Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs win in overtime after Bucs pass on potential winning 2-point try in closing seconds of regulation

KC stays undefeated at 8-0 after scare from Tampa

frank schwab
Senior writer

There shouldn’t have been a moment of indecision for head coach Todd Bowles after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored in the final minute of regulation on Monday night.

Nobody has been able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs going back to last December. When you have a single play from 2 yards out to knock off the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, as the Buccaneers did when they scored with 27 seconds left Monday at Arrowhead Stadium, you take your shot right then.

Bowles didn’t. Instead of going for the 2-point conversion and the win as a big underdog, the Buccaneers head coach opted to kick an extra point to force overtime. Everyone knew how that could backfire, and it did.

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 04: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs yells before kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 4, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs just keep finding ways to win games, as they did in Monday's overtime victory over the Bucs. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime, and there wasn’t much surprise for what happened next. Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs right downfield, as he has so many times in clutch situations. And Kareem Hunt scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to end the game, keeping the Chiefs undefeated with a 30-24 win.

The Chiefs didn’t play great. They were expected to beat the Buccaneers, who were 4-4 coming in, without much problem. But it was a struggle. They were on the ropes, but Bowles decided against going for the knockout punch when he had the chance. There’s a reason the Chiefs are 8-0. Maybe Bowles was unaware of the Chiefs’ history when he chose to kick the extra point.

After the game, Bowles said he gave "very minor" thought to going for 2: "With the wet conditions on the field, we felt like we had to go into overtime instead of going for 2," Bowles told reporters. "We had our shots, and we lost the game."

The Buccaneers started pretty well. The defense did a good job containing the Chiefs, though Xavier Worthy's inability to get his feet in bounds on what would have been a long catch to about the 1-yard line helped Tampa's cause. Rachaad White scored the first touchdown of the game to give Tampa Bay an early 7-3 lead.

The Chiefs warmed up after that. Mahomes hit DeAndre Hopkins on a ridiculous throw into traffic downfield for a 35-yard gain which set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins.

Hopkins hit a celebration from “Remember the Titans” after that, showing off his sense of humor to go with his red-zone ability. The Chiefs led 10-7 at halftime. Everyone has seen this game play out during the Mahomes era. Eventually the Chiefs take over and win.

But the Buccaneers were undaunted. Baker Mayfield kept hitting tight end Cade Otton, who is practically Tampa Bay’s only reliable receiver due to injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Otton scored a touchdown and gave the Buccaneers the lead. A field goal later in the third quarter put the Buccaneers ahead 17-10. The Chiefs had a challenge on their hands.

The Chiefs are supposed to put away most teams, especially at home, and they were big favorites to beat the Buccaneers. But Kansas City looked a little off. The Chiefs’ offense, which seemed to be getting right in the second quarter, disappeared for most of the third quarter. And Tampa Bay wasn’t intimidated.

But it’s the Chiefs. They usually find a way.

The Chiefs got back in the game on the ground. With rain starting to fall, the Chiefs kept feeding Hunt. His hard running set up a game-tying touchdown, but it came with a scare. Mahomes flipped a touchdown pass to Samaje Perine but took an awkward step and had to be helped off the field. But Mahomes was looked at by athletic trainers and was jogging on the sideline before Kansas City’s next series.

The Buccaneers had a quick three-and-out, and that was the opening the Chiefs needed. Kansas City, with Mahomes moving around like nothing happened, grinded out another long drive in the rain. Hopkins scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Chiefs a 24-17 lead with 4:17 to go. Hopkins will be a valuable weapon for them near the goal line.

The Chiefs' defense has been fantastic all season, and on the Buccaneers’ next drive Kansas City got a key sack. The Buccaneers decided to punt on fourth-and-16, and it seemed like the game might be over. However, the Buccaneers got a stop to get the ball back on a punt. The Chiefs would usually never give the ball back in that spot, but it wasn’t a vintage performance on Monday night.

The Buccaneers drove into Chiefs territory needing a touchdown. Mayfield kept completing passes in the rain, moving Tampa Bay downfield. Mayfield hit Trey Palmer for a pass on a crossing route that got the Bucs down to the 1-yard line with 33 seconds left. Then Mayfield hit Ryan Miller for a touchdown. The Buccaneers could have gone for the 2-point conversion and the lead, which seemed smart as a big underdog at Arrowhead Stadium, but Bowles decided on the extra point and the tie. The Buccaneers got a stop to force a punt and the game went to overtime.

