Liverpool football fans boo national anthem at Carabao Cup final

Liverpool supporters protested during the national anthem - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Liverpool football supporters loudly booed the national anthem before Sunday’s cup final at Wembley.

Supporters of the Merseyside club have a tradition of disrespecting ‘God Save the King’, dating back to the 1980s when it was widely believed that the city of Liverpool had been abandoned by the British establishment. Those feelings were hardened by the reaction to the Hillsborough tragedy in 1989.

In reaction to Liverpool’s jeers at Wembley, Chelsea supporters appeared to sing the anthem with greater gusto than usual.

The practice of booing the anthem became highly controversial in 2022, when Liverpool fans behaved the same way before the FA Cup final. On that occasion Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, defended their right to do so, describing the club’s supporters as “wonderful people” who “wouldn’t do it unless there’s a reason for it”.

Although the national anthem is not usually played before Premier League matches, Liverpool did use the music before a match last year, to mark the coronation of King Charles. The anthem was loudly booed on that occasion too.

The jeering of the words to “God Save the King” on Sunday has added poignancy after the news that King Charles has cancer.