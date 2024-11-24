Advertisement
NWSL championship live updates: Follow title game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit

yahoo sports staff

The 2024 NWSL championship features the league's top seeds, No. 1 Orlando Pride and No. 2 Washington Spirit, in a highly anticipated showdown. The Pride's historic 2024 season began with a bold prediction in a winter players-only meeting, where they envisioned an extraordinary campaign. Seven months later, the've shattered expectations, winning the NWSL Shield en route to Saturday's final (8 p.m. ET, CBS) in Kansas City where they'll be chasing the club's first title.

Orlando's key players include Brazilian icon Marta, who has had a stellar year at age 38, and Zambian striker Barbra Banda, whose 16 goals (including 3 in the postseason) have powered the team's success. Led by coach Seb Hines, the Pride excel defensively and set league records for clean sheets and unbeaten streaks this season, making them a balanced, dynamic force.

Washington, the 2021 NWSL champion, has rebounded impressively from recent struggles. Under former Barcelona Femení coach Jonatan Giráldez, their Spanish influenced style thrives despite injuries to stars like Croix Bethune and Andi Sullivan. Rookie Hal Hershfelt and Trinity Rodman have been pivotal, with Rodman contributing eight goals and six assists this season.

Orlando holds a slight edge heading into the match after beating Washington earlier this year, but the Spirit's fluid attack and resilience in playoffs make this a tough call. Both teams have climbed from the league's bottom to its summit in just two years, setting the stage for a thrilling matchup.

So will Orlando's historic season end in glory, or can Washington reclaim the the crown? Follow our live tracker below for the latest updates, highlights and analysis of what's likely to be a nail-biter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rodman putting in work so far

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    15' Marta's first shot on goal denied

  • Sean Leahy

    Goalless through the opening 10 minutes

    10 minutes into the match and it remains a feeling out process by both teams. Neither team has a shot on goal and Orlando has a slight edge in possession.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Here we go ...

    The NWSL championship final kicks off now on CBS.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Brazilian legend takes the pitch

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How we got here

    WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Hal Hershfelt #17 and Makenna Morris #8 of Washington Spirit react following a goal by Hershfelt during the second half against NJ/NY Gotham FC during the NWSL playoffs semifinals at Audi Field on November 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Spirit take down Gotham FC, advance to NWSL final on PKs. Click to read. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Orlando Pride player Haley McCutcheon is hoisted in the air by teammates after winning against the Kansas City Current during the NWSL soccer playoff match at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Orlando won the match 3-2 to advance to the championship match. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
    Orlando beats Kansas City 3-2 to advance to the championship match. Click to read. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Starting XIs for Pride, Spirit

  • Dan Wetzel

    NWSL taking a different approach than MLS in gaining an audience

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 22: NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman addresses the media ahead of the NWSL 2024 Championship at CPKC Stadium on November 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read the column by Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • Sean Leahy

    Some star power in attendance at CPKC Stadium

    Basketball Hall of Famers Grant Hill, an Orlando Pride co-owner, and Magic Johnson, a Washington Spirit co-owner, catch up prior to the final.

    Nov 10, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The Washington Spirit celebrate after defeating Bay FC in extra time in a 2024 NWSL Playoffs quarterfinal match at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Hannah Foslien-Imagn Images
    Click the photo to read the story from Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell. (Hannah Foslien-Imagn Images)

    (Illustration by Grant Thomas/Yahoo Sports)
    Click image to read the story by Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell. (Illustration by Grant Thomas/Yahoo Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Welcome to Yahoo Sports' live coverage of the 2024 NWSL championship between the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit! The match kicks off in about 45 minutes so check out some of these features from this season before things get underway.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
WASHINGTON , DC -NOVEMBER 16: (L-R) Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown (9), defender Casey Krueger (3) and forward Trinity Rodman (2) congratulate goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (1) after defeating the NJ/NY Gotham FC in penalty kicks in their semifinal match at Audi Field on Saturday, November 16, 2024. (Photo by Hannah Foslien for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Saturday's final features a thrilling clash between the top-seeded Pride, chasing their first title, and the Washington Spirit, seeking a second crown behind their dynamic attack and star power. (Photo by Hannah Foslien for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Date: Saturday Nov. 23, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Location: CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more