The Chiefs didn’t win in regulation despite having three timeouts, but they drove into Buccaneers territory right away after winning the coin toss in overtime. Mahomes calmly got the Chiefs into the red zone on their first drive. He kept hitting Travis Kelce for gains. From the 2-yard line, Hunt found the end zone for the walk-off score.

When asked if he was surprised that Bowles' didn't go for 2, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, "No. But I'm glad he didn't."

  

    FINAL: Chiefs 30, Buccaneers 24

    Tampa Bay 284 yards total offense

    Baker Mayfield 23-31, 200 yards, 2 TDs

    Cade Otton 8 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD

    Sterling Shepard 4 catches, 48 yards

    Bucky Irving 7 carries, 24 yards

    Kansas City 175 yards total offense

    Patrick Mahomes 34-44, 291 yards, 3 TDs

    Kareem Hunt 106 yards, 1 TD, 27 carries

    Travis Kelce 14 catches, 100 yards

    DeAndre Hopkins 8 catches, 86 yards, 2 TD

  

    TOUCHDOWN, Chiefs

    Kareem Hunt scores on a two-yard run for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Kansas City went 70 yards in 10 plays.

    The Chiefs stay undefeated at 8–0 with the win.

  

    Mahomes to Kelce for 15 yards

    Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for a 15-yard gain to the Tampa Bay 11-yard line.

  

    Chiefs driving in overtime

    Kansas City has driven 43 yards so far on its opening drive of overtime. Patrick Mahomes has completed three pass for 33 yards.

  

    Chiefs win overtime coin toss

    Kansas City wins the coin toss to begin overtime and will get the ball.

  

    Chiefs go 3-and out

    On first down, Patrick Holmes completed a nine-yard pass to Peyton Hendershot to the Chiefs' 39-yard line.

    But two straight incompletions force the Chiefs to punt.

    Time expires in regulation on Matt Araiza's 40-yard kick. This game is going to overtime.

  

    TOUCHDOWN, Buccaneers

    Baker Mayfield hits Ryan Miller, who gets wide open on a flag route to the back right corner of the end zone. With the extra point, the game is tied at 17–17.

    Troy Aikman kept saying the Bucs should go for 2 if they score a touchdown, but Todd Bowles opted for the extra point kick.

    Chiefs take over with 27 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

  

    Tampa Bay to the K.C. 1-yard line

    Baker Mayfield hits Trey Palmer on a crossing route and he runs it to the Chiefs' 1-yard line with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

  

    Bucs on the move

    Baker Mayfield has completed two passes to Sterling Shepard for 9 and 7 yards to move closer to the red zone. 1:11 remaining.

  

    Tampa Bay into Kansas City territory

    On 2nd-and-6, Baker Mayfield hits Sterling Shepard for an 18-yard gain to the Chiefs' 49-yard line. 1:39 remaining.

  

    2-mnute warning

    Tampa Bay goes backward on the first play of their drive with a holding penalty on Ben Bredeson.

    But on 1st-and-20, Baker Mayfield hits Trey Palmer for a 14-yard gain.

    The Bucs will have a 2nd-and-6 from their 33-yard line after the 2-minute warning

  

    Another 3-and-out for Tampa Bay

    Baker Mayfield is sacked on 2nd-and-8 by Drue Tranquill and Felix Anudike-Uzomah for an eight-yard loss. On 3rd-and-16, Mayfield throws an incomplete pass and the Bucs have to punt.

    Following a 31-yard punt, the Chiefs take over on their 35-yard line with 2:48 remaining.

  

    TOUCHDOWN, Chiefs

    DeAndre Hopkins strikes again! Patrick Mahomes finds him on a slant into the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.

    Chiefs take a 24–17 lead with 4:17 remaining in the fourth quarter.

  

    Patrick Mahomes throws left-handed, but incomplete

    On 2nd-and-5, Patrick Mahomes moves to the left and throws a left-handed pass just to get rid of the ball. The pass was incomplete, but how many quarterbacks would even try that?

  

    Patrick Mahomes returns

    Patrick Mahomes is back in at quarterback for the Chiefs. On 3rd-and-2, he doesn't run smoothly on that left ankle but completes a seven-yard pass to Travis Kelce for a first down.

  

    Bucs go 3-and-out

    Not what Tampa Bay wanted after the Chiefs tied the game. They go 3-and-out on their following drive.

    Trenton Gill punts 40 yards, giving Kansas City the ball on their 22-yard line.

  

    Patrick Mahomes appears to be OK

    Patrick Mahomes came out of the medical tent and appears to be all right. He's jogging on the sideline.

    ESPN's Lisa Salters reports that the Chiefs medical staff gave her the thumbs-up, indicating that he'll return to the game.

