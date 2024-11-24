Liverpool FC news roundup: What you missed vs. Southampton and Slot's ALL-TIME Premier League feat

Here are our full-time player ratings:

Hearts were in mouths an hour into Liverpool’s trip to St. Mary’s as Liverpool found themselves 2-1 down, staring into the face of letting an opportunity to put Manchester City under serious pressure go to waste.

Two Mo Salah goals later, the Reds find themselves eight points clear at the top of the Premier League. They are also able to take serious solace from the way in which they dug deep to grind out the victory despite not being on their A-game.

Liverpool now join elite company in being only the fourth Premier League side to have this point advantage - eight or more - after 12 games.

It's not just Mohamed Salah catching the eye at Liverpool.

There's another Egyptian at the club who is following in the Reds' icon's footsteps and very much pushing on the door of a promotion soon.

It's still moot whether Salah stays at the club beyond his current deal. However, even if he leaves there will definitely still be an Egyptian attacker left at the club.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is on the brink of something very special in the Premier League. He can already match Jurgen Klopp's masterpiece.

That comes, of course, after City's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur. The twin results put Arne Slot on the brink of something very special.

He could match Jurgen Klopp's masterpiece after just four months.

Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot

Gary Neville has talked Premier League title race - and compared both Liverpool and Arsenal. The two clubs have a massive chance with Manchester City's problems.

It's an incredible start to the Premier League season. The bookies have Liverpool down as favourites, while Pep Guardiola has essentially conceded the title already.

Now Gary Neville is weighing in. He feels there are no excuses for not winning it - if you're Arsenal.

It’s fair to say that Liverpool didn’t look on their finest form against Southampton this afternoon.

The rest of the second half, however, became the Mo Salah show. Liverpool’s Egyptian talisman scored twice to hand the Reds a necessary 3-2 victory.

Salah’s first goal, the one that made it 2-2, was helped on its way due to a quizzical error by Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Dominik Szoboszlai pattern is too STRANGE for Arne Slot to ignore

Dominik Szoboszlai has developed a very interesting pattern that gives Arne Slot something to think about. The secret to unlocking the Hungarian may not be an easy one.

Dominik Szoboszlai got his first Premier League goal of the season on Sunday as he opened the scoring for Liverpool against Southampton. The midfielder curled it home beautifully with his left foot after the Saints essentially presented him with an opportunity on the edge of their own box.

But an interesting pattern has emerged that certainly gives Arne Slot food for thought. The Hungarian appears to play better without a star teammate.