NFL Week 13 scores: Jets lose to Seahawks after failing to score a single point after halftime

Minnesota could become the third team in the NFL this season to reach 10 wins

yahoo sports staff

The Seattle Seahawks didn't have a perfect day, and neither did their opponent, the New York Jets. But in the end, Geno Smith's homecoming in New York was a triumph for the Seahawks, as they gutted out a 26-21 win over a Jets team that started feisty but ended with the saddest of sad trombone toots.

Both teams had big plays. For starters, we finally saw the Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection that was promised after the Jets traded for Adams. The duo found each other on several plays, including a big first-half touchdown. On the other side of the ball, special teams players for the Seahawks were collectively out to lunch for most of the first and second quarters, fumbling three kickoffs (recovering two) and allowing the Jets to score on a 99-yard TD return. The Jets had 21 points by halftime.

But it seemed like the Seahawks might have a little magic in them today. Midway through the second quarter, with the Jets at the Seahawks' 10-yard line, Rodgers threw an interception right to Seattle DE Leonard Williams. After a quick juggle (it was just the second INT of his career) the big man ran it all the way back for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but the Seahawks managed to score a field goal to get within five points.

After halftime, both teams had trouble scoring, but the Seahawks finally broke through with around five minutes left in the game. The offense drove them ahead 26-21, and in the final minute, the defense stopped the Jets on fourth down. The Jets didn't score a single point after halftime.

    The Bengals aren't done yet

    Commanders run up the score vs. Titans with another TD

    Seahawks-Jets coming down to the wire

    This TD and extra point put the Seahawks up 26-21 over the Jets. With just over five minutes remaining, can the Jets make some magic?

    Guess who threw another interception? Yup, it's Kirk Cousins

    It's Cousins' fourth interception of the day. If the Falcons leave Cousins on the tarmac when their plane leaves, I don't think anyone would blame them.

    Bengals getting smashed after latest Burrow turnover

    Remember when I said that Burrow throwing interceptions wouldn't help the Bengals catch up to the Steelers? That implicitly included getting stripped of the ball, which he just was. Bengals are now losing 41-

    Zach Ertz scores first Commanders points of 2nd half

    It took WAS until the fourth quarter, but they finally scored some second-half points against the Titans.

    Joe Burrow gets picked off

    The Bengals have less than 15 minutes to score at least 10 points against the Steelers. Burrow throwing an interception will not help them.

    This catch gave Justin Jefferson his fifth-straight season of at least 1,000 receiving yards

    If you missed Kirk Cousins' first two horrendous interceptions, here's a third one!

    Yikes, Kirk. Just yikes. After that, don't be surprised if we hear calls for Michael Penix Jr. to start at QB next week.

    Russ is cooking with gas

    Titans interception!

    The Commanders have considerably cooled off since their four-touchdown first half, but the Titans still have a ways to go to catch up. Maybe this interception will help.

    Hey look, the Cardinals let Marvin Harrison Jr. do something!

    "Just take the points" should become a fan chant at stadiums

    Instead of going for a field goal and a relatively easy three points, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald decided to go for it on fourth down. The Jets made a goal line stand and now the Seahawks got no points out of that drive.

    George Pickens doing more George Pickens things, i.e. getting called for unsportsmanlike conduct

    George "Unsportsmanlike Conduct" Pickens racked up another UC flag after this play. One of his teammates even came over to talk to him after, appearing to beg him to stop doing stuff that costs the team.

    Kirk Cousins throws horrendous pick-six

    Not a great day for the Vikings

    There haven't been many Vikings highlights today, and that's for good reason: they haven't been doing much. They're down 12-6 to the Cardinals and fans are not happy.

    This Russell Wilson stat is so vintage he's literally never done it before

    Steelers-Bengals making history in their 110th game against each other

    Drake Maye continues to impress

    Titans get on the board vs. Commanders before halftime

    Big man pick-six continues strange vibe of Seahawks-Jets

    This game has been weird. Two fumbled kickoffs. Two missed PATs. A kickoff return for a TD. And now, a big man pick-six, the best kind of pick-six there is.

    Trevor Lawrence ruled out, Mac Jones now quarterbacking for Jaguars

    Hold on tight, Steelers-Bengals may be close

    These two teams are trading haymakers. They're now tied at 21 after Najee Harris scores a Steelers TD.

    AWFUL, DIRTY HIT ON TREVOR LAWRENCE LEADS TO EJECTION

    Jags QB Trevor Lawrence may have sustained a head injury after he took this horrendous, completely illegal hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence was sliding as Al-Shaair tackled him — while leading with his helmet — and appeared to go into the fencing position after the hit.

    Al-Shaair was ejected after the unnecessary roughness call. Lawrence was responsive and able to sit up on the field.

    The Jets have everything working today

    It's turning into a shootout between Steelers-Bengals

    A little more context on the Commanders deboning the Titans' turkey

    Are the Titans even *trying* to stop Terry McLaurin?

    Just a suggestion, but maybe Titans/Commanders should go to eight-minute quarters for the second half.

    Steelers tie Bengals on Calvin Austin TD

    Stingley gets the INT for Houston

    Titans-Commanders turning ugly before end of 1Q

    The Commanders are absolutely lighting up the Titans, and the Titans don't seem pleased about it. At least the Commanders haven't planted a flag on their field yet — though if they score 30+ over the Titans before the end of the half, it's essentially the same thing.

    You cannot stop Terry McLaurin

    Another look at the refs actively killing fun in the NFL

    Jets take advantage of fumble recovery, score TD

    Jets pick up Seahawks fumble

    One of Aaron Rodgers' friends finally helps him out on the field

    Oh THIS is the Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection we've been hearing so much about. Now we finally get to see it!

    George Pickens will probably get fined for this...

    Commanders extend lead over Titans with another TD

    After a few off weeks, it looks like the Commanders are back.

    Steelers tie it up on George Pickens TD

    It's Bijan time for the Falcons

    Colts take lead over Patriots with Jonathan Taylor TD

    Younghoe Koo is having a spell of bad luck for Falcons

    Jets fans are booing their team in the first quarter

    This seems about right.

    Bengals score on pick-six vs. Steelers

    Vikings staying tight on defense

    Commanders score first TD of the day

    Early action for Pats vs. Colts