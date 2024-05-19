Liverpool 2-0 Wolves: Jurgen Klopp’s era ends in victory on emotional day at Anfield

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool farewell ended with a routine victory against 10-man Wolves.

On an emotional day at Anfield, goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Jarell Quansah were enough to ensure Klopp got a winning send-off.

Wolves had Nelson Semedo sent off after 28 minutes following a studs-up challenge on Alexis Mac Allister and a VAR check.

Liverpool went ahead on 34 minutes when Mac Allister headed home from a Harvey Elliott cross and it was a long afternoon for Wolves after that.

It was 2-0 after 41 minutes Mohamed Salah poked goalwards from a corner and Jarell Quansah gets the last touch on the goalline.

Mac Allister thought he had scored to make it three at the start of the second half but the ball had gone out of play on the byline in the build-up.

There was a party atmosphere at Anfield and Liverpool fans went through the song book from the Klopp era, including song for players who are long gone like Divock Origi.

Liverpool failed to add further goals as the home fans serenaded Klopp, who was emotional on the touchline.