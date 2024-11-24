NWSL championship live updates: Follow title game between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit

The 2024 NWSL championship features the league's top seeds, No. 1 Orlando Pride and No. 2 Washington Spirit, in a highly anticipated showdown. The Pride's historic 2024 season began with a bold prediction in a winter players-only meeting, where they envisioned an extraordinary campaign. Seven months later, the've shattered expectations, winning the NWSL Shield en route to Saturday's final (8 p.m. ET, CBS) in Kansas City where they'll be chasing the club's first title.

Orlando's key players include Brazilian icon Marta, who has had a stellar year at age 38, and Zambian striker Barbra Banda, whose 16 goals (including 3 in the postseason) have powered the team's success. Led by coach Seb Hines, the Pride excel defensively and set league records for clean sheets and unbeaten streaks this season, making them a balanced, dynamic force.

Washington, the 2021 NWSL champion, has rebounded impressively from recent struggles. Under former Barcelona Femení coach Jonatan Giráldez, their Spanish influenced style thrives despite injuries to stars like Croix Bethune and Andi Sullivan. Rookie Hal Hershfelt and Trinity Rodman have been pivotal, with Rodman contributing eight goals and six assists this season.

Orlando holds a slight edge heading into the match after beating Washington earlier this year, but the Spirit's fluid attack and resilience in playoffs make this a tough call. Both teams have climbed from the league's bottom to its summit in just two years, setting the stage for a thrilling matchup.

So will Orlando's historic season end in glory, or can Washington reclaim the the crown? Follow our live tracker below for the latest updates, highlights and analysis of what's likely to be a nail-biter.

Saturday's final features a thrilling clash between the top-seeded Pride, chasing their first title, and the Washington Spirit, seeking a second crown behind their dynamic attack and star power. (Photo by Hannah Foslien for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

NWSL championship: Key info, how to watch

Date: Saturday Nov. 23, 2024

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Game: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Location: CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, MO

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, and more