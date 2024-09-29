Advertisement
Live

NFL scores, live updates: Saints and Falcons square off in NFC South battle

Also, the unbeaten Steelers are on the road at the Colts

yahoo sports staff

Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and while there are several grudge matches in the early window, the New Orleans Saints battling the Atlanta Falcons is the closest one at halftime. The Falcons lead the Saints 17-14, and while the Saints have benefitted from Taysom Hill's versatility on the field, they haven't been able to grab the lead from the Falcons, who took the lead after linebacker Troy Andersen got a pick six on his first career interception.

Here's a look at the Week 4 schedule:

Live65 updates
  • Featured
    Frank Schwab

    Colts QB Anthony Richardson won't return with hip injury

    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson has taken some hard hits vs. Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

    Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game twice on the same drive. And he won't return to the game.

    Richardson, who was knocked out early in three of his four games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, left with another injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He left the game briefly during a drive, after he was hit as he went down at the end of a run and grabbed at his hip, and was replaced by Joe Flacco. Later in the drive Richardson was back, and tried to run to his left. It seemed his leg gave out and he awkwardly slid down.

    Richardson limped a bit and then came back out. He headed straight back to the locker room with the athletic training staff. Flacco came back in and threw a touchdown right away to Josh Downs. The Colts said Richardson had a hip injury. He was initially announced as questionable to return, but was later downgraded to out.

    It wasn't good news for the Colts, whose focus all offseason was how to keep Richardson healthy. Richardson had struggled through three games but at least he had stayed healthy. That changed Sunday, bringing up bad memories of his injuries last season and all the talk offseason about his durability.

  • Liz Roscher

    This Justin Jefferson catch is wild

  • Liz Roscher

    Texans take last-minute lead over Jags on TD catch from Dare Ogunbowale

  • Liz Roscher

    Falcons win grudge match vs. Saints on Koo's massive 58-yd FG

    The golden foot of Younghoe Koo kicked the ball 58 yards through the uprights to give the Falcons a 26-24 lead over the Saints. The Falcons ran out the final two seconds to win the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bears pick off Matthew Stafford late to fend off Rams

  • Liz Roscher

    Saints take one-point lead over Falcons

    The Saints hadn't led since 14:10 in the second quarter, but thanks to this score and the extra point, they've got a one-point lead over the Falcons.

  • Liz Roscher

    Vikings-Packers is now a 6-point game

    After that strip sack of Sam Darnold, the Packers took advantage and scored.

    Then they scored two after the TD to make it 28-22. For the first time this game, there's pressure on the Vikings.

  • Liz Roscher

    Packers strip Sam Darnold, make it interesting late vs. Vikings

  • Liz Roscher

    This play could not have gone worse for Joe Burrow

  • Liz Roscher

    Steelers fight back against Colts

  • Liz Roscher

    Joe Flacco thrives under pressure

    In for Anthony Richardson, backup QB Joe Flacco is slinging the ball like the high-level backup he is.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jags get stuffed at goal line by Texans D

  • Liz Roscher

    Broncos in business against Jets

    This touchdown (and the successful extra point) gave the Broncos a one-point lead over the Jets with the fourth quarter still to play.

  • Liz Roscher

    Tank Bigsby with big play for Jaguars

  • Liz Roscher

    Lavonte David's 30th career strip sack leads all active players

  • Liz Roscher

    Steelers offense comes out of hiding

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles block Bucs XP, run it back for two points

    After the Eagles scored their second TD, the Buccaneers answered with a TD of their own. Then the Eagles answered that by blocking the extra point and running it back for two points.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bucs rookie Bucky Irving gets his first NFL TD

  • Liz Roscher

    Steelers fumble right after big play

    The football gods giveth, and the football gods taketh away. Right after that big gain for the Steelers, QB Justin Fields fumbles and the Colts recover.

  • Liz Roscher

    Steelers get big offensive play

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Big Saquon Barkley run + Tush Push = Eagles back in it

    The Eagles came out of halftime with purpose.

    Saquon Barkley ripped off a 59-yard run and Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard run and the Eagles have cut the Bucs' lead to 24-14.

