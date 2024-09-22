NFL Week 3 scores: Ravens hold on vs. Cowboys, Rams stun 49ers in thriller

The Ravens nearly snatched defeat from the jaws of victory again. Leading 28-6 with less than nine minutes to go in the game, Baltimore allowed a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown, Dallas to recover an onside kick and then two Prescott touchdown passes before holding on for a 28-25 win. The Ravens rushed for 274 yards, led by 151 on the ground with two touchdowns from Derrick Henry. Lamar Jackson added 87 yards and a score on the ground. Prescott threw for 379 yards in the loss.

The Rams pulled out a stunning, 27-24 win over the 49ers after trailing the entire game. Kyren Williams had three touchdowns for the Rams and Jauan Jennings had three of his own for the 49ers, who were missing Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle with injuries.

Early Window

Giants 21, Browns 15

Steelers 20, Chargers 10

Packers 30, Titans 14

Colts 21, Bears 16,

Vikings 34 Texans 7,

Eagles 15, Saints 12

Broncos 26, Buccaneers 7

Late Window

Panthers 36, Raiders 22

Seahawks 24, Dolphins 3

Ravens 28, Cowboys 25

Rams 27, 49ers 24

Lions 20, Cardinals 13

Chiefs at Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT — NBC

Jaguars at Bills, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT — ESPN

Commanders at Bengals, 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT — ABC