US Open men's finals live updates: Taylor Fritz takes on Jannik Sinner for the title at the final Grand Slam of the year

Taylor Fritz is looking to add his name to a very short list of Americans who've captured a Grand Slam title in the 21st century. Andre Agassi (2001, 2003 Australian Open), Pete Sampras (2002 US Open) and Andy Roddick (2003 US Open) are the only American men to win singles majors since the turn of the century and standing in Fritz's way in the finals of the 2024 US Open is the No. 1 player in the world, Jannik Sinner.

While Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic may get more headlines, Sinner has more than held his own this, with five wins this season including the Australian Open and the Cincinnati Open leading into the US Open. Sinner knocked out Jack Draper in straight sets in the semifinals to advance and Fritz took out fellow American Frances Tiafoe on his way to the finals. With the win, Sinner would become the first Italian man to win two Grand Slams in one year.

How to watch US Open men's final: No. 1 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 12 Taylor Fritz

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center | New York, NY

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo