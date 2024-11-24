Advertisement
Orlando Pride win 2024 NWSL title with 1-0 victory over Washington Spirit

Barbra Banda's 37th minute goal was the difference as the Pride earned their first league title in franchise history

sean leahy
Contributing writer
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 23: Barbra Banda #22 of the Orlando Pride celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Spirit during the first half of the NWSL 2024 Championship Game at CPKC Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
Barbra Banda put the Pride up 1-0 in the first half Saturday against the Spirit en route to Orlando's first NWSL championship. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

The Orlando Pride won the 2024 NWSL championship with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday night.

Barbra Banda’s first-half goal was all the Pride needed to earn the first-ever NWSL title in franchise history. After winning the NWSL Shield in the regular season with an 18-6-2 record, Orlando continued its dominance over the Spirit with a fifth straight win over their opponents dating back to the 2023 season.

Banda, who scored 16 times in 24 regular-season games, put the Pride ahead in the 37th minute with her fourth goal of the postseason. She beat Spirit defender Esme Morgan to a ball sent down the right wing by Angelina and then turned Morgan just inside the Washington box before beating goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury.

There was a VAR check to determine whether Angelina had committed a foul on Leicy Santos in the build up, but the goal stood after it was ruled there was no "clear and obvious" infraction.

Banda's goal was also a bit of NWSL history as she became the first player to score in all three rounds of the playoffs.

Orlando frustrated Washington in the first half. The teams split the possession battle over the first 45 minutes, but the Spirit had eight shots, yet only one on target.

Washington’s best chance of the opening half came in the final minute when Ashley Hatch’s header off a corner kick hit the post and Tara McKeown was unsuccessful in putting the rebound into the back of the net.

Desperately chasing an equalizer, the Spirit came out quick in the second half with Rosemonde Kouassi getting on the end of a Trinity Rodman cross in the 47th minute, but the header was parried away by Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, who recorded her 14 clean sheet of the season.

The Spirit kept pressing forward as the clock ticked closer to the 90th minute, but the Pride's defense, including Moorehouse and her five saves, denied each and every opportunity.

This NWSL title is the culmination of a culture change within the Orlando organization, led by Seb Hines, who joined the club in 2020 before taking over as head coach two years later, and sporting director Haley Carter.

After last making the playoffs in 2017 — their second season in NWSL — the Pride nearly went undefeated during the 2024 regular season and posted the league's best record.

Once the ‘butt of many jokes,' the Pride can now call themselves champions.

Live29 updates
    FINAL RESULT: Orlando Pride 1-0 Washington Spirit

    The Pride cap their epic season with a trophy thanks to Barbra Banda's first-half goal!

    90' 6 minutes of stoppage time added

    Fans packed CPKC Stadium in Kansas City

    A 38-year-old legend in action

    70' Banda carded for foul on McKeown

    A questionable call by the ref as Banda's size and strength was likely the culprit, but McKeown did a great job of selling the supposed foul.

    47' Kouassi denied!

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Second half starts now!

    Will the Spirit become the first team to rally for a win in the NWSL championship match or will the Pride hold on for the trophy?

    Banda's epic postseason continues

    HALFTIME: Orlando 1-0 Washington

    The difference is Barbra Banda's strike in transition after shaking off Esme Morgan with ease.

    Orlando's Banda makes it 1-0

    37' GOAL

    Barba Banda breaks through for the first goal of the NWSL final. Orlando takes the 1-0 lead.

  • Sean Leahy

    Abello vs. Rodman a matchup to watch

    The Kerry Abello vs. Trinity Rodman battle is a fun one so far.

    Abello just picked up the game's second yellow card with a foul on Rodman in the 31st minute.

    Rodman putting in work so far

    15' Marta's first shot on goal denied

  • Sean Leahy

    Goalless through the opening 10 minutes

    10 minutes into the match and it remains a feeling out process by both teams. Neither team has a shot on goal and Orlando has a slight edge in possession.

    Here we go ...

    The NWSL championship final kicks off now on CBS.

    The Brazilian legend takes the pitch

    How we got here

    WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Hal Hershfelt #17 and Makenna Morris #8 of Washington Spirit react following a goal by Hershfelt during the second half against NJ/NY Gotham FC during the NWSL playoffs semifinals at Audi Field on November 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Spirit take down Gotham FC, advance to NWSL final on PKs. Click to read. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Orlando Pride player Haley McCutcheon is hoisted in the air by teammates after winning against the Kansas City Current during the NWSL soccer playoff match at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Orlando won the match 3-2 to advance to the championship match. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
    Orlando beats Kansas City 3-2 to advance to the championship match. Click to read. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Starting XIs for Pride, Spirit

  • Dan Wetzel

    NWSL taking a different approach than MLS in gaining an audience

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 22: NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman addresses the media ahead of the NWSL 2024 Championship at CPKC Stadium on November 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read the column by Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Some star power in attendance at CPKC Stadium

    Basketball Hall of Famers Grant Hill, an Orlando Pride co-owner, and Magic Johnson, a Washington Spirit co-owner, catch up prior to the final.

    Welcome to Yahoo Sports' live coverage of the 2024 NWSL championship between the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit! The match kicks off in about 45 minutes so check out some of these features from this season before things get underway.

WASHINGTON , DC -NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown (9), defender Casey Krueger (3) and forward Trinity Rodman (2) congratulate goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (1) after defeating the NJ/NY Gotham FC in penalty kicks in their semifinal match at Audi Field on Saturday, November 16, 2024. (Photo by Hannah Foslien for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Saturday's final features a thrilling clash between the top-seeded Pride, chasing their first title, and the Washington Spirit, seeking a second crown behind their dynamic attack and star power. (Photo by Hannah Foslien for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Date: Saturday Nov. 23, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Location: CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more