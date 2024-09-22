Yahoo Sports Staff
NFL Week 3 scores: Ravens hold on vs. Cowboys, Rams stun 49ers in thriller
Derrick Henry had a monster game in Dallas
The Ravens nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory again. Leading 28-6 with less than nine minutes to go in the game, Baltimore allowed a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown, Dallas to recover an onside kick and then two Prescott touchdown passes before holding on for a 28-25 win. The Ravens rushed for 274 yards, led by 151 on the ground with two touchdowns from Derrick Henry. Lamar Jackson added 87 yards and a score on the ground. Prescott threw for 379 yards in the loss.
The Rams pulled out a stunning, 27-24 win over the 49ers after trailing the entire game. Kyren Williams had three touchdowns for the Rams and Jauan Jennings had three of his own for the 49ers, who were missing Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle with injuries.
tt Here's a look at today's slate of games
Early Window
Giants 21, Browns 15
Steelers 20, Chargers 10
Packers 30, Titans 14
Colts 21, Bears 16,
Vikings 34 Texans 7,
Eagles 15, Saints 12
Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7
Late Window
Panthers 36, Raiders 22
Seahawks 24, Dolphins 3
Ravens 28, Cowboys 25
Rams 27, 49ers 24
Lions 20, Cardinals 13
Sunday Night Football
Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — NBC
Monday Night Football
Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT — ESPN
Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT — ABC
Live49 updates
49ers almost complete miracle on final play
The final play of 49ers vs. Rams. What a game. pic.twitter.com/ys8eVwLCZq
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
An incredible return sets up the Rams in tremendous field position
Xavier Smith with a huge punt return for the Rams!
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/aVta5VToOa
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Cowboys are still showing life! This game has gotten wild!
Dallas goes 91 yards in 11 plays to cut it to a three point game
Dak. Turpin. TOUCHDOWN.
Cowboys ain't done!
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/bNVGVcaFHX
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Keep your legs driving...even if they're not on the ground?
David Montgomery really surfed his way to a 1st down 🏄😅
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Lh8Pqu6XjS
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Cowboys still hanging around vs. Ravens...
Dak to Tolbert! The Cowboys are still in this one.
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/qUPPhuYtDP
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Rams making it interesting against the 49ers
STAFFORD AIRS IT OUT TO PUT THE RAMS INSIDE THE FIVE
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/X9yWriGbcy
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
...well, the Cowboys did just recover this onside kick
The @dallascowboys recover the onside kick!
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/zagr3wxakA
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
What a day for Charbonnet
Zach Charbonnet with 18 carries for 91 yards and this second rushing touchdown of the day against the the Dolphins.
WE REPEAT! Zach Charbonnet fantasy owners are having a nice day!!
📺: #MIAvsSEA on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/9bCL1KUzrr
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Old Man and the C
Andrew. Gregory. Dalton. pic.twitter.com/HIq136pN46
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Seahawks make a stand against Miami in the 4th quarter
Goal line stand for the @Seahawks!
📺: #MIAvsSEA on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/itOOJ9ACCJ
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The switch from Bryce Young to Andy Dalton is paying some dividends in Carolina
TD Sanders! @Panthers are up 33-7 in LV 👀
📺: #CARvsLV on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/unuByevOhH
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dolphins QB problems mount, with Skylar Thompson now out with a chest injury
Tim Boyle will take over for Miami
Skylar Thompson has been ruled OUT with a chest injury, per @Melanie_Collins pic.twitter.com/6sOmyYX2MO
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dolphins trying to hang around in Seattle and this pick could be a big help
Tipped & picked! @MiamiDolphins
📺: #MIAvsSEA on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/NobnW1tSMi
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Its all coming up Jauan Jennings in L.A. This one is just outrageous
Can’t tell if that’s Jauan Jennings or 49ers legend Randy Moss.
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/4yn3FZbMTA
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kyren Williams and Jauan Jennings have scored all five touchdowns in Los Angeles today
Kyren Williams scores again to make it a one-score game in Inglewood.
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/0CnHyXFSB2
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Cardinals respond with an INT
The Cardinals defense answered right back with a pick of their own! They're in scoring position now midway through the third quarter.
BIG pick for the @AZCardinals!
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Zb1gkdr2iZ
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
It's still so early in the third quarter, too. This is not great ...
back to back weeks where Dallas' defense has allowed 190+ yards on the ground is insane.
— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Jauan Jennings scores again
Make that a third touchdown for Jauan Jennings! The 49ers are up 21-7 now in Los Angeles.
A hat trick for JJ.
Keep 'em coming‼️
📺 #SFvsLAR on FOX
NFL+ // https://t.co/KTh0i4nCVJ pic.twitter.com/bkhSNA8o7C
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Ravens rolling again
The Cowboys don't have an answer for Derrick Henry, who scored just a few plays after this incredible stiff arm. The Ravens are up 28-6 now in the third.
Confirmed: Derrick Henry is big, fast, and strong 😤
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/9Qeazl0Tsz
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
that stiff arm tho 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Dr2GT2vZ5Q
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Tim Boyle warming up for Dolphins
Skylar Thompson is being looked at by the Dolphins' medical staff on the sidelines, and Tim Boyle is now warming up.
Now Dolphins QB Skyler Thompson is down and QB Tim Boyle is warming up.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Lions interception
Kirby Joseph comes up with a huge interception in the end zone to stall the Cardinals' first drive of the second half.
Kirby Joseph steals the ball in the end zone! @Lions INT 🦁
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/Y2NUIWOPGF
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Seahawks shutting down the Dolphins
Skylar Thompson was slow to get up after this latest sack. The Seahawks are cruising now as the second half gets underway.
