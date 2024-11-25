Advertisement

NFL scores: Packers throttle shorthanded 49ers, Seahawks jump to tie atop NFC West after win vs. Cardinals

Green Bay's running game and defense were tremendous against San Francisco

yahoo sports staff
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 24: Josh Jacobs #8 and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
The Green Bay Packers were thoroughly dominant in a 38-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, who were without several key pieces — Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa — who are all dealing with injuries. Josh Jacobs had his third career three-touchdown game, and went over 100 yards rushing for the third time this season. Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes and didn't turn the ball over, while the Packers defense forced three turnovers and held the 49ers and backup quarterback Brandon Allen to under 250 yards. Green Bay improved to 8-3 with the win, while the 49ers fell to 5-6.

The only silver lining for the day for San Francisco might have been the Seahawks beating the Cardinals 16-6 in Seattle. Now, both Seattle and Arizona are 6-5 — tied atop the NFC West — and despite all of the injury troubles throughout the season, the 49ers are just a game back in the division, with games still to play this season against the Cardinals and 5-5 Rams. Geno Smith threw for 254 yards and a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the win.

In the AFC West, the Broncos improved to 7-5 with a win in Las Vegas over the Raiders. Bo Nix threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, both to Courtland Sutton who had 97 receiving yards in the victory. Denver is firmly in the AFC playoff hunt, and has a late bye, in Week 14, after next week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Browns.

(Byes: Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints)

    Backers roll to 8-3 with blowout win over 49ers

    Seahawks draw even at the top of the NFC West

    Denver stays connected In AFC playoff picture

    Packers tack on another one

    Malik Heath is eating, today as Jordan Love has tossed his second touchdown pass of the day. He's just 13-of-23 for 163 yards, but He's been good enough to compliment the excellent defense and running game and the rout is on in Green Bay.

    Keisean Nixon knocks it out of Christian McCaffrey's hands, and the Packers are burying the 49ers

    When it rains, it pours. San Francisco has now turned the ball over three times and Green Bay is in complete control of this game.

    🎩 Trick For Josh Jacobs

    Its his first three-rushing touchdown game in Green Bay. He had two of them with the Raiders, his last coming in October of 2022 in a Raiders' win over Houston.

    Lukas Van Ness with a strip sack and the Packers can put the game out of reach

    The rough day for the 49ers offense continues. Injuries are never an excuse in the NFL, but Brandon Allen hasn't taken live reps in a regular season game in three years, and some of that timing just being off is showing.

    Courtland Sutton has been a STAR for Denver today

    The Broncos are pulling away from the Raiders now, after Sutton's second touchdown catch. He's had a big day with eight receptions for 97 yards and two touchdown catches.

    Josh Jacobs is back in the game for Green Bay

    And the Packers running back is now over 100 yards for the day. Its the third time he's eclipsed the century mark and he's also closing in on a fourth career 1,000 yard season on the ground.

    Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Penalties are really hurting the 49ers

    The 49ers have been flagged for times for 77 yards as the 3rd quarter comes to a close and among them have been drive-killing pre-snap penalties on offense and a couple on special teams that have wiped out more than 100 yards in returns. Without top stars on offense like Brock Purdy and Trent Williams, its just getting harder and harder for the 49ers to remain connected in this game.

    Packers Injury updates:

    Josh Jacobs has 22 carries for 99 yards and the two touchdowns, but is out of the game for the moment, and Romeo Doubs is out with a concussion.

    Seattle adds to their lead in a defensive slugfest

    Coby Bryant doing the work on this one after the Kyler Murray interception. A Seattle win would create a 6-5 log jam at the top of the NFC West.

    Make that two scores on the ground for Josh Jacobs today

    The Packers cash in on the McKinney pick, and after a pass interference penalty in the end zone, Green Bay is back up by 17.

    Xavier McKinney with the INT!

    Its his league-leading seventh pick of the season

    Packers get big 4th down stop to open the second half

    Green Bay will have great field position for their first drive of the third quarter after this big stop.

    Coutrland Sutton with the circus catch to put Denver back on top in Vegas

    This was the Jaxon Smith-Njigba drive, and Seattle is ahead of the Cardinals

    Kittle gets San Fran on the board

    It was on the verge of getting out of hand, but the 49ers offense has finally shown up in Green Bay. Brandon Allen marched the team 65 yards in 11 plays, and capped it of with this strike to George Kittle to get San Fran on the board, and give them some life before halftime.

    Deebo Samuel's first touch is a big one as the 49ers try to get back in the game

    49ers finally get a first down with just over 6 minutes left in the 2nd quarter

    Josh Jacbos punches it in from a yard out to put the Packers up 17-0

    Green Bay has 197 yards of offense and 13 first downs. San Francisco has run six plays and punted twice. This could get VERY ugly for the 49ers.

    The Raiders' special teams is having A DAY!

    Punter AJ Cole connects with linebacker Devine Deablo for 34 yards on the fake punt.

    Ameer Abdullah cashes in on the big kickoff return

    The veteran running back made this nice catch to get the Raiders on the board to take the lead.

    Raiders answer Denver field goal with HUGE kick return

    Dylan Laube getting on the highlight reel to wake up the Raiders fans in Las Vegas

    49ers go 3-and-out on their first series

    Brandon Allen is in at quarterback for an injured Brock Purdy, and the first series was a little rough, A false start and a sack got things going backwards to get started. The 5-5 49ers would love to stay connected in the NFC West race — with the Seahawks and Cardinals playing today — but it'll be tough sledding without Purdy and Nick Bosa also out with an injury

    Tucker Kraft pinballs his way into the end zone to put Green Bay up

    D.K. Metcalf with the first big gainer for Seattle

    The tundra isn't quite frozen at Lambeau, but doesn't this just LOOK like the NFL in the Fall

    46 degrees and rainy in Seattle for this huge NFC West tilt

  • Ryan Young

    Broncos-Raiders Inactives

  • Ryan Young

    Cardinals-Seahawks Inactives

  • Ryan Young

    49ers-Packers Inactives