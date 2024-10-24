Ian Casselberry
Vikings vs. Rams score, live updates: Minnesota looks to bounce back as Cooper Kupp era could be ending in Los Angeles
The Vikings lost their first game of the 2024 season in Week 7
The Minnesota Vikings fell from the ranks of the NFL's unbeaten, and the Los Angeles Rams have gone from expecting Cooper Kupp to play for the first time since Week 2 to thinking about trading their top receiver. A lot can change in just four days.
The Detroit Lions were the first team to knock off the 5-1 Vikings this year, in a 31-29 shootout in Minneapolis on Sunday. The Vikings rolled up nearly 150 rushing yards in that game — 93 of them and a touchdown belonging to Aaron Jones — and they'll look to pound the rock some more this week against a Rams defense that ranks 30th in the league against the run (and Aaron Donald ain't walking through that door).
The Rams may be looking to the future, as the team is reportedly shopping Kupp in the trade market. They're reportedly looking for a second-round pick in return and are willing to retain a chunk of his salary for this season. Kupp hasn't played for the 2-4 Rams since an ankle injury in Week 2, but coach Sean McVay does expect him to be available for Thursday night's game vs. Minnesota.
How to watch Vikings vs. Rams Thursday Night Football
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
