Diogo Jota has been Liverpool's missing link – and he is back to fire a title charge

Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring in the 90th minute to secure victory for Liverpool at Turf Moor - Getty Images/Lewis Storey

It took Diogo Jota just six minutes to offer a reminder of what Liverpool have missed in the last month. Jurgen Klopp has tried different combinations during the eight games Jota was out with a hamstring injury, then his forward returned at Turf Moor to continue a remarkable goalscoring record this season.

Klopp described the two goalscorers as the “perfect” players to find the net and send Liverpool to the top of the Premier League. Darwin Núñez opened the scoring after drawing a blank for 12 games, then Jota came off the bench ahead of schedule in his recovery and wrapped up a deserved but not always straightforward win.

“Diogo is an incredibly important player for us, having him changes the whole dynamic, that is true. The goal he scored was a goal of a boy full of conviction, good technique obviously. But in the last weeks there has been no chance to create any doubts about him because he has been in rehab. The goal for Darwin was as important.”

Klopp made the point that Jota has been guilty of missing chances himself and that reputations are only enhanced when players are sidelined. Yet Jota’s numbers are excellent this season. He is getting on the scoresheet every 104 minutes with a shot conversion rate of 26.5 per cent.

The bigger picture for Klopp is that while he was not Christmas No 1 in the Premier League, his team are hitting the right notes in the title race. He will settle for being top on Boxing Day. After the thrilling draw against rivals Arsenal at the weekend, Turf Moor was a different proposition although no less important for Klopp’s team.

“We are in a better position than anyone expected us to be,” said Klopp, assessing his team with half of the campaign completed.

“Whatever the outside world thinks, it is really intense. We played exceptionally well and it was exceptional that we didn’t score more goals. We actually did, but they took it away. We caused so many problems. In the end we deserved it and it was two perfect goalscorers. We really sneaked Diogo in the squad list as we wanted to give him extra training. We could have that in Burnley.”

Story continues

Darwin’s early strike came from a move that saw Liverpool go from a goalkick to scoring in the space of 24 seconds with the ball barely leaving the grass. It was a stunning team goal, which started with Alisson Becker’s short restart.

As Burnley pressed, Liverpool played through them. From Jarell Quansah to Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Ryan Gravenberch switching play to the right flank. Here Cody Gakpo made the running, helped by Darwin riding a heavy challenge from Dara O’Shea but getting up immediately. He sprinted to the edge of the area where he struck the return ball first-time, his finish dissecting a crowded Burnley penalty area that had eight defenders trying to block.

“He is an incredible finisher but a striker who doesn’t score, you question everything,” said Klopp. “We tried him on the wing and played well, but of course he needs that moment. The difference is an inch whether the ball hits the post or goes in the far corner.”

They would have added more goals but for James Trafford’s saves for Burnley. He denied Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo with his best efforts. Elliott also had a goal chalked off as Salah was interfering with play while offside, although he was pushed into that position by an opponent. Gakpo also had one chalked out for a foul.

“They will tell us again that it’s an offside situation or whatever,” Klopp said on Elliott’s ruled out strike. “It’s insane - honestly. This man, if he never played football then it can happen. You think ‘offside rule, let me see, page seven, there’s somebody between him and the goalie’ - that’s ridiculous.

“We all need referees but we need them with the right interpretation of the rules. How can you make this situation not a goal? That’s a clear goal.”

Burnley had chances to equalise before the win was wrapped up late on. Jota’s goal in the 90th minute came after Endo won the ball in midfield and took a hit to the ankle. Jota and Luis Diaz exchanged passes and the finish was from a tight angle through Trafford’s legs. “Liverpool, Liverpool top of the league,” sang their fans in the Cricket Field Stand.

“I told them before the game it was two days off if they win. I saw my two days slipping through my fingers,” said Klopp.

