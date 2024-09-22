Advertisement
NFL Week 3 live updates: Cowboys, Ravens looking to bounce back, 49ers visit banged up Rams

Also, Lions-Cardinals could produce fireworks in Arizona

yahoo sports staff

In Week 2, the Baltimore Ravens blew a double-digit lead for the seventh time since the beginning of the 2022 season in a stunning home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Also in Week 2 the Dallas Cowboys got hammered at home, 44-19 by the New Orleans Saints. One of these two teams has to get up off the mat today when they meet in Dallas...right? With it being Dallas and Baltimore being 0-2 after having the NFL's best record in 2023, panic may set in very early this season — if it hasn't already — for whichever of these teams can't get a win today, so Ravens-Cowboys is a must-watch with both teams trying to right the ship.

The Miami Dolphins head west for Week 3, and it'll be Skylar Thompson running the show for the Miami offense in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa. The well-documented and most recent concussion has Tagovailoa on injured reserve and both he and the Dolphins facing questions about whether he'll return this season...or ever return to the field. Miami will face a Seahawks team that is 2-0 and leading the NFC West under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

Here's a look at today's slate of games

Giants 21, Browns 15
Steelers 20, Chargers 10
Packers 30, Titans 14
Colts 21, Bears 16,
Vikings 34 Texans 7,
Eagles 15, Saints 12
Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7

Panthers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS
Dolphins at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT — CBS
Ravens at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox
49ers at Rams, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox
Lions at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT — Fox

Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — NBC

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT — ESPN
Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT — ABC

