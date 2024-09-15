Advertisement
NFL Week 2 live updates: Cowboys open home slate vs. Saints, 49ers clash with Vikings in Minnesota without Christian McCaffrey

New Orleans and Dallas lit up the scoreboard in Week 1

yahoo sports staff
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Several of the NFL's top scoring teams from the first week of the season are playing in the early slate in Week 2, and there are a couple of matchups that could see playoff contenders jockeying for early position in the NFC.

Coming off a 47-10 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints head to Dallas to play the Cowboys who made short work of the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, wining 33-17.

Also the Detroit Lions, fresh of winning an overtime thriller over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, host the Tampa Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield threw for a league-best four touchdown passes in a Week 1 win over the Commanders. The two teams met last January in a divisional-round playoff game that the Lions won.

Here's a look at the Week 2 slate of games:

Stay with Yahoo Sports for live coverage of Week 2 from around the NFL.

  • Liz Roscher

    Now the Saints are just trolling

    Now the Saints are just trolling the Cowboys. QB Derek Carr pulled off a sneak to put the Saints up 35-13 over Dallas.

  • Liz Roscher

    Dak Prescott throws interception, then has to tackle the guy who caught it

    The Cowboys are not having a good time against the Saints.

  • Liz Roscher

    49ers finally get on the board vs. Vikings with Kittle TD

  • Liz Roscher

    Do not try to stop Alvin Kamara

    Alvin Kamara cannot be stopped. He just scored his third touchdown of the first half, putting the Saints up 28-13 over the Cowboys.

  • Liz Roscher

    Fake punt alert!

    Lions head coach Dan Campbell called a fake punt on 4th-and-12. And it worked!

  • Liz Roscher

    Quentin Johnston, have yourself a day

    Second-year Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has caught his second TD of the day, equaling the total number of touchdowns he caught over his entire rookie year.

  • Liz Roscher

    Cowboys show signs of life vs. Saints with CeeDee TD

    CeeDee Lamb is waking up the Cowboys offense.

  • Liz Roscher

    Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson connect on massive pass

    We all knew Vikings WR Justin Jefferson could catch balls like this, but who knew Sam Darnold had that kind of throw in him?

  • Liz Roscher

    The Cowboys' defense has gone missing

    The Cowboys' defense is getting flattened by the Saints.

  • Liz Roscher

    Titans QB Will Levis has a little whoopsie vs. Jets

  • Liz Roscher

    Update: Packers only sort of handling Colts well

    The Colts gave the ball away on an interception, but then Josh Jacobs of the Packers gave it right back in the end zone.

  • Liz Roscher

    The Packers are handling the Colts pretty well so far

  • Liz Roscher

    Lions' Aidan Hutchinson is a sack machine

    Aidan Hutchinson will knock you over. If you are between him and the opposing quarterback, he will put you on the ground. If you are the opposing quarterback, well, good luck. He just got his third sack of the day for the Lions, and the second quarter hasn't even started yet.

  • Liz Roscher

    The Saints might be torching the Cowboys...

    It's still early, but QB Derek Carr and the Saints are seemingly scoring at will on the Dallas Cowboys. Carr launches a monster 70-yarder to Rashid Shaheed, who catches it and runs in for the TD. They made that look easy.

  • Liz Roscher

    DK Metcalf scores 56-yard TD and has fun doing it

  • Liz Roscher

    Patriots WR Ja'Lynn Polk scores his first career TD, and it's a beautiful thing

  • Liz Roscher

    Dak Prescott and Luke Schoonmaker connect for one-handed catch

  • Liz Roscher

    Aidan Hutchinson already has two sacks for the Lions today

  • Liz Roscher

    Justin Herbert throws a dart for Chargers TD

    This Chargers touchdown came just a few plays after the refs overturned a fumble, allowing LA to keep the ball. Are the Chargers blessed, or are the Panthers cursed?

  • Liz Roscher

    Saints WR Alvin Kamara scores the first TD of Week 2

  • Liz Roscher

    The 1-0 Patriots are looking feisty early on...

     

  • Liz Roscher

    It's the decabox!

    How busy is the early window today? 10 games kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. But is NFL Red Zone overwhelmed? Absolutely not.

  • Liz Roscher

    Let's check in on some early dynamic kickoff action

  • Another year, another fan stampede at the Cowboys game

    Dallas Cowboys fans are starting things off the way they often do: with a dramatic stampede through the door of AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are one of few NFL teams with general admission tickets, resulting in the now-annual tradition of fans busting their way through the doors as soon as the stadium opens.

  • Jaguars TE Evan Engram out with hamstring injury

    Jaguars tight end Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pregame warmups and will not play in Week 2's matchup versus the Browns, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

    Engram only had one catch for five yards in Week 1, but is coming off a season during which he had 114 receptions for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

  • Eagles WR A.J. Brown out for Week 2 matchup vs. Falcons

    Eagles receiver A.J. Brown is out for Week 2's Monday night game with the Atlanta Falcons.

    Here's reaction from the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Live crew.

  • D.J. Reed, Kenneth Walker III, Jake Ferguson, Jordan Love among Week 2 inactives

    Also among the notable inactives for Week 2: Jets corner D.J. Reed, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson and Packers QB Jordan Love, via ESPN's Field Yates.

  • Saints' Marshon Lattimore inactive vs. Cowboys

    Saints' cornerback Marshon Lattimore is inactive against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury, reports Josina Anderson.