08:20 PM GMT

Liverpool go top of the league

Liverpool are top of the league tonight after beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor. Darwin Nunez gave Liverpool the lead inside the opening 10 minutes with a curled effort from the edge of the box. Cody Gakpo thought he had given Liverpool a 2-0 lead on the half-hour mark but his goal was disallowed for a foul in the build-up by Nunez on Charlie Taylor. Burnley had James Trafford to thank for only being 1-0 down at half-time after a string of good saves.

Not long into the second half once again Liverpool thought they had gone 2-0 up after Harvey Elliott had finished from Ryan Gravenberch’s cross. However, VAR intervened and the goal was chalked off as Mohamed Salah was penalised for obstructing Trafford’s view from an offside position, despite being shoved into an offside position by Jordan Beyer.

Liverpool did get their second of the night as the 90-minute mark hit as Diogo Jota, on his return from an hamstring injury, slotted home between Trafford’s legs from a narrow angle to seal the three points. The win takes Liverpool top, two points clear of Arsenal who play West Ham on Thursday.

08:07 PM GMT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to Amazon Prime

“We tried to find what was the Liverpool way and it looks a little bit like throwing hurdles in front of us and finding ways to get over it. We played an incredible game and then it was just 1-0 which was really strange! That’s the way it is in football. With the most difficult situation in the whole game probably, we make it 2-0. “It’s wonderful. That’s a super goal [from Diogo Jota]. Another player who could have been in contention [for MOTM] was Wataru Endo, what a game he played. “We’ve created a lot of chances recently and haven’t used an awful lot of them but in the end it’s about performing. We’ve played four games in 10 days and you just have to get through it. Now we have five days between now and the next game so it feels like we should go on holiday? No, the boys will have two days off with the family. “It was a great first goal. Cody Gakpo played really well - there were so many good combinations. A striker needs these situations. This time the ball is in. In general, the game we played was exactly how we wanted to play. In that time they had no solutions but we left the door open and that’s how it is. “Darwin Nunez is an incredible finisher but if a striker doesn’t score, the whole system is not the same. You question everything. It’s not just the outside world, but you question everything. But it was just in the moment and he has it so it’s all good.”

On the second disallowed goal and an apparent push on Mohamed Salah into an offside position:

“Only somebody who has never played football can make this an offside. It’s insane when you see that. “Why do referees create their own view on something? We all watch football and need the referee but we need them to make the right interpretations of the rules. It’s like, wow. Handball is sometimes handball and all these kinds of things.”

On the title race:

“It does, absolutely. That’s nice. It will probably change and that’s no problem. It was not perfect but we are where we are.”

08:04 PM GMT

Returning with a bang

Diogo Jota returned from injury tonight and he sealed the three points for Liverpool tonight with their second goal as we headed into added time at the end of the game.

08:00 PM GMT

Strong performance from Quansah

Jarell Quansah put in another strong display tonight at centre-half tonight alongside Virgil van Dijk, who was named man of the match by Amazon Prime.

07:52 PM GMT

Liverpool goalkeeper coach happy with the three points

07:47 PM GMT

Liverpool top of the league

07:45 PM GMT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to Amazon Prime

07:42 PM GMT

Nunez got Liverpool up and running

Liverpool went 1-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes of the game after Darwin Nunez slotted home beautifully from the edge of the box.

07:37 PM GMT

Jota scores on return from injury

He has been missing since injuring his hamstring against Manchester City in late November but Diogo Jota returned with a bang tonight. He scored within a few minutes of coming in and Jurgen Klopp and all Liverpool fans will be delighted to have the Portuguese forward back.

07:28 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live at Turf Moor

He will always live in the shadows but Wataru Endo really is an excellent player. Keeps Liverpool ticking over. That goal only happens because he shows little regard for his own personal safety in winning a fifty-fifty ball. He was always getting there first; he was always going to get clattered; he was never pulling out. He trots across to Jürgen Klopp who lifts him clean off the ground in a huge bear hug.

No-one can argue Liverpool aren’t full value for the three points. They made hard work of it but got there in the end. Away end is, as you might expect, jubilant.

