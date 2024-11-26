Ravens vs. Chargers score, live updates: Harbaugh brothers meet for the third time as NFL head coaches on Monday Night Football

After suffering a tough loss in Pittsburgh last week, the Baltimore Ravens head west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The two clubs are solidly entrenched in the AFC playoff picture, but a win Monday will go a long way toward helping to stay there with a head-to-head tiebreaker in hand. The electric Ravens offense was slowed some last week in an 18-16 loss to the Steelers, with Derrick Henry held to just 65 yards and Lamar Jackson having his worst passing day of the season. They may be able to get back on track against a Chargers defense that allowed 452 yards to the Bengals last week — much of that as part of a second-half comeback that fell just short.
Los Angeles is looking to build off that close win, in which they blew a 21-point lead only to score a late touchdown and survive. Justin Herbert threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns last week, while rookie receiver Ladd McConkey had his second 100-yard game in the NFL and could figure to be a top target again this week. Star pass rusher Khalil Mack, who missed last week's game with a groin injury, was listed as questionable heading into Week 12.
Also, with Jim Harbaugh back on an NFL sideline this year, he'll meet his brother John for the first time on opposing sidelines since the Ravens beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013.
How to watch Ravens vs. Chargers Monday Night Football
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 (ManningCast)
Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo
Jason Owens
Jason Owens
Ravens 14, Chargers 13: Key 1st-half stats
A well-played half by both teams sends the game into halftime with the Ravens holding a 14-13 lead. Here are the key first-half stats:
Justin Herbert: 13 of 18 for 129 yards; 3 carries for 17 yards and 1 touchdown; 0 turnovers Lamar Jackson: 5 of 9 for 89 yards and 1 touchdown; 3 carries for 14 yards and 1 touchdown; 0 turnovers
J.K. Dobbins: 6 carries for 40 yards Derrick Henry: 9 carries for 66 yards
Ladd McConkey: 3 catches for 41 yards Rashod Bateman: 1 catch for 40 yards and 1 touchdown
Chargers total yards: 202 on 5.9 yards per play Ravens total yards: 176 on 7.7 yards per play
Chargers first downs: 11 Ravens first downs: 10
Total combined turnovers: 0
Jason Owens
Chargers answer with FG before halftime
John Harbaugh's gamble did not go unanswered. The Chargers responded to Baltimore's stunning touchdown drive with a four-play 22-yard drive in the final 24 seconds of the first half. Cameron Dicker pays it off with a 52-yard field goal to cut Baltimore's lead to 14-13 at halftime.
So far, the HarBowl is living up to its billing. Gutsy, aggressive play and strong execution from both teams.
Jason Owens
Ravens gamble pays off in lead before halftime
A big gamble pays off in a big way for the Ravens. Instead of punting, Baltimore went for it and got it on fourth-and-1 from its own 16-yard line after the first-half 2-minute warning. Five plays later, Lamar Jackson hit Rashod Bateman in a tight window for a 40-yard touchdown to take a 14-10 lead for Baltimore.
John Harbaugh's gamble pays off big time against his little brother.
The Ravens threw a big roll of the dice and picked up a first down on fourth-and-1 from their own 16 at the 2-minute warning. A direct snap to tight end Mark Andrews results in a 2-yard gain and a first down, and the Ravens don't give the ball back to the Chargers.
Jason Owens
Chargers punt again
The Chargers punt again after stalling at midfield and pin the Ravens deep in their own territory with a punt. Baltimore will start at its own 7-yard line looking to score before the half with 3:54 remaining.
Jason Owens
Derrick Henry sets up Lamar Jackson rushing TD
Derrick Henry barreled through Chargers defenders for 33 yards on two runs on Baltimore's first two plays of the second quarter. In the red zone, Lamar Jackson ran it himself on a 10-yard keeper for a touchdown to get the Ravens on the board. Baltimore's 1-2 punch run to perfection, and the Ravens cut the Chargers' lead to 10-7 midway through the second quarter.
The Chargers went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 30 and converted but didn't gain another first down. A nine-play, 40-yard drive ends with a 42-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker. The Chargers extend their lead to 10-0 early in the second quarter.
Jason Owens
Ravens punt again
The Ravens failed to gain a first down on their second possession and have yet to reach midfield. They punt after a 3-and-out.
Jason Owens
Chargers punt after drive stalls
The Chargers did not score on their second drive. They converted a third-and-13 deep in their own territory, but punted after failing to convert on third-and-5 before reaching midfield. Chargers lead, 7-0 late in the first quarter.
Jason Owens
Penalty stalls Ravens' opening drive
The Ravens were driving on their opening possession before a penalty stalled it out. A leg whip called on fullback Patrick Ricard negated a 17-yard gain to the Chargers' 43-yard line. Instead of first-and-10 in Chargers territory, the Ravens faced first-and-25 in their own, and they didn't gain another first down before punting.
Chargers strike first with precision opening drive
Jim Harbaugh couldn't have asked for a better start. The Chargers ran a nine-play, 70-yard drive on their first possession that ended with a Justin Herbert touchdown run on a scramble on second-and-goal. Seven runs, two passes and no third downs, and the Chargers have an early 7-0 lead.
