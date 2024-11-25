NFL scores: Packers throttle shorthanded 49ers, Seahawks jump to tie atop NFC West after win vs. Cardinals

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 24: Josh Jacobs #8 and Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers were thoroughly dominant in a 38-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, who were without several key pieces — Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa — who are all dealing with injuries. Josh Jacobs had his third career three-touchdown game, and went over 100 yards rushing for the third time this season. Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes and didn't turn the ball over, while the Packers defense forced three turnovers and held the 49ers and backup quarterback Brandon Allen to under 250 yards. Green Bay improved to 8-3 with the win, while the 49ers fell to 5-6.

The only silver lining for the day for San Francisco might have been the Seahawks beating the Cardinals 16-6 in Seattle. Now, both Seattle and Arizona are 6-5 — tied atop the NFC West — and despite all of the injury troubles throughout the season, the 49ers are just a game back in the division, with games still to play this season against the Cardinals and 5-5 Rams. Geno Smith threw for 254 yards and a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the win.

In the AFC West, the Broncos improved to 7-5 with a win in Las Vegas over the Raiders. Bo Nix threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, both to Courtland Sutton who had 97 receiving yards in the victory. Denver is firmly in the AFC playoff hunt, and has a late bye, in Week 14, after next week's Monday Night Football matchup against the Browns.