07:27 PM GMT

Full-time

That is it at Turf Moor and Liverpool seal all three points to go top of the league. That is a seventh straight win on Boxing Day and sixth straight win at Turf Moor for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Darwin Nunez scored early in the first half and Diogo Jota wrapped up the points on his return from injury. Liverpool also had two goals ruled out, one in each half.

07:24 PM GMT

90+3 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 2

Berge has an opportunity. Taylor whips it in from the left and finds Berge. But his header cannot find the target.

In the build-up to Liverpool goal O’Shea put in a nasty challenge on Endo and was booked.

07:22 PM GMT

90+2 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 2

There are five added minutes at the end of this game.

07:21 PM GMT

GOAL! Jota scores Liverpool's second

On his first game back from injury, Jota scores minutes after coming on. He finds Diaz in the box on the left. Diaz then gives it back to Jota who is making an overlapping run. From a narrow angle Jota slots home clinically between Trafford’s legs for his 50th goal in a Liverpool shirt.

07:19 PM GMT

89 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Alexander-Arnold’s corner finds van Dijk but his header goes over the bar.

07:18 PM GMT

88 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Bruun Larsen shoots from range but it misses the target. Liverpool then are in down at the other end and once again Burnley have Trafford to thank as he saves from Diaz’s shot.

07:17 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live at Turf Moor

All the sting has seeped out of this one now. Despite not having gotten the second, Liverpool are flicking it around nicely enough. Burnley will surely go for broke soon? They have to, right? They can be as proud as they like about a performance but it is points they desperately require.

07:16 PM GMT

86 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Alexander-Arnold nearly scores a screamer. He chests it down around 25 yards out and strikes it on the volley. It whistles just past Trafford’s right post.

07:15 PM GMT

84 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool are making their fourth change as Jota, back from a hamstring injury, replaces goalscorer Nunez.

Burnley are making two changes of their own as Amdouni and Foster are replaced by Redmond and Bruun Larsen.

07:12 PM GMT

82 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Szoboszlai drives towards the Burnley box and takes aim. But his effort does not trouble Trafford’s goal.

07:08 PM GMT

77 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Alexander-Arnold is booked and Burnley have a free-kick. It is whipped in towards the back post but no Burnley player can get on the end of it.

07:07 PM GMT

76 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool have a free-kick on the byline after Nunez was fouled by O’Shea. Alexander-Arnold takes but is headed away. Alexander-Arnold plays another ball in with his left which van Dijk heads back across. Trafford just manages to gather the ball.

07:03 PM GMT

73 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

How has Szoboszlai missed that? Alexander-Arnold plays a ball to the back post and it is headed back across goal but Szoboszlai somehow misses.

06:59 PM GMT

69 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Burnley have a corner on the left after good play by Amdouni. It is headed away to Taylor on the edge of the box and his lifted attempt back in loops over the bar.

06:58 PM GMT

68 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Big chance for Gudmundsson. Odobert does brilliantly down the left and finds Gudmundsson at the far post, but his effort misses the target. He should have done better there.

06:56 PM GMT

66 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Berge has an effort inside the Liverpool box but he drags his shot well wide.

Jurgen Klopp is making a triple change; Szoboszlai, Jones and Diaz replace Gravenberch, Elliott and Gakpo.

06:50 PM GMT

60 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Vincent Kompany makes his first change of the night as Tresor is replaced by Gudmundsson.

06:49 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live at Turf Moor

From the quick step of the first half, we’ve slowed to a Waltz since the restart. Liverpool very much dictating the tempo still, and Harvey Elliot just thought he’d doubled the lead.

Alas, not. Paul Tierney is “sent to the monitor” (referee’s aren’t simply invited to the monitor, you see; they are “sent” there as if it is an Headmaster or something). Goal is chalked off for offside. Not Elliot, but Mo Salah who was peskily in James Trafford’s line of sight. That has woken home fans from their festive slumber.

