NFL Week 13 scores: Jets lose to Seahawks after failing to score a single point after halftime

The Seattle Seahawks didn't have a perfect day, and neither did their opponent, the New York Jets. But in the end, Geno Smith's homecoming in New York was a triumph for the Seahawks, as they gutted out a 26-21 win over a Jets team that started feisty but ended with the saddest of sad trombone toots.

Both teams had big plays. For starters, we finally saw the Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams connection that was promised after the Jets traded for Adams. The duo found each other on several plays, including a big first-half touchdown. On the other side of the ball, special teams players for the Seahawks were collectively out to lunch for most of the first and second quarters, fumbling three kickoffs (recovering two) and allowing the Jets to score on a 99-yard TD return. The Jets had 21 points by halftime.

But it seemed like the Seahawks might have a little magic in them today. Midway through the second quarter, with the Jets at the Seahawks' 10-yard line, Rodgers threw an interception right to Seattle DE Leonard Williams. After a quick juggle (it was just the second INT of his career) the big man ran it all the way back for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked, but the Seahawks managed to score a field goal to get within five points.

After halftime, both teams had trouble scoring, but the Seahawks finally broke through with around five minutes left in the game. The offense drove them ahead 26-21, and in the final minute, the defense stopped the Jets on fourth down. The Jets didn't score a single point after halftime.

