possible shape. I don’t want to put any pressure on him by coming up with dates.”

Slot added on Friday, before the win over Brighton: “Chiesa is not back before the international break, but there is only a week to go. We are hoping he can do things again during the international break and that he can join us afterwards.”

Potential return date: Late November/early December

Federico Chiesa has endured a frustrating start to life at Liverpool (Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has played only once this season after suffering a fractured foot while playing for the England U21s in September.

The 21-year-old had hoped to return in October but will also be out until after the international break in November.

Potential return date: Southampton (a) on November 24, 2024

Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the win over Crystal Palace in October and faces a few more weeks out.

"He's progressing well," Slot said in October. "Like we expected, but it is not a short-term recovery, so it is always difficult to judge. The best way to judge an injury is at the end of an injury, in that phase of the rehab.”

"And he is not there yet. I can't tell you how long he will be out but don't expect him to be [back before international break.]"

Potential return date: Southampton (a) on November 24, 2024