Liverpool FC news recap: Trent CONTRACT update, Alisson INJURY update, Slot TEASES team news

Here's a round-up of all the latest Liverpool news for Sunday 22nd September as a Liverpool loanee gets bitten amidst receiving a red card and Calafiori gives Liverpool a title race boost.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gives WORRYING contract update

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool

The Athletic has shared some quotes from Trent Alexander-Arnold given on Saturday about his contract situation at Liverpool. They're not positive to say the least.

“The most important thing is trophies if I’m honest,” he told reporters. “I want to win trophies.

"I’m a player who is highly motivated by winning things and being elite. That’s probably the main factor of anything. If you have a personality that’s elite, who wants to win and will do anything to win then that’s what drives them.”

➡️ Read more

Alisson Becker posts ALARMING injury update to social media

Alisson Becker, Liverpool

Liverpool beat Bournemouth on Saturday at Anfield but had to do so without Alisson Becker. The goalkeeper was a surprise absence after an injury kept him out of the squad.

While watching some football, we got Alisson's POV in a social media post on Instagram late Saturday night - him sitting on his sofa with a medical device on his legs.

The device essentially helps circulate the blood in Alisson's legs, hopefully boosting recovery in the muscle.

➡️ Read more

Arne Slot drops some early team news hints ahead of West Ham's visit to Anfield on Wednesday

Arne Slot 2024

Talking about Darwin Nunez's wonder strike against Bournemouth yesterday and what he wants to see from the Uruguayan next, Slot let slip that he’s likely to feature again in midweek.

"He showed today a good game and maybe he can show it on Wednesday again but let's wait and see,” he said, per the Liverpool Echo.

➡️ Read more

Watch: Liverpool loanee Owen Beck gets bitten moments after receiving red card

Owen Beck

Liverpool sent Owen Beck to Blackburn Rovers this season and the left-back has been thriving. His initial efforts this season earned rave reviews from Rovers fans, with several begging the Reds to let him stay permanently.

However, in the 89th minute of Blackburn's contest against Preston North End, the left-back swiped an aggressive leg out at a PNE player and subsequently appeared to receive a bite from Preston's Milutin Osmajić - who received a yellow card from the referee.

➡️ Read more

Watch: Arsenal's Calafiori gives Liverpool a HUGE boost in the title race

Riccardo Calafiori - Bologna and Italy

Liverpool just watched a former transfer target play a major role in their Premier League title bid as Arsenal drew with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a fantastic game of football.

It's a result that sits Liverpool in second place, despite the loss against Nottingham Forest last weekend - one point behind City.

And they have a former transfer target to thank.

➡️ Read more

Liverpool FC news recap: Trent CONTRACT update, Alisson INJURY update, Slot TEASES team news

