NFL Week 2 live updates: Cowboys open home slate vs. Saints, 49ers clash with Vikings in Minnesota without Christian McCaffrey
New Orleans and Dallas lit up the scoreboard in Week 1
Several of the NFL's top scoring teams from the first week of the season are playing in the early slate in Week 2, and there are a couple of matchups that could see playoff contenders jockeying for early position in the NFC.
Coming off a 47-10 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints head to Dallas to play the Cowboys who made short work of the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, wining 33-17.
Also the Detroit Lions, fresh of winning an overtime thriller over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, host the Tampa Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield threw for a league-best four touchdown passes in a Week 1 win over the Commanders. The two teams met last January in a divisional-round playoff game that the Lions won.
Here's a look at the Week 2 slate of games:
Early window
Saints at Cowboys | 1 p.m ET | Fox
Buccaneers at Lions | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Colts at Packers | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Jets at Titans | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
49ers at Vikings | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Seahawks at Patriots | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Giants at Commanders | 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Chargers at Panthers | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Browns at Jaguars | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Raiders at Ravens | 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Late window
Rams at Cardinals | 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
Steelers at Broncos | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Bengals at Chiefs | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Sunday Night Football
Bears at Texans | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
Monday Night Football
Falcons at Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Another year, another fan stampede at the Cowboys game
Dallas Cowboys fans are starting things off the way they often do: with a dramatic stampede through the door of AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are one of few NFL teams with general admission tickets, resulting in the now-annual tradition of fans busting their way through the doors as soon as the stadium opens.
Cowboys fans might be excited for the home opener 😅
(via @jonmachota)pic.twitter.com/bzPoY6reNE
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 15, 2024
Jaguars TE Evan Engram out with hamstring injury
Jaguars tight end Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pregame warmups and will not play in Week 2's matchup versus the Browns, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.
Potentially significant: #Jaguars TE Evan Engram injured his hamstring in pregame warmups and has been ruled out for today's game.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2024
Engram only had one catch for five yards in Week 1, but is coming off a season during which he had 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown out for Week 2 matchup vs. Falcons
Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out for Week 2's Monday night game with the Atlanta Falcons.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) is OUT for Monday night's game vs. the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/I8ARZbtTm3
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 15, 2024
Here's reaction from the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Live crew.
D.J. Reed, Kenneth Walker III, Jake Ferguson, Jordan Love among Week 2 inactives
Also among the notable inactives for Week 2: Jets corner D.J. Reed, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson and Packers QB Jordan Love, via ESPN's Field Yates.
Officially active:
Jameson Williams
Jayden Reed
Officially inactive:
Jordan Love
Kenneth Walker III
Jake Ferguson
Josh Downs
Marshon Lattimore
D.J. Reed
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 15, 2024
Saints' Marshon Lattimore inactive vs. Cowboys
Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore is inactive against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury, reports Josina Anderson.
I’m told #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, listed as questionable with a hamstring, will be inactive vs the #Cowboys.
— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 15, 2024