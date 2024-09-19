Patriots vs. Jets live updates: Thursday Night Football heads to New England as Aaron Rodgers looks for first AFC East win

Aaron Rodgers got his first (full-game) win in a Week 2 Jets 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans, and he's looking to lead Gang Green into a second-straight victory at the Meadowlands Thursday against the division-rival Patriots. The Jets got that first win of the season after a Week 1 loss at the 49ers. The Patriots have gotten to 1-1 in the opposite way, winning a Week 1 tilt with the Bengals before losing in overtime to the Seahawks in Week 2.

Rodgers and the Jets' passing attack might have to do the heavy lifting against the Patriots. New England ranks second in the league through two weeks in run defense, allowing under 60 yards per game, while the Jets enter Week 3 26th in the league in rushing, despite having a backfield led by Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. The Patriots will look to keep the ball on the ground on offense — they're fifth in the NFL at 177.5 rushing yards per game, let by Rhamondre Stevenson, who's averaging just over 100 yards per game.