Liverpool hospital taxi explosion: what we know so far
A taxi exploded outside Liverpool Women’s hospital in England on Sunday morning, killing one and injuring another.
Here’s what we know so far:
A taxi exploded in flames outside Liverpool Women’s hospital in the city centre in England, UK, shortly before 11am on Sunday.
A male passenger inside the vehicle was killed in the blast and declared dead at the scene, Merseyside police confirmed. Police are working to establish his identity.
The driver managed to escape before the flames spread and is in hospital in a stable condition.
Following police raids, three men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – have been arrested in the Kensington area of the city under the Terrorism Act, police said in a statement on Sunday night.
In the hours after the blast, a heavy police presence was reported at three streets in the city – Sutcliffe and Boaler streets in Kensington, and Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park. Fire crews and police officers wearing vests marked “negotiator” were seen at Rutland avenue and cordons remain in place.
Police said they are “keeping an open mind” as to what caused the explosion. Investigators believe it is unlikely it was a fault with the vehicle and are investigating whether the timing of the explosion, when the Remembrance Sunday silence was due to begin at the cathedral nearby, was deliberate.
The investigation is being led by counter-terrorism police who are being assisted by Merseyside police and MI5.