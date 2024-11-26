Ravens vs. Chargers score, live updates: Harbaugh brothers meet for the third time as NFL head coaches on Monday Night Football

The two teams still have eyes on a division title, but are currently holding on to two AFC wild-card spots

After suffering a tough loss in Pittsburgh last week, the Baltimore Ravens head west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The two clubs are solidly entrenched in the AFC playoff picture, but a win Monday will go a long way toward helping to stay there with a head-to-head tiebreaker in hand. The electric Ravens offense was slowed some last week in an 18-16 loss to the Steelers, with Derrick Henry held to just 65 yards and Lamar Jackson having his worst passing day of the season. They may be able to get back on track against a Chargers defense that allowed 452 yards to the Bengals last week — much of that as part of a second-half comeback that fell just short.

Los Angeles is looking to build off that close win, in which they blew a 21-point lead only to score a late touchdown and survive. Justin Herbert threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns last week, while rookie receiver Ladd McConkey had his second 100-yard game in the NFL and could figure to be a top target again this week. Star pass rusher Khalil Mack, who missed last week's game with a groin injury, was listed as questionable heading into Week 12.

Also, with Jim Harbaugh back on an NFL sideline this year, he'll meet his brother John for the first time on opposing sidelines since the Ravens beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast)

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo