NFL scores: Packers throttle shorthanded 49ers, Seahawks jump to tie atop NFC West after win vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers were thoroughly dominant in a 38-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, who were without several key pieces — Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa — who are all dealing with injuries. Josh Jacobs had his third career three-touchdown game, and went over 100 yards rushing for the third time this season. Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes and didn't turn the ball over, while the Packers defense forced three turnovers and held the 49ers and backup quarterback Brandon Allen to under 250 yards. Green Bay improved to 8-3 with the win, while the 49ers fell to 5-6.
The only silver lining for the day for San Francisco might have been the Seahawks beating the Cardinals 16-6 in Seattle. Now, both Seattle and Arizona are 6-5 — tied atop the NFC West — and despite all of the injury troubles throughout the season, the 49ers are just a game back in the division, with games still to play this season against the Cardinals and 5-5 Rams. Geno Smith threw for 254 yards and a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the win.
In the AFC West, the Broncos improved to 7-5 with a win in Las Vegas over the Raiders. Bo Nix threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, both to Courtland Sutton who had 97 receiving yards in the victory. Denver is firmly in the AFC playoff hunt, and has a late bye, in Week 14, after next week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Browns.
Malik Heath is eating, today as Jordan Love has tossed his second touchdown pass of the day. He's just 13-of-23 for 163 yards, but He's been good enough to compliment the excellent defense and running game and the rout is on in Green Bay.
Lukas Van Ness with a strip sack and the Packers can put the game out of reach
The rough day for the 49ers offense continues. Injuries are never an excuse in the NFL, but Brandon Allen hasn't taken live reps in a regular season game in three years, and some of that timing just being off is showing.
And the Packers running back is now over 100 yards for the day. Its the third time he's eclipsed the century mark and he's also closing in on a fourth career 1,000 yard season on the ground.
Penalties are really hurting the 49ers
The 49ers have been flagged for times for 77 yards as the 3rd quarter comes to a close and among them have been drive-killing pre-snap penalties on offense and a couple on special teams that have wiped out more than 100 yards in returns. Without top stars on offense like Brock Purdy and Trent Williams, its just getting harder and harder for the 49ers to remain connected in this game.
Packers Injury updates:
Josh Jacobs has 22 carries for 99 yards and the two touchdowns, but is out of the game for the moment, and Romeo Doubs is out with a concussion.
It was on the verge of getting out of hand, but the 49ers offense has finally shown up in Green Bay. Brandon Allen marched the team 65 yards in 11 plays, and capped it of with this strike to George Kittle to get San Fran on the board, and give them some life before halftime.
Brandon Allen is in at quarterback for an injured Brock Purdy, and the first series was a little rough, A false start and a sack got things going backwards to get started. The 5-5 49ers would love to stay connected in the NFC West race — with the Seahawks and Cardinals playing today — but it'll be tough sledding without Purdy and Nick Bosa also out with an injury
Tucker Kraft pinballs his way into the end zone to put Green Bay up