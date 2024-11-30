Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai live results, round-by-round updates, start time for all-British flyweight clash in Birmingham

Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai face off Saturday for a shot at the world championship. (Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images).

Uncrowned has Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai live results, round-by-round updates, ring walks, and start time for the Edwards vs. Yafai fight card. Edwards and Yafai collide in a massive all-British flyweight battle for the WBC interim title on Saturday at the BP Pulse Live arena in Birmingham, England.

Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs) previously held the IBF championship but lost it in a unification fight with Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez in December. He bounced back with a technical decision win over Mexico's former light flyweight titlist Adrian Curiel in June and now is one fight away from another shot at world honors.

Yafai (8-0, 6 KOs) won Olympic gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and then turned professional with high expectations, boxing for and winning a WBC trinket belt in his pro debut. He now takes a major step up in competition against the former champ Edwards, hoping it will be his final fight before a dream world title shot.

Edwards and Yafai's rivalry dates back to the amateurs, where Edwards won a split decision over Yafai almost a decade ago. Despite this, Yafai was picked to represent Team Great Britain at major international tournaments, much to Edwards' dismay.

Yafai went on to prove those decision-makers correct — including his current coach Rob McCracken — by winning the pinnacle of boxing's unpaid ranks: Gold at the Olympic games. However, Edwards believes he would've achieved the same prize if he had the backing he should've received after edging Yafai.

Edwards vs. Yafai airs live on DAZN with prelims starting at 11:15 a.m. ET/4:15 p.m. GMT and the main card starting at 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT. Ring walks for the Edwards vs. Yafai main event are expected at approximately 5:50 p.m. ET/10:50 p.m. GMT.

Check out Uncrowned's live Edwards vs. Yafai results and round-by-round updates of the main card below.

Main Card (DAZN, 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT)

Flyweight: Sunny Edwards vs. Galal Yafai

Welterweight: Conah Walker vs. Lewis Ritson

Middleweight: Kieron Conway vs. Ryan Kelly

Super Lightweight: Cameron Vuong vs. Gavin Gwynne

Flyweight: Hamza Uddin vs. Benn Norman

Prelims (DAZN, 11:15 a.m. ET/4:15 p.m. GMT)

Light Heavyweight: Troy Jones vs. Michael Stephenson

Middleweight: Aaron Bowen def. James Todd via fifth-round KO | Watch video

Super Featherweight: Ibraheem Sulaimaan def. Marvin Solano via second-round TKO | Watch video

Super Middleweight: Taylor Bevan def. Greg O'Neill via second-round TKO | Watch video

Light Heavyweight: Callum Smith def. Carlos Galvan via fifth-round TKO | Watch video