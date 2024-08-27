Who can Liverpool face in the Champions League draw? Group-stage pot confirmed and procedure explained

Who can Liverpool face in the Champions League draw? Group-stage pot confirmed and procedure explained

The Champions League draw is only days away as Liverpool prepare to enter a new-look competition after a year away.

It has been a decade since the Reds were last knocked out at the Champions League group stage but the 2024/25 first round will be very different to previous years.

All 36 teams will be loaded into one group and handed eight fixtures, four home and four away. Every club will face two teams from each of the four seeding pots, which means Liverpool will play fellow Pot 1 clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

The draw takes place on Thursday at 5pm BST and much of it will be automated due to the sheer number of fixtures to be organised.

Tuesday’s play-off ties will decide the final clubs in the hat before Arne Slot discovers who will be heading to Anfield on what promises to be one of the most fascinating European campaigns of all time.

Which pot are Liverpool in for the Champions League draw?

The Reds have been placed in Pot 1, the highest seeding as the owners of the fifth-highest UEFA coefficient in the draw.

Who can Liverpool face in the Champions League draw?

The ceremony will produce eight opponents for every team, two from each pot. That means Liverpool will play two of the top-ranked clubs.

They cannot play a team from their own country (Manchester City, Aston Villa or Arsenal) and can only play a maximum of two teams from each other country.

Pot 1: RB Leipzig, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund

Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Juventus, Benfica, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, AC Milan

Pot 3: Feyenoord, Sporting CP, PSV, Celtic, Young Boys or Galatasaray, Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag, Lille or Slavia Prague

Pot 4: Malmo or Sparta Prague, Monaco, Bologna, Girona, Stuttgart, Sturm Graz, Brest

Pot to be decided: Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava, Bodo/Glimt or Red Star Belgrade, Dynamo Kyiv or RB Salzburg

Dream scenario for Liverpool

RB Leipzig, Barcelona, Club Brugge, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb or Qarabag, Sturm Graz, Midtjylland or Slovan Bratislava

Nightmare scenario for Liverpool

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, PSV, Sporting CP, Monaco, Girona

Champions League group-stage matchdays

The exact make-up of each week in terms of kick-off times and match dates will be provided on Saturday by UEFA.

Matchday 1: September 17-19, 2024

Matchday 2: October 1/2, 2024

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025