06:47 PM GMT

Goal ruled out

Paul Tierney is asked to go to the pitchside monitor and he then rules out the goal. Salah made no attempt at the ball but the officials have decided Salah impeded Trafford’s view. Replays have shown Beyer pushing Salah into an offside position.

06:46 PM GMT

GOAL! Elliott doubles Liverpool's lead

Liverpool should have been 2-0 up a long time ago but they are now. Gravenberch feeds it across to Elliott who slots it first time into the corner of the net. But VAR is checking if Salah was in an offside position blocking Trafford’s view...

06:41 PM GMT

50 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

The Burnley fans want a yellow card after Paul Tierney penalises Nunez for a foul on Amdouni. Tierney decides no yellow card for Nunez. Looking at the replays it seems Nunez got the ball and that was a harsh call to penalise him.

06:35 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Turf Moor.

06:28 PM GMT

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman on Amazon Prime

“On the disallowed goal, I personally didn’t think there was a lot of contact, but once the decision is made it’s not being changed. I’ve got no problems with it. “Liverpool have been so dominant, they can’t really complain about this. “Burnley are lucky to still be in this game. Any other time, they’d be 2-0 or 3-0 down.”

06:26 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live at Turf Moor

Just had a quick peek at the half-time numbers. They suggest a half dominated by Liverpool, and that is precisely what I’ve just watched.

If I were to dare to be critical, I’d suggest the visitors haven’t been clinical enough. This game should be out of sight by now. It isn’t.

Little to worry Alisson yet but Burnley have had the odd glimmer. And you don’t need me to state the obvious…

06:20 PM GMT

Half-time

Paul Tierney blows the whistle for half-time and Liverpool lead at the break thanks to Darwin Nunez’s early goal. Liverpool should have scored at least two or three more goals in that first half and Burnley will be very grateful for James Trafford’s first-half performance.

06:17 PM GMT

45 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

There will be two minutes of added time at the end of this first half.

06:15 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live at Turf Moor

Liverpool fans having a lovely old time here at the Turf. Particularly enjoyed their lengthy version of O Come, All Ye Faithful. Something about kings of Europe in there but I can’t quite make it out.

Closed my eyes briefly and thought I was stood in a park with the family at a carol concert. Quickly brought back to football by some less kind tunes aimed at referee Paul Tierney. His call to penalise Darwin Nunez - and therefore deny Cody Gapko Liverpool’s goal - did not land well.

Nunez having a cracking game FYI. Likewise, James Trafford.

06:14 PM GMT

42 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool should score. Elliott feeds it Salah on the right-hand side of the penalty area but Trafford once again saves. Burnley owe a lot to their goalkeeper. Liverpool should have put this game to bed already.

06:13 PM GMT

40 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Good save from Trafford. Endo has it on the edge of the box and looks for the bottom corner. Trafford gets down well to his right and parries it behind for a corner. The ball is headed out towards Gomez, who has never scored for Liverpool. His strike takes a deflection so Liverpool will have another corner but Trafford catches from a header and Burnley can clear their lines.

06:06 PM GMT

34 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Salah hits the bar. Gakpo chips the ball over the top and Salah strikes from the edge of the box. His thunderous first-time strike hits the bar and goes over.

06:02 PM GMT

Goal ruled out

Gakpo thinks he has made it 2-0 but Paul Tierney has disallowed it. Initially Gakpo has a shot saved well by Trafford. The ball then falls back to the feet of Gakpo who smashes home but Nunez is penalised for a foul on Taylor just before Gakpo smashed home. VAR takes a look but stays with the on-field decision. There was not much contact there but the on-field decision stands.

05:55 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live at Turf Moor

Plenty of grumbles from the home fans around the press box. Why? Burnley’s perseverance with trying to tap it about at the back. The gist is (keeping expletives out of it) “get it up the field”. See, for example, Jordan Beyer almost gifting Liverpool a second a few minutes back.

In some ways, you have to admire Vincent Kompany. But then, what was it Einstein said about insanity? Something about doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting different results.

