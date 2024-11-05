Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs win in overtime after Bucs pass on potential winning 2-point try in closing seconds of regulation

There shouldn’t have been a moment of indecision for head coach Todd Bowles after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored in the final minute of regulation on Monday night.
Nobody has been able to beat the Kansas City Chiefs going back to last December. When you have a single play from 2 yards out to knock off the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, as the Buccaneers did when they scored with 27 seconds left Monday at Arrowhead Stadium, you take your shot right then.
Bowles didn’t. Instead of going for the 2-point conversion and the win as a big underdog, the Buccaneers head coach opted to kick an extra point to force overtime. Everyone knew how that could backfire, and it did.
The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime, and there wasn’t much surprise for what happened next. Patrick Mahomes drove the Chiefs right downfield, as he has so many times in clutch situations. And Kareem Hunt scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to end the game, keeping the Chiefs undefeated with a 30-24 win.
The Chiefs didn’t play great. They were expected to beat the Buccaneers, who were 4-4 coming in, without much problem. But it was a struggle. They were on the ropes, but Bowles decided against going for the knockout punch when he had the chance. There’s a reason the Chiefs are 8-0. Maybe Bowles was unaware of the Chiefs’ history when he chose to kick the extra point.
After the game, Bowles said he gave "very minor" thought to going for 2: "With the wet conditions on the field, we felt like we had to go into overtime instead of going for 2," Bowles told reporters. "We had our shots, and we lost the game."
The Buccaneers started pretty well. The defense did a good job containing the Chiefs, though Xavier Worthy's inability to get his feet in bounds on what would have been a long catch to about the 1-yard line helped Tampa's cause. Rachaad White scored the first touchdown of the game to give Tampa Bay an early 7-3 lead.
The Chiefs warmed up after that. Mahomes hit DeAndre Hopkins on a ridiculous throw into traffic downfield for a 35-yard gain which set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins.
Hopkins hit a celebration from “Remember the Titans” after that, showing off his sense of humor to go with his red-zone ability. The Chiefs led 10-7 at halftime. Everyone has seen this game play out during the Mahomes era. Eventually the Chiefs take over and win.
But the Buccaneers were undaunted. Baker Mayfield kept hitting tight end Cade Otton, who is practically Tampa Bay’s only reliable receiver due to injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Otton scored a touchdown and gave the Buccaneers the lead. A field goal later in the third quarter put the Buccaneers ahead 17-10. The Chiefs had a challenge on their hands.
The Chiefs are supposed to put away most teams, especially at home, and they were big favorites to beat the Buccaneers. But Kansas City looked a little off. The Chiefs’ offense, which seemed to be getting right in the second quarter, disappeared for most of the third quarter. And Tampa Bay wasn’t intimidated.
But it’s the Chiefs. They usually find a way.
Game goes to overtime
The Chiefs got back in the game on the ground. With rain starting to fall, the Chiefs kept feeding Hunt. His hard running set up a game-tying touchdown, but it came with a scare. Mahomes flipped a touchdown pass to Samaje Perine but took an awkward step and had to be helped off the field. But Mahomes was looked at by athletic trainers and was jogging on the sideline before Kansas City’s next series.
The Buccaneers had a quick three-and-out, and that was the opening the Chiefs needed. Kansas City, with Mahomes moving around like nothing happened, grinded out another long drive in the rain. Hopkins scored his second touchdown of the game to give the Chiefs a 24-17 lead with 4:17 to go. Hopkins will be a valuable weapon for them near the goal line.
The Chiefs' defense has been fantastic all season, and on the Buccaneers’ next drive Kansas City got a key sack. The Buccaneers decided to punt on fourth-and-16, and it seemed like the game might be over. However, the Buccaneers got a stop to get the ball back on a punt. The Chiefs would usually never give the ball back in that spot, but it wasn’t a vintage performance on Monday night.
The Buccaneers drove into Chiefs territory needing a touchdown. Mayfield kept completing passes in the rain, moving Tampa Bay downfield. Mayfield hit Trey Palmer for a pass on a crossing route that got the Bucs down to the 1-yard line with 33 seconds left. Then Mayfield hit Ryan Miller for a touchdown. The Buccaneers could have gone for the 2-point conversion and the lead, which seemed smart as a big underdog at Arrowhead Stadium, but Bowles decided on the extra point and the tie. The Buccaneers got a stop to force a punt and the game went to overtime.
The Chiefs didn’t win in regulation despite having three timeouts, but they drove into Buccaneers territory right away after winning the coin toss in overtime. Mahomes calmly got the Chiefs into the red zone on their first drive. He kept hitting Travis Kelce for gains. From the 2-yard line, Hunt found the end zone for the walk-off score.
When asked if he was surprised that Bowles' didn't go for 2, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, "No. But I'm glad he didn't."
