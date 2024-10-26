Yankees vs. Dodgers: Freddie Freeman wins Game 1 with first walk-off grand slam in World Series history

Freddie Freeman was the hero for the Dodgers in Friday night's World Series opener against the New York Yankees. His walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning gave the Dodgers a 6-3 victory. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Game 1 of the World Series lived up to the hype of a Los Angeles Dodgers-New York Yankees Fall Classic, and Freddie Freeman was the hero.

The Dodgers first baseman hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to cap off a dramatic game. The Yankees had taken the lead in the top of the 10th, 3-2, but Freeman came through with a 423-foot monster of a home run to give his team a 6-3 victory and a 1-0 lead in the World Series.

It was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

Freeman has been playing hobbled all postseason after spraining his ankle in the last week of the regular season. He didn't post a single extra-base hit in the NLDS and NLCS and sat in certain games to rest the ankle, then hit a grand slam and a triple on Friday.

The play was highly reminiscent of Kirk Gibson's walk-off homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A's. In both cases, a first baseman hobbled by an injury delivered a homer. Gibson's still reverberates through Dodgers history, and this one will too if the Dodgers can get it done in the next few games.

There was plenty of drama before the grand slam as well. The Dodgers scored the first run, but the Yankees responded with a titanic homer by Giancarlo Stanton. Both starting pitchers, Gerrit Cole and Jack Flaherty, had good starts, but Flaherty came out in line for the loss.

POSTSEASON STANTON



GIANCARLO STANTON'S 6TH HOMER OF THE PLAYOFFS PUTS THE YANKEES UP 🔥😳



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/0IWn6iKyfw — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2024

Shohei Ohtani led the game-tying rally in the eighth inning with a double, taking third on an error and scoring on a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly. The Yankees nearly took the lead in the ninth inning, but a Gleyber Torres fly ball caught by a fan ended up being ruled a double.

Then in the top of the 10th inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. small-balled the Yankees to the lead. He singled off top Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, stole second and third then scored on an RBI fielder's choice from Anthony Volpe. It could have been a huge win for the Yankees, but ended up being history for the Dodgers.

Now, the series will go to Game 2 on Saturday with Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto and New York's Carlos Rodón scheduled to start.

