WWE Bad Blood 2024: Live updates, results, grades, and analysis

Women’s World Championship – Liv Morgan (c.) vs. Rhea Ripley – Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage as we get the latest chapter in the Morgan-Ripley rivalry. Ripley and Damian Priest defeated Morgan and Mysterio at the last PLE, Bash in Berlin, and should walk out of Bad Blood as with the Women’s World Championship, especially considering the stipulation. A clean victory for Ripley re-establishes her atop the Raw women’s division and sends the Judgment Day into turmoil, but doesn’t necessarily end the story between these two. Prediction: Rhea Ripley wins the Women’s World Championship.

WWE Women’s Championship – Nia Jax (c.) vs. Bayley – WWE has teased Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax ever since the latter won the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Bayley can effectively set Jax up for the loss, Stratton saves Jax from the pin by cashing in on Bayley and flip the roles she and Jax are currently playing. In this scenario, all three women are booked strong and it sets Stratton up for a prominent championship run. Prediction: Tiffany Stratton cashes in to defeat Bayley and Nia Jax to win the WWE Women’s Championship.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell – The final showdown between these two continues the tradition of every Bad Blood event having a Hell in a Cell match. A McIntyre win here propels him into the World Heavyweight Championship conversation, which I think makes a bit more sense than Punk coming out on top here. Punk is such a big star and excellent talker that he doesn’t need to be a champion or fighting for a championship to be a major draw. Prediction: Drew McIntyre defeats CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu – Rhodes and Reigns are the two biggest names on SmackDown and in WWE as a whole, but their alliance is tenuous, at best. Look for this match to showcase the uneasiness between the current and former champion while continuing to build up the Sikoa version of The Bloodline into an unstoppable force. More than anything this feels like a pitstop on the way to War Games. Prediction: Sikoa and Fatu defeat Rhodes and Reigns.

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor – Much like the Ripley-Morgan match, I think we need to see the Judgment Day spiral into disarray after Bad Blood, meaning Balor should take the loss here against Priest. Unlike the Ripley-Morgan match, I think that a clean finish here ends the men’s side of the Judgment Day-Terror Twins story regardless. Raw will be better off with another bigtime challenger to Gunther and I believe Priest is closer than Balor at this point. Prediction: Priest defeats Balor.