The @Seahawks D has shut down all SEVEN 3rd down conversion attempts today 😳
📺: #MIAvsSEA on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/tGOhyvLgfR
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Halftime Reset
With the entire late window now either in the locker room for halftime or starting the second half, here's where things stand across the league.
49ers 14, Rams 7
Lions 20, Cardinals 10
Ravens 21, Cowboys 6
Seahawks 17, Dolphins 3
Panthers 21, Raiders 7
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Ravens have rolled up more than 270 yards in the first half
8️⃣ finds 7️⃣ for 6️⃣
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/wW0a3rJyBb
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The old Hook and Ladder...Dan Campbell, Kellen Moore....never change
GIBBY!!!!
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/ASAVQe82dn
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
King Henry is a freight train
Derrick Henry on a screen pass? Get out of the way 👑
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/mF0kf8Re0u
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Kyren Willams with a perfect dismount
KYREN WILLIAMS FRONT FLIPS FOR THE TD 🔥
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/B3woypwrfY
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
That's three touchdown passes today for Andy Dalton
What a throw by @andydalton14! What a catch by @athielen19!
📺: #CARvsLV on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/9kJOeUA22e
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The Rams' offense hasn't been able to move the ball at all today, so why not try the special teams?
Without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Rams' offense haven't been able to get into gear, so the L.A. coaching staff drew up something to try to create a spark.
Rams dial the fake punt!
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Fxpkv12aaD
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This dude really has got that dawg in him
This @amonra_stbrown celly is all-time 😂🐾
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Pvs2RmuKqI
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The points are just flying in Arizona.
.@amonra_stbrown got that DAWG in him 🐶
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/kB6spzDIu2
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
FYI...Jauan Jennings is only rostered in 29% of Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Leagues
Jauan Jennings has another!
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/6C3qgOfRVp
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Dallas had some major issues with New Orleans' offense and is having even more problems with Baltimore
King stuff 👑
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/widR0R2Igm
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
Nelson Agholor with the SPEED!
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/3mzbofzC3R
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Andy Dalton has still got it
A perfect TD pass from @andydalton14 🎯
📺: #CARvsLV on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/2XXFJuVoYc
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
This connection is going to be must-see TV for years in Arizona
.@AZCardinals fans gotta be loving this duo 🤩 @K1 | @MarvHarrisonJr
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/Z5CgXJHaDP
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Miami might be missing Tua Tagovailoa...but he doesn't play defense...
GENO!! DK!! 71 YARDS!!
📺: #MIAvsSEA on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/gFCnlPPkRc
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Brandon Aubrey. FROM 65 YARDS!!!!!
BRANDON AUBREY FROM 65 YARDS!
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/vWfyguDXdU
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
When he's been healthy, Kyler Murray has been one of the most fun players in the NFL to watch
1st and 20? Easy work for @K1
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/H7UIqh71g2
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Seattle jumped out early, but Miami is in BUSINESS after this turnover
.@MiamiDolphins get the INT and will start their drive on 1st and goal!
📺: #MIAvsSEA on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/GJhMIGs2I9
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ravens grab early lead in Dallas
Lamar Jackson and the Ravens go 71 yards in five plays to get on the board first with this touchdown run from Jackson. Baltimore rushed for 41 yards on the drive.
The Jackson SIX.
📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/Di38R8QLKR
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Early fireworks in Las Vegas
MINSHEW ➡️ TUCKER FOR 54 YARDS!
📺: #CARvsLV on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/y75ZjpudBB
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
David Montgomery, welcome to the end zone for the first time in Week 3
Montgomery finishes an impressive drive with the TD, and Dan Campbell is loving it 🙌
📺: #DETvsAZ on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/QQNNnGFdp6
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
49ers looking to bounce back from a loss an strike first against the Rams
Brock Purdy to a wide open Jauan Jennings!
📺: #SFvsLAR on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/VY8HcwLVfY
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Carolina gets on the board first in Las Vegas
We didn't have the feed! But @andydalton14 finds Hubbard for the TD!
📺: #CARvsLV on CBS/Paramount
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/J6yL2XFLK4
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Lions-Cardinals Inactives
#DETvsAZ inactives presented by Henry Ford Health pic.twitter.com/IUVZqFG1dB
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 22, 2024
Today's inactives ⬇️
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
49ers-Rams Inactives
Nick Bosa and Charvarius Ward are active for #SFvsLAR.@DignityHealth inactives: https://t.co/JSrqYHgzQO pic.twitter.com/L2o2nNPMSA
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 22, 2024
WR Cooper Kupp, QB Stetson Bennett + more inactive for Week 3. ⤵️
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Ravens-Cowboys Inactives
Today’s inactives vs. the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/33is3VY9lO
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 22, 2024
The @dallascowboys inactives against Baltimore:
#19 Trey Lance (emergency third QB)
#25 Andrew Booth (CB)
#57 Buddy Johnson (LB)
#79 Matt Waletzko (T)
#80 Ryan Flournoy (WR)
#81 John Stephens (TE)
#91 Tyrus Wheat (DE)
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Dolphins-Seahawks Inactives
Inactives for #MIAvsSEA pic.twitter.com/8CQam2MDUG
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 22, 2024
Today’s @Seahawks inactives: pic.twitter.com/hvqQXeDrxh
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 22, 2024
- Ryan Young
Panthers-Raiders Inactives
Week 3 Inactives at Las Vegashttps://t.co/RZi8385S7a
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 22, 2024
Inactives for #CARvsLV pic.twitter.com/GBvZ1W76CX
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2024