NFL Week 3 live updates: Cowboys, Ravens looking to bounce back, 49ers visit banged up Rams

In Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens blew a double-digit lead for the seventh time since the beginning of the 2022 season
in a stunning home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Also in Week 2 the Dallas Cowboys got hammered at home, 44-19 by the New Orleans Saints. One of these two teams has to get up off the mat today when they meet in Dallas...right? With it being Dallas and Baltimore being 0-2 after having the NFL's best record in 2023, panic may set in very early this season — if it hasn't already — for whichever of these teams can't get a win today, so Ravens-Cowboys is a must-watch with both teams trying to right the ship.
The Miami Dolphins head west for Week 3, and it'll be Skylar Thompson running the show for the Miami offense in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa. The well-documented and most recent concussion has
Tagovailoa on injured reserve and both he and the Dolphins facing questions about whether he'll return this season...or ever return to the field. Miami will face a Seahawks team that is 2-0 and leading the NFC West under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
Here's a look at today's slate of games
Early Window Giants 21, Browns 15 Steelers 20, Chargers 10 Packers 30, Titans 14 Colts 21, Bears 16, Vikings 34 Texans 7, Eagles 15, Saints 12 Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7 Late Window Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox 49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — NBC Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT — ESPN Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT — ABC Live 26 updates Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:51 p.m. EDT The Ravens have rolled up more than 270 yards in the first half Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:49 p.m. EDT The old Hook and Ladder...Dan Campbell, Kellen Moore....never change Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:47 p.m. EDT King Henry is a freight train Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:44 p.m. EDT Kyren Willams with a perfect dismount Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:38 p.m. EDT That three touchdown passes today for Andy Dalton Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:27 p.m. EDT The Rams' offense hasn't been able to move the ball at all today, so why not try the special teams?
Without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams' offense haven't been able to get into gear, so the L.A. coaching staff drew up something to try to create a spark.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:08 p.m. EDT This dude really has got that dawg in him Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:07 p.m. EDT The points are just flying in Arizona. Sun, September 22, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. EDT FYI...Jauan Jennings is only rostered in 29% of Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Leagues Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:57 p.m. EDT Dallas had some major issues with New Orleans' offense and is having even more problems with Baltimore Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:55 p.m. EDT Andy Dalton has still got it Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:52 p.m. EDT This connection is going to be must-see TV for years in Arizona Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:49 p.m. EDT Miami might be missing Tua Tagovailoa...but he doesn't play defense... Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:48 p.m. EDT Brandon Aubrey. FROM 65 YARDS!!!!! Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:43 p.m. EDT When he's been healthy, Kyler Murray has been one of the most fun players in the NFL to watch Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:42 p.m. EDT Seattle jumped out early, but Miami is in BUSINESS after this turnover Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:41 p.m. EDT Ravens grab early lead in Dallas
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens go 71 yards in five plays to get on the board first with this touchdown run from Jackson. Baltimore rushed for 41 yards on the drive.
Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:40 p.m. EDT Early fireworks in Las Vegas Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:38 p.m. EDT David Montgomery, welcome to the end zone for the first time in Week 3 Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:36 p.m. EDT 49ers looking to bounce back from a loss an strike first against the Rams Sun, September 22, 2024 at 4:19 p.m. EDT Carolina gets on the board first in Las Vegas Sun, September 22, 2024 at 3:17 p.m. EDT Lions-Cardinals Inactives Sun, September 22, 2024 at 3:17 p.m. EDT Sun, September 22, 2024 at 3:16 p.m. EDT Sun, September 22, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. EDT Dolphins-Seahawks Inactives Sun, September 22, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. EDT Panthers-Raiders Inactives