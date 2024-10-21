Liverpool injury update: Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Alisson latest news and return dates

Diogo Jota has been added to the Liverpool injury list after he was forced off during their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold overcame an injury scare to start at Anfield, while Alexis Mac Allister came off the bench after returning from international duty with illness.

Wataru Endu was named on the bench but didn’t come on, but Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley, Alisson and Harvey Elliot all missed out.

The Reds play RB Leipzig in the Champions League in Germany on Wednesday.

Here is the latest Liverpool injury news...

Diogo Jota

Jota lasted just 30 minutes against Chelsea before being replaced by Darwin Nunez.

The forward will be assessed by Liverpool’s medical team but Arne Slot has ruled him out of the Champions League trip to RB Leipzig.

“I don’t know what it is but I would be surprised if he’s there on Wednesday,” Slot said.

Potential return date: Unknown

Diogo Jota was forced off in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea (AFP via Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has now missed Liverpool’s last four games due to an unspecified injury.

The 26-year-old has struggled for fitness since becoming Slot’s summer signing at the end of August.

Before their 2-0 win over Bologna earlier this month, Slot said: “Federico trained with us yesterday and came in today with some problems, and I'm not expecting him to be in the team tomorrow.

“I'm not expecting him to be out for a very long period of time.”

Potential return date: Wednesday 23 October vs RB Leipzig

Conor Bradley

Bradley was left out of Liverpool’s squad for the meeting with Chelsea after being deemed not fit enough to be involved.

The right-back captained Northern Ireland during the international break, but could be set for a spell on the sidelines.

“Conor Bradley is not in,” Slot said after the Chelsea game.

Potential return date: Unknown

Harvey Elliot is closing in on a return from injury (Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott

Elliot is closing in on a return after missing nearly two months for Liverpool due to a foot fracture he sustained playing for England Under-21s.

The midfielder has returned to training but will not be rushed back.

"Harvey is of course a big disappointment for him but also for us," Slot said last month. "Okay, he didn’t play that much in the first three games but he played a lot in pre-season and showed himself really well.

“If he had stayed fit he would have had a lot of playing time in the upcoming fixtures, but now it gives a chance to someone else.

"It's first and foremost a blow for himself but for also for us, availability is important in the stage of the season when we play seven games in 22 days. He will work as hard as always to come back in the best possible way."

Potential return date: Saturday 9 November vs Aston Villa

Alisson

Alisson is expected to be out for around six weeks after suffering another hamstring injury during Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Slot said: “What we do know is that if a player walks off like he did, that normally means that he is not in the Brazil squad, and I don't expect him to be in the team in the first game we play after [the international break].

“We have to wait and see, but it is going to take a few weeks, I assume, for him to be back. I think it is [his hamstring].”

Potential return date: Sunday 24 November vs Southampton