Advertisement
Live

Vikings vs. Rams score, live updates: Minnesota looks to bounce back as Cooper Kupp era could be ending in Los Angeles

The Vikings lost their first game of the 2024 season in Week 7

yahoo sports staff

The Minnesota Vikings fell from the ranks of the NFL's unbeaten, and the Los Angeles Rams have gone from expecting Cooper Kupp to play for the first time since Week 2 to thinking about trading their top receiver. A lot can change in just four days.

The Detroit Lions were the first team to knock off the 5-1 Vikings this year, in a 31-29 shootout in Minneapolis on Sunday. The Vikings rolled up nearly 150 rushing yards in that game — 93 of them and a touchdown belonging to Aaron Jones — and they'll look to pound the rock some more this week against a Rams defense that ranks 30th in the league against the run (and Aaron Donald ain't walking through that door).

The Rams may be looking to the future, as the team is reportedly shopping Kupp in the trade market. They're reportedly looking for a second-round pick in return and are willing to retain a chunk of his salary for this season. Kupp hasn't played for the 2-4 Rams since an ankle injury in Week 2, but coach Sean McVay does expect him to be available for Thursday night's game vs. Minnesota.

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Location: SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles

  • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Live2 updates
  • Ian Casselberry

    WRs Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua active for Rams

    The Rams get two big weapons in their passing game back on Thursday night, with receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua both active.

    Kupp has missed the Rams' past four games after injuring his ankle in Week 2. Nacua hurt his knee in Week 1 and has been sidelined for the past five weeks.

    As Frank Schwab writes, the Rams now face some decisions about their roster:

    "Thursday's game might change how the Rams think about the next couple weeks, and it might change the NFL landscape too. There have been reports that the Rams have been discussing a Kupp trade with teams. Whether they win on Thursday night and improve to 3-4, or whether they lose and fall to 2-5, might influence whether they get more aggressive in shopping Kupp — and maybe even Stafford — or they hold onto him in hopes that a healthier offense pushes them into playoff contention. How Kupp looks upon his return might also influence trade talks."

  • Ian Casselberry

    Vikings-Rams inactives