NFL scores, live updates: Lions take on Packers in massive NFC North showdown

The winner takes the lead in the NFC North and gets an inside track to the 1-seed in the NFC

The NFC North is at the center of the NFL world in Week 9 as the Detroit Lions head to Green Bay to face the Packers. The winner will take the division lead, and in Detroit's case, go up with a virtual two-game lead in the division if they win the first matchup. The Lions have been rolling with five straight wins and have been lighting up the scoreboard with three 40-plus point outings in their last three games, highlighted by a 52-14 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

The Packers are also hot, as they've won four straight, but there were questions at quarterback leading up to the game this week. Jordan Love was knocked out of the win over Jacksonville last week with a groin injury, but did return to practice on Thursday. He was cleared to play on Sunday, so Malik Willis will be his backup once again.

