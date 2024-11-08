Liverpool or Barcelona: Wonderkid CONFIRMS his decision

Liverpool’s transfer rumours have been wildly speculative so far this season due to the transitional period they find themselves in.

With the undetermined futures of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool may be facing the necessity to bring in a bare minimum of three new players for the start of next season.

As a result, rumours and links to a whole host of top level names have been flying around.

But Liverpool also have not been wildly successful in the transfer market of late. The failure to sign Martin Zubimendi was a bit of an embarrassing saga for the club, and the decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili with both Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher still on the books was a headscratcher.

Federico Chiesa has also had a mysterious lengthy injury and is now already facing rumours of a loan spell away from the club.

And now Spanish outlet E-N are reporting that Liverpool have lost out on the race for 18-year old Brazilian starlet Rayan Vitor.

The Vasco da Gama star has reportedly agreed to sign for Barcelona for a fee of around £15m. The Spanish giants faced competition from both Liverpool and Marseille for the youngster's services.