NFL Week 2 live updates: Cowboys open home slate vs. Saints, 49ers clash with Vikings in Minnesota without Christian McCaffrey

New Orleans and Dallas lit up the scoreboard in Week 1

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys will look to slow down the Saints, who scored 47 points in their season-opening blowout of the Panthers. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Several of the NFL's top scoring teams from the first week of the season are playing in the early slate in Week 2, and there are a couple of matchups that could see playoff contenders jockeying for early position in the NFC.

Coming off a 47-10 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints head to Dallas to play the Cowboys who made short work of the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, wining 33-17.

Also the Detroit Lions, fresh of winning an overtime thriller over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, host the Tampa Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield threw for a league-best four touchdown passes in a Week 1 win over the Commanders. The two teams met last January in a divisional-round playoff game that the Lions won.

Here's a look at the Week 2 slate of games:

Early window

Late window

Bears at Texans | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Falcons at Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

