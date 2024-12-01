NFL Week 13 scores: Jets lose to Seahawks after failing to score a single point after halftime

The Seattle Seahawks didn't have a perfect day, and neither did their opponent, the New York Jets. But in the end, Geno Smith's homecoming in New York was a triumph for the Seahawks, as they gutted out a 26-21 win over a Jets team that started feisty but ended with the saddest of sad trombone toots.
Both teams had big plays. For starters, we finally saw the Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection that was promised after the Jets traded for Adams. The duo found each other on several plays, including a big first-half touchdown. On the other side of the ball, special teams players for the Seahawks were collectively out to lunch for most of the first and second quarters, fumbling three kickoffs (recovering two) and allowing the Jets to score on a 99-yard TD return. The Jets had 21 points by halftime.
But it seemed like the Seahawks might have a little magic in them today. Midway through the second quarter, with the Jets at the Seahawks' 10-yard line, Rodgers threw an interception right to Seattle DE Leonard Williams. After a quick juggle (it was just the second INT of his career) the big man ran it all the way back for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but the Seahawks managed to score a field goal to get within five points.
After halftime, both teams had trouble scoring, but the Seahawks finally broke through with around five minutes left in the game. The offense drove them ahead 26-21, and in the final minute, the defense stopped the Jets on fourth down. The Jets didn't score a single point after halftime.
Bengals getting smashed after latest Burrow turnover
Remember when I said that Burrow throwing interceptions wouldn't help the Bengals catch up to the Steelers? That implicitly included getting stripped of the ball, which he just was. Bengals are now losing 41-
"Just take the points" should become a fan chant at stadiums
Instead of going for a field goal and a relatively easy three points, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald decided to go for it on fourth down. The Jets made a goal line stand and now the Seahawks got no points out of that drive.
GOAL LINE STAND FOR THE JETS!
The Seahawks had 7 plays inside the 5 but can't punch it in, and New York maintains their lead!
George Pickens doing more George Pickens things, i.e. getting called for unsportsmanlike conduct
George "Unsportsmanlike Conduct" Pickens racked up another UC flag after this play. One of his teammates even came over to talk to him after, appearing to beg him to stop doing stuff that costs the team.
AWFUL, DIRTY HIT ON TREVOR LAWRENCE LEADS TO EJECTION
Jags QB Trevor Lawrence may have sustained a head injury after he took this horrendous, completely illegal hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence was sliding as Al-Shaair tackled him — while leading with his helmet — and appeared to go into the fencing position after the hit.
Al-Shaair was ejected after the unnecessary roughness call. Lawrence was responsive and able to sit up on the field.
Trevor Lawrence was hit late while trying to slide, which led to exchanges between Jags and Texans players. pic.twitter.com/34jwjiDLcN
The Commanders are absolutely lighting up the Titans, and the Titans don't seem pleased about it. At least the Commanders haven't planted a flag on their field yet — though if they score 30+ over the Titans before the end of the half, it's essentially the same thing.
Vikings used 17 different defensive players on that opening drive, including newly-acquired LB Jamin Davis. They stiffened in the red zone and held the Cardinals to a field goal. It's 3-0 at the 9:02 mark of Q1.
