Yankees vs. Dodgers: Freddie Freeman wins Game 1 with first walk-off grand slam in World Series history

Freeman has been playing hobbled all postseason after spraining his ankle in the last week of the regular season. He didn't post a single extra-base hit in the NLDS and NLCS and sat in certain games to rest the ankle, then hit a grand slam and a triple on Friday.
The play was highly reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's walk-off homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A's. In both cases, a first baseman hobbled by an injury delivered a homer. Gibson's still reverberates through Dodgers history, and this one will too if the Dodgers can get it done in the next few games.
There was plenty of drama before the grand slam as well. The Dodgers scored the first run, but the Yankees responded with a titanic homer by Giancarlo Stanton. Both starting pitchers, Gerrit Cole and Jack Flaherty, had good starts, but Flaherty came out in line for the loss.
POSTSEASON STANTON
GIANCARLO STANTON'S 6TH HOMER OF THE PLAYOFFS PUTS THE YANKEES UP 🔥😳
Then in the top of the 10th inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. small-balled the Yankees to the lead. He singled off top Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, stole second and third then scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Anthony Volpe. It could have been a huge win for the Yankees, but ended up being history for the Dodgers.
Now, the series will go to Game 2 on Saturday with Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto and New York's Carlos Rodón scheduled to start.
Vin Scully’s call of Kirk Gibson’s 1988 WS G1 walk-off home run vs Joe Davis’s call of Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam:
HIGH FLY BALL INTO RIGHT FIELD, SHE IS GONE!
SHE IS GONE! GIBBY, MEET FREDDIE! GAME ONE OF THE WORLD SERIES!
Wow, Ohtani swings on the first pitch and sends it into foul territory, where Alex Verdugo runs it down for the second out on an acrobatic play. The Yankees opt to walk Mookie Betts and have the left-handed Nestor Cortes face Freddie Freeman, another player returning from injury. This is some drama.
Jazz Chisholm singles, then steals second. The Yankees have the go-ahead run in scoring position with one out. Anthony Volpe comes up after the Dodgers fall 3-0 behind to Anthony Rizzo and opt to intentionally walk him.
Jack Baer
We haven't had a World Series opener go extra innings since ...
Luke Weaver threw off Max Muncy's timing with his changeup. Muncy got a pitch right down the middle but didn't get much of it with Weaver taking something off.
Ian Casselberry
Teoscar Hernandez flies out to lead off the bottom of the 9th
Teoscar Hernandez makes the first out of the Dodgers' 9th inning, flying out to right field. He got two fastballs down the middle from Luke Weaver that he fouled off and probably wishes he could have back.
Jack Baer
Judge pops out to end the inning with no runs, and that fan interference call is now a potential game-swinging play. The Dodgers have Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández due up to face Luke Weaver.
They probably don't want a 10th inning with Giancarlo Stanton due up.
Jack Baer
It's hard to not think of the Jeffrey Maier incident in 1998 after that. Difference was it was a fan of the other team who made the play, and the umps made the right call.
And now the Yankees pull Kahnle for Luke Weaver. They'll ask their closer to get a five-out save in Game 1 of the World Series. First up: Mookie Betts.
Jack Baer
Shohei Ohtani hits a ball about four feet short of a game-tying home run, but it's still a double. Then Gleyber Torres bobbles the ball as it comes in from the outfield, so Ohtani takes third. The Dodgers once again have a runner in scoring position, with one out.
That's Ohtani's first hit of the World Series, and it's a big one.
Tommy Edman, usually a switch-hitter, is hitting right-handed against the righty Tommy Kahnle. Given how bad Edman is hitting as a lefty and how good Kahnle's changeup is against lefties, it's understandable.
Jack Baer
Alex Vesia looks just fine as he throws a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts. Shohei Ohtani is on deck as we head to the bottom of the eighth.
Alex Vesia, who missed the NLCS due to an intercostal injury, is now in for the Dodgers. L.A.'s top arms are Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen. We'll see if they go to either in the ninth if they're still trailing.
Jack Baer
The Dodgers are now 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and will have Tommy Edman, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts due up in the eighth.
Jake Mintz
Kahnle gets out of it for Yankees
Tommy Kahnle coming in with two outs and two on looks a bit funky at first because the Dodgers had a lefty in Gavin Lux at the plate. But Kahnle had an active streak of more than 40 changeups in a row coming into this game. That pitch darts away from lefty batters, effectively making him a good platoon matchup in this spot.
Sure enough, Gavin Lux grounds out on the second changeup he sees. Inning over.
Kahnle famously loves spamming changeups, and Lux isn't the best at hitting those pitches. He hit .198 with a .248 slugging percentage and a 35% whiff percentage against offspeed pitches during the regular season.
Jack Baer
Kiké Hernández lays down a perfect bunt to advance both runners. But then Will Smith hits a first-pitch pop-out to give the Yankees their second out.
The Yankees pull Holmes to bring in Tommy Kahnle to face Gavin Lux.
Jack Baer
Holmes hits Max Muncy in the foot with a breaking ball, and the Dodgers now have two on with no outs. The Yankees pitching coach must have seen something he didn't like because he's out there talking to Holmes now.
Jack Baer
Teoscar Hernandez hits a full-count single to lead off the seventh, and that will do it for Cole. The Yankees are bringing in Clay Holmes.
Cole: 6+ innings, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K, 88 pitches. He's still responsible for the runner on first.
Jack Baer
Gerrit Cole comes back out for the seventh inning with 4-5-6 due up for the Dodgers and at 80 pitches. As with Flaherty, we'll see if the Yankees want to go to the bullpen if he gets into any trouble.
Jack Baer
Brusdar Graterol strikes out Stanton to end the seventh. Now the Dodgers have nine outs to score a run.
Aaron Judge gets his first hit of the game on a 99 mph sinker from Graterol. Giancarlo Stanton comes up with two outs and a chance for more damage.
Jack Baer
The Dodgers bring in Brusdar Graterol, who hasn't pitched in a month, to face the top of the Yankees order. With Evan Phillips off the WS roster due to arm fatigue, the Dodgers need him to be a reliable late-inning arm for this series.
Jack Baer
Freeman hits a fly ball to the warning track, but it stays in the park. The Yankees stay ahead 2-1, and the Dodgers are now 0-for-4 with RISP.
Jack Baer
Jazz Chisholm fields a hard grounder to third and keeps Edman at third. It comes down to Freddie Freeman with two outs.
Jordan Shusterman
Make that five homers in a row for Stanton
Who else? Giancarlo Stanton hit another titanic home run — one with a 116.6 mph exit velocity, higher than any home run tracked in the World Series during the Statcast Era (since 2015) — to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.
Stanton’s past five hits this postseason have all been home runs, which is both entirely understandable because it’s Stanton and a completely ridiculous statistic at this time of the year. His October legacy just keeps on growing.
Jack Baer
Ohtani grounds out on a close play but advances Edman to third base. The tying run is 90 feet away for the Dodgers with one out.
Jack Baer
Tommy Edman has made a few great plays at shortstop today, and now he has a hit. He leads off the bottom of the sixth with a double down the right-field line, and the Dodgers have a runner in scoring position with Ohtani, Betts and Freeman due up.
Jack Baer
Banda strikes out Verdugo on a high fastball to get out of it. Still, the Dodgers now have some work to do entering the bottom of the sixth.
Jack Baer
And now the Yankees have loaded the bases against Anthony Banda with two outs, and they would have scored another run had it not been for a diving play by Tommy Edman at shortstop. Here comes Alex Verdugo.