  

    Patrick Mahomes injures ankle

    Patrick Mahomes wasn't hit on the play during which he apparently hurt his ankle.

    His hip and knee looked like they jammed on that play too. Mahomes is now in the medical tent.

  

    TOUCHDOWN, Chiefs

    Patrick Mahomes flips a 7-yard toss to Samaje Perine for a touchdown.

    However, Mahomes appears to have hurt his ankle while planting to make the throw. He's being checked on the Chiefs' sideline now.

  

    3rd quarter: Buccaneers 17, Chiefs 10

    Kansas City is driving toward a game-tying touchdown as the third quarter ends. On 1st-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Mecole Hardman loses two yards on a short pass.

    The fourth quarter begins with the Chiefs at 2nd-and-goal from the 10.

  

    Raining now in Kansas City

    It's misty at Arrowhead Stadium, but that doesn't appear to be affecting the Chiefs' passing game. Patrick Mahomes completed a seven-yard pass to Mecole Hardman and an eight-yard gain to Travis Kelce.

    But Kareem Hunt is getting a lot of work on this drive, who's rushed for 38 yards on six carries.

  

    Field goal: Buccaneers 17, Chiefs 10

    A facemask penalty on Tristan Wirfs costs Tampa Bay 15 yards and stalls a good drive. First-and-10 from the Chiefs' 28-yard line becomes 1st-and-25 from the 43. Replay shows that Wirfs didn't touch Felix Anudike-Uzomah's facemask

    The Bucs can't get a first down and have to settle for a field goal. Chase McLaughlin drills a 47-yarder to boost Tampa Bay's lead to 17–10.

  

    Cade Otton is a problem for the Chiefs

    Cade Otton has caught two passes for 33 yards on this drive for Tampa Bay.

    He has seven receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown so far tonight.

  

    Chiefs go 3-and-out

    Kansas City can't answer Tampa Bay's touchdown drive, going 3-and-out and punting from their own 18-yard line.

    Patrick Mahomes was sacked for the fourth time tonight, this time by Calijah Kancey on 3rd-and-10 for a 12-yard loss.

  

    TOUCHDOWN, Buccaneers

    Bucky Irving's 46-yard kickoff return put the Buccaneers in good position on their opening drive of the second half. From there, Tampa Bay had to go 61 yards in six plays.

    The drive was finished off with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield to Cade Otton.

    Bucs take the lead 14–10.

  

    Bucs get the ball to begin the 2nd half

    Bucky Irving returns the second half's opening kickoff 46 yards to the Tampa Bay 49-yard line.

  

    Halftime: Chiefs 10, Buccaneers 7

    Tampa Bay 115 yards total offense

    Baker Mayfield 9-12, 59 yards

    Sterling Shepard 19 yards, 1 carry

    Rachaad White 2 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD

    Cade Otton 4 catches, 26 yards

    Kansas City 175 yards total offense

    Patrick Mahomes 18-22, 166 yards, 1 TD

    Kareem Hunt 19 yards, 7 carries

    DeAndre Hopkins 6 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD

    Travis Kelce 7 catches, 51 yards, 1 fumble

    * Mahomes sacked 3 times

  

    Holding penalty wipes out 10-yard gain by Baker Mayfield

    Baker Mayfield runs for 10 yards up the middle on 3rd-and-6, but the play comes back on a holding penalty by Cody Mauch.

    Mayfield ran for another 10 yards on the next play, but was short on 3rd-and-14.

    Todd Bowles considered going for it on 4th-and-4. But from the Chiefs' 49, he opts to punt.

  

    Travis Kelce fumbles

    The Chiefs were driving toward the red zone with 1:10 remaining in the first half. Patrick Mahomes overthrew Justin Watson on a deep 48-yard pass down the middle. But on the next play, Mahomes completes a 1-yard pass to Travis Kelce, who fumbles while being tackled.

    Tampa Bay recovers at their 45-yard line with 1:03

  

    Mecole Hardman returns

    Mecole Hardman was reportedly questionable to return with a shoulder injury, but he was on the field for a punt return. He did not handle the 57-yard kick from Trenton Gill.

  

    Baker Mayfield sacked

    On 2nd-and-7 from the Bucs' 23, Baker Mayfield is sacked by George Karlaftis for a 3-yard loss.

    Mayfield then completes a 6-yard pass on 3rd-and-10, so Tampa Bay has to punt after the 2-minute warning.

  

    TOUCHDOWN, Chiefs

    DeAndre Hopkins is looking like a great acquistion tonight. After a 35-yard grab gives Kansas City a 1st-and-goal, he catches a one-yard pass in the back of the end zone for the Chiefs' first TD.

