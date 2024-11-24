NFL scores, live updates: 49ers, Packers renew classic rivalry, Seahawks battle Cardinals for NFC West lead

The NFC West is the tightest division in football with the 6-4 Cardinals leading the 5-5 49ers, Seahawks and Rams heading into Week 12 by just one game, and some of that jumble could be sorted out this Sunday. While the Rams don't kick off until just after 8 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football — at home against the Eagles — the other three teams in the division take center stage in the late afternoon window.

The San Francisco 49ers are in Green Bay to take on the Packers — who've won four of their last five and currently sit as the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race — and they're once again heading into a big game with big names banged up. Pass rusher Joey Bosa is nursing a hip injury he sustained last week, while quarterback Brock Purdy is dealing with some soreness in his throwing (right) shoulder. The 49ers could use the win, coming off a loss to the Seahawks in Week 11.

Those very Seahawks are looking for a second-straight win in the division as they host the NFC West-leading Cardinals. An Arizona win — coupled with Packers and Eagles wins — would give Kyler Murray and company a little breathing room in the division as the stretch run starts.

Week 12 Sunday schedule

(Byes: Bengals, Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, Jets, Saints)

Early window

Late window