FINAL: Chiefs 30, Buccaneers 24
Tampa Bay 284 yards total offense
Baker Mayfield 23-31, 200 yards, 2 TDs
Cade Otton 8 catches, 77 yards, 1 TD
Sterling Shepard 4 catches, 48 yards
Bucky Irving 7 carries, 24 yards
Kansas City 175 yards total offense
Patrick Mahomes 34-44, 291 yards, 3 TDs
Kareem Hunt 106 yards, 1 TD, 27 carries
Travis Kelce 14 catches, 100 yards
DeAndre Hopkins 8 catches, 86 yards, 2 TD
TOUCHDOWN, Chiefs
Kareem Hunt scores on a two-yard run for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Kansas City went 70 yards in 10 plays.
However, Mahomes appears to have hurt his ankle while planting to make the throw. He's being checked on the Chiefs' sideline now.
3rd quarter: Buccaneers 17, Chiefs 10
Kansas City is driving toward a game-tying touchdown as the third quarter ends. On 1st-and-goal from the 8-yard line, Mecole Hardman loses two yards on a short pass.
The fourth quarter begins with the Chiefs at 2nd-and-goal from the 10.
Ian Casselberry
Raining now in Kansas City
It's misty at Arrowhead Stadium, but that doesn't appear to be affecting the Chiefs' passing game. Patrick Mahomes completed a seven-yard pass to Mecole Hardman and an eight-yard gain to Travis Kelce.
But Kareem Hunt is getting a lot of work on this drive, who's rushed for 38 yards on six carries.
Field goal: Buccaneers 17, Chiefs 10
A facemask penalty on Tristan Wirfs costs Tampa Bay 15 yards and stalls a good drive. First-and-10 from the Chiefs' 28-yard line becomes 1st-and-25 from the 43. Replay shows that Wirfs didn't touch Felix Anudike-Uzomah's facemask
Bucky Irving returns the second half's opening kickoff 46 yards to the Tampa Bay 49-yard line.
Halftime: Chiefs 10, Buccaneers 7
Tampa Bay 115 yards total offense
Baker Mayfield 9-12, 59 yards
Sterling Shepard 19 yards, 1 carry
Rachaad White 2 carries, 10 yards, 1 TD
Cade Otton 4 catches, 26 yards
Kansas City 175 yards total offense
Patrick Mahomes 18-22, 166 yards, 1 TD
Kareem Hunt 19 yards, 7 carries
DeAndre Hopkins 6 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD
Travis Kelce 7 catches, 51 yards, 1 fumble
* Mahomes sacked 3 times
Holding penalty wipes out 10-yard gain by Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield runs for 10 yards up the middle on 3rd-and-6, but the play comes back on a holding penalty by Cody Mauch.
Mayfield ran for another 10 yards on the next play, but was short on 3rd-and-14.
Todd Bowles considered going for it on 4th-and-4. But from the Chiefs' 49, he opts to punt.
Travis Kelce fumbles
The Chiefs were driving toward the red zone with 1:10 remaining in the first half. Patrick Mahomes overthrew Justin Watson on a deep 48-yard pass down the middle. But on the next play, Mahomes completes a 1-yard pass to Travis Kelce, who fumbles while being tackled.
That finishes off an 11-play, 70-yard drive for the Bucs. Sterling Shepard had a combined 32 yards in the series with a 19-yard run and 13-yard reception.
Tampa Bay takes the lead, 7–3.
Mecole Hardman, questionable to return
Mecole Hardman is questionable to return after going to the locker room with a right shoulder injury, reports ESPN's Lisa Salters.
1st quarter: Chiefs 3, Buccaneers 0
The first quarter ends with a 3-yard run by Tampa Bay's Rachaad White. They'll have 2nd-and-7 from their 39-yard line as the second quarter begins.
Again, the Chiefs should probably have at least a 7–0 lead, maybe 10–0, if not for Xavier Worthy being out of bounds at the 1-yard line on KC's opening drive.
Field goal: Chiefs 3, Buccaneers 0
Harrison Butker hits a 40-yard field goal to give Kansas City a 3–0 lead.
The Chiefs' second drive was moving nicely with Patrick Mahomes finding DeAndre Hopkins three times for a combined 29 yards. But Xavier Worthy was tackled for a 10-yard loss on a reverse, which stalled the drive.
Chiefs' wide receiver injuries
If Mecole Hardman doesn't return, he joins Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster as receivers unavailable for Kansas City due to injury.
Mecole Hardman to the locker room
Mecole Hardman returned the Bucs' punt for 30 yards, but appeared to have been injured on the tackle. He's going to the locker room, though was walking without assistance.
Mecole Hardman went back to the locker room after his punt return.
Tampa Bay gained 20 yards combined on its first two plays, But on 2nd-and-7 from the 29, Baker Mayfield is nearly picked off by Justin Reid. Mayfield followed with another incomplete pass to Sterling Shepard and the Bucs have to punt.
Chiefs go from 1st-and-goal to having to punt
Kansas City went from a likely touchdown to having to punt on their opening possession.
Patrick Mahomes hit Xavier Worthy for what looked like a 32-yard gain to the 1-yard line. But Worthy's feet both touched the sideline, making it an incomplete pass. Worthy had no one near him, so probably should have been more aware of where he was on the field.