05:54 PM GMT

21 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Berge is the first man tonight into the book. Gravenberch turns brilliantly and looks to drive forward but is yanked back by Berge. Easy decision for Paul Tierney there.

05:50 PM GMT

18 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Nunez fizzes a ball across the box but Gakpo cannot quite get his boot on the end of it. Burnley wanted a free-kick in the build-up for a foul on Taylor by Nunez but referee Paul Tierney waved those appeals away.

05:49 PM GMT

16 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Burnley are very lucky. Liverpool press high and win the ball high up the pitch but they cannot capitalise inside the Burnley box.

05:44 PM GMT

12 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Close from Brownhill. The ball falls to the Burnley midfielder and he strikes it first time from outside the Liverpool penalty area. His effort goes just wide of Alisson’s left post.

05:42 PM GMT

10 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Gakpo should do better. The ball is played over the top and Gakpo takes it first time on the volley inside the box but his effort his high and wide. He should have hit the target.

05:41 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live from Turf Moor

And just like that, Liverpool are ahead. Started with an Alisson goal kick; finished with a belting Darwin Nunez strike. For those of a certain vintage, it was straight out of Fifa from the late noughties.

Kudos to Paul Tierney who played advantage after Nunez was flattened earlier in the move.

So much space for Liverpool with the ball, who could easily be 2 or 3 to the good. Burnley need to settle down here. Fail to do so, and this will be done and dusted before six bells.

05:41 PM GMT

8 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool could be 2-0 up so easily. Firstly Gravenberch has a shot saved by Trafford and then Salah’s brilliantly taken first-time effort is tipped over the bar brilliantly by Trafford.

05:39 PM GMT

GOAL! Nunez gives Liverpool the lead

Liverpool ahead inside the opening six minutes. Gakpo is away down the left. He finds Nunez centrally just outside the edge of the box. The Uruguayuan takes it first time and curls it brilliantly into the far corner. Liverpool 1-0 up.

05:38 PM GMT

5 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 0

Amdouni just keeps dribbling towards the Liverpool box and takes aim but his effort goes well wide. He probably should have hit the target there.

05:37 PM GMT

4 minutes: Burnley 0 Liverpool 0

Elliott has acres of space inside the Burnley half and drives towards the box. He shoots from just outside the penalty area but Trafford gets down to his left and parries it away. The offside flag then goes up as Salah gathers the rebound from an offside position.

05:35 PM GMT

Sam Dalling live from Turf Moor

Plenty of ‘feel good’ montages here at Turf Moor. There has been little by way of home comfort for Burnley fans here this season though. A point tonight takes them to a dozen at the half-way stage. They stayed up from the same position in 2018/19.

Liverpool fans in full voice. Plenty raising a glass to Sir Jimmy Anderson at Burnley CC when I parked up. Win and they lead the league. Top at Christmas? Nah, top on Boxing Day is the hipsters choice.

Bit of bother with away fans in the home end here when Burnley hosted Everton a few weeks back. Will keep an eye on that tonight.

05:32 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Turf Moor.

05:28 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel at Turf Moor and kick-off is just moments away.

05:26 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Tresor, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Foster, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Cullen, Rodriguez, Redmond, Bruun Larsen.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Chambers, Szoboszlai, Jones, McConnell, Bradley, Diaz, Jota.

05:20 PM GMT

Burnley getting ready

05:19 PM GMT

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany speaking to Amazon Prime

“We have a lot of games in quick succession. In the team we have selected today there is threat in that team. “It feels like the last game happened weeks ago now. For us, it’s been total focus on Liverpool. It’s a different challenge, a different beast we are facing. But the boys believe we can make something happen. “They’ve been pretty good and we’re having some tough times. That’s why we’re fighting for survival and they’re fighting for the league. That’s the squads we have. But you always have to believe. And at home our fans can gives us a push. “On Boxing Day anything can happen. The key for us is we’ve been performing very well. We just have to see what happens. Liverpool, in terms of quality, are as good as the team that won it a few years ago.”