    And that's Hopkins' first TD with the Chiefs. It's also his 80th career TD catch. He has 6 receptions for 66 yards so far tonight.

    Chiefs take the lead, 10–7, with 4:05 left in the first half.

  

    Fantastic catch by DeAndre Hopkins

    On 3rd-and-8 from the Bucs' 38, Patrick Mahomes eludes pressure, steps up in the pocket and fires a pass down the field to DeAndre Hopkins, who had two defenders on him.

    Mahomes was hit on the throw, as well. First-and-goal for the Chiefs from the 3-yard.line.

  

    Vita Vea sacks Patrick Mahomes for the 2nd time tonight

    That's two sacks for Vita Vea, who gets to Patrick Mahomes on 2nd-and-7 from the Chiefs' 44-yard line.

  

    TOUCHDOWN, Buccaneers

    Rachaad White scores a touchdown in front of his hometown fans on a 7-yard run.

    That finishes off an 11-play, 70-yard drive for the Bucs. Sterling Shepard had a combined 32 yards in the series with a 19-yard run and 13-yard reception.

    Tampa Bay takes the lead, 7–3.

  

    Mecole Hardman, questionable to return

    Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after going to the locker room with a right shoulder injury, reports ESPN's Lisa Salters.

  

    1st quarter: Chiefs 3, Buccaneers 0

    The first quarter ends with a 3-yard run by Tampa Bay's Rachaad White. They'll have 2nd-and-7 from their 39-yard line as the second quarter begins.

    Again, the Chiefs should probably have at least a 7–0 lead, maybe 10–0, if not for Xavier Worthy being out of bounds at the 1-yard line on KC's opening drive.

  

    Field goal: Chiefs 3, Buccaneers 0

    Harrison Butker hits a 40-yard field goal to give Kansas City a 3–0 lead.

    The Chiefs' second drive was moving nicely with Patrick Mahomes finding DeAndre Hopkins three times for a combined 29 yards. But Xavier Worthy was tackled for a 10-yard loss on a reverse, which stalled the drive.

  

    Chiefs' wide receiver injuries

    If Mecole Hardman doesn't return, he joins Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster as receivers unavailable for Kansas City due to injury.

  

    Mecole Hardman to the locker room

    Mecole Hardman returned the Bucs' punt for 30 yards, but appeared to have been injured on the tackle. He's going to the locker room, though was walking without assistance.

  

    Bucs punt on their 1st possession

    Tampa Bay gained 20 yards combined on its first two plays, But on 2nd-and-7 from the 29, Baker Mayfield is nearly picked off by Justin Reid. Mayfield followed with another incomplete pass to Sterling Shepard and the Bucs have to punt.

    A 56-yard kick by Trenton Gill puts the Chiefs at their

  

    Chiefs go from 1st-and-goal to having to punt

    Kansas City went from a likely touchdown to having to punt on their opening possession.

    Patrick Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy for what looked like a 32-yard gain to the 1-yard line. But Worthy's feet both touched the sideline, making it an incomplete pass. Worthy had no one near him, so probably should have been more aware of where he was on the field.

    Instead of 1st-and-goal at the 1, the Chiefs faced 2nd-and-10 from the 33. On third down, Mahomes was sacked by Vita Vea for a 9-yard loss. From the Tampa Bay 41, Kansas City opts to punt.

    Matt Araiza's 35-yard kick puts the Bucs at the 6-yard line for their opening drive.

  

    Chiefs get the ball first

    Tampa Bay won the coin toss and defers. So the Chiefs offense will open the game.

  

    Taylor Swift tour takes a break in Kansas City

    Fresh off three weekend shows in Indianapolis, Taylor Swift in Kansas City for "Monday Night Football."

    (I may have posted this for my nieces...)

  • Chiefs look to be taken higher

    Scott Stapp in the house at Arrowhead Stadium 🎸

    ... with Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

  • Bucs running back Rachaad White is playing in his hometown Kansas City for the first time in his three NFL seasons.

    White, 25, has rushed for 256 yards on 67 carries with 28 receptions for 236 yards and three TDs this season.

  • DeAndre Hopkins arriving for 1st Chiefs home game

    Tonight's Monday night matchup will be DeAndre Hopkins' second game with the Chiefs. But it's the receiver's first home game in Kansas City.

    In his Chiefs debut, Hopkins had two receptions (on three targets) for 29 yards.

  • Buccaneers inactives, Week 9

    No Mike Evans again for the Bucs, Tampa Bay is hoping to have him back by Week 12, after the team's bye.