05:15 PM GMT

Jurgen Klopp speaking to Amazon Prime

“It’s a tough period, you wake up and think about the next opponent. We have to be ready, we played a really good game a few days ago. If we can play a similar game we will be a difficult opponent. “It’s the fourth game in 10 days, we have to make changes. This is the first time where we have a bench where we can make five changes and the team doesn’t get too young too quickly. “We try to get fresh legs in. We’ll need that. Burnley is a good football playing side. We have to play football as well. We have to play to the maximum. The intensity levels have been top. We are second in the table, we are in a better position than anyone expected us to be. “I’m not happy with the position, I’m OK with it. Nobody has spoken about our injuries but we had enough. Thiago has been out for the whole season. That’s how it is, we are here.”

05:09 PM GMT

Away side out to warm up

05:01 PM GMT

Elsewhere in the Premier League

There have been three fixtures already on Boxing Day. In the lunchtime kick-off, Nottingham Forest came from a goal down at St. James’ Park to beat Newcastle 3-1 thanks to former Newcastle man Chris Wood’s hat-trick.

Down on the south coast, Bournemouth beat Fulham 3-0 and at Bramall Lane Luton won a crazy game 3-2 against Sheffield United.

Going into this game at Turf Moor, Liverpool can go top of the table tonight; they are just one point behind Arsenal. Meanwhile at the bottom of the table Burnley start the game in 19th place, five points from safety.

04:56 PM GMT

Inside the Liverpool dressing room

04:52 PM GMT

Home side arriving

04:48 PM GMT

Milestone night for Gakpo

04:45 PM GMT

Full team news

Burnley make one change from the side that beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday. Mike Tresor starts in place of Jacob Bruun Larsen. Aaron Ramsey and Johann Berg Gudmunsson are on the bench after returning from injury.

Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Tresor, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Foster, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Roberts, Delcroix, Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Cullen, Rodriguez, Redmond, Bruun Larsen.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to his starting XI from the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday. Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez all come into the starting XI.

Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas is out after being injured against Arsenal. Luis Diaz is passed fit to be on the bench despite picking up a knock at the weekend and Portuguese forward Diogo Jota returns to the matchday squad after a hamstring injury suffered against Manchester City in November.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Chambers, Szoboszlai, Jones, McConnell, Bradley, Diaz, Jota.

04:38 PM GMT

Fancy a bet?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at these free bets and betting offers.

04:33 PM GMT

Burnley team news

04:32 PM GMT

Liverpool team news

04:25 PM GMT

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Kostas Tsimikas is likely facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a suspected collarbone. The Greek left-back was involved in a collision with Bukayo Saka and then his own manager during the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday at Anfield.

Liverpool’s first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson has been out since the October international break with a shoulder injury and is still a few weeks away from returning.

“It is hard for us to swallow with the Robbo [Andy Robertson] situation,” Klopp said.

“I thought it wasn’t really a problem because I had no pain. I would happily give my collarbone and he would be fit again.

“I was completely fine in that moment. I thought Kostas was as well but he said ‘no it’s broken’.

“Of course that’s not cool directly in front of you when you are kind of involved. I wasn’t sure if I fell on him or how it happened.”

Liverpool go into tonight’s game at Burnley second in the table on 39 points, just one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Burnley still remain in the relegation zone despite claiming just their third league win of the season on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory away at Fulham.

Klopp has a number of injuries to contend with amidst a hectic schedule; Robertson, Joel Matip, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic will all definitely miss the trip to Turf Moor. Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are likely to also miss out whilst Colombia winger Luis Diaz is a doubt after taking a knock against Arsenal.

Burnley could welcome back Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork and Aaron Ramsey from injury. However, Luca Koleosho remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Liverpool have a fantastic record away at Burnley; they have won seven of their eight Premier League games at Turf Moor.

Team news to follow shortly.