     

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jayden Reed, Jordan Love bail out Matt LaFleur

    Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was already frustrated, down 28-0 in the first half vs. the Vikings. His foul mood boiled over as he was very upset with the officiating near the goal line as the Packers drove to score their first points on Sunday before halftime.

    The result: a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

    No problem, as the Packers' Jordan Love found Jayden Reed for a 15-yard score.

  • Jason Owens

    Broncos RB Tyler Badie stabilized after collapsing on sideline

    Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie (28) is taken off the field after an injury against the New York Jets during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Broncos running back Tyler Badie is taken off the field after an injury against the Jets. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

    Denver Broncos running back Tyler Badie collapsed on the sideline and was taken off the field on a stretcher with a back injury during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

    He appeared to sustain the injury on a tackle several plays before he collapsed.

    Badie took a hit to his back from the helmet of Jets linebacker Quincy Williams and landed face first on the turf. He fumbled on the play, and the Jets recovered for a turnover. Badie was able to walk off the field after the hit, but collapsed on the sideline several plays later.

    The Broncos' training staff tended to Badie as he laid on his back, then placed him on a stretcher. He was immobilized and carted off the field.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bengals beat the buzzer with a TD

  • Liz Roscher

    Eagles score TD, long national nightmare over

    The Eagles have finally shown signs of life after allowing the Buccaneers to stomp all over them for most of two quarters. They're on the board with a touchdown, and a gorgeous one at that.

  • Liz Roscher

    Alert: Aaron Rodgers runs for gain

    It's not news that 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers is still able to run a short distance during a football play. Instead, imagine he's 75. It's much more impressive that way.

  • Liz Roscher

    Steelers can't score, Pickens fumbles catch

    The Steelers went into Week 4 with a 3-0 record and a grand total of of three offensive touchdowns. Thus far against the Colts, their offense has not improved. WR George Pickens caught and then fumbled this ball for a very tragic turnover.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cover your eyes, kids. The Vikings are hammering the Pack

    This Sam Darnold comeback is still going strong. And we get a side of Justin Jefferson in the latest TD that put Minnesota up 28-0.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jordan Love is not having a good day

    In his return following a sprained MCL, Jordan Love has thrown for zero touchdowns and two interceptions today

  • Liz Roscher

    Bears finally get on the board

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Pat yourself on back if you started Falcons' defense in fantasy

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Broncos RB Tyler Badie in scary incident

  • Liz Roscher

    Anthony Richardson out with hip injury

    Joe Flacco will replace Anthony Richardson for the rest of the game.

  • Liz Roscher

    Panthers even it up vs. Bengals

     

  • Liz Roscher

    Bucs score 3rd straight TD on Eagles

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Travis Etienne returns to action for Jags

  • Liz Roscher

    One thing goes right for the Eagles

    Not a lot is going right for the Eagles today, but their defense finally comes through with a deep sack on Baker Mayfield.

  • Liz Roscher

    Anthony Richardson questionable to return

    After that tough hit, Colts QB Anthony Richardson is questionable to return.

  • Liz Roscher

    Sam Darnold continuing to shine for Vikings

    Sam Darnold keeps hucking the ball, and Vikings receivers keep catching it.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jaguars' backfield takes a hit

  • Charles Robinson

    Joe Burrow toughing it out vs. Panthers

    Keep an eye on Bengals QB Joe Burrow who had an awkward dropback early vs. the Panthers.

  • Liz Roscher

    Anthony Richardson headed to locker room after hard hit

    Here's the hit that hurt Richardson.

  • Liz Roscher

    Andy Dalton hurls interception on tipped pass

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ummm, Eagles? What's going on?

    Eagles defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was spirited and confident before facing the Bucs in Tampa.

    Bucs are ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

  • Liz Roscher

    Stefon Diggs scores a rushing TD?

    Texans WR Stefon Diggs with a (kinda) QB sneak, giving him the first rushing TD of his career!

  • Liz Roscher

    Mike Evans: Scoring touchdowns, making history

    Bucs WR Mike Evans hit a career landmark after scoring a touchdown against the Eagles. He's now the franchise leader in points scored.

  • Liz Roscher

    Saints' muffed punt results in Falcons TD

    Oh no, Saints. Oh no.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Colts start off hot vs. Steelers

    The Colts scored on an eight-play, 70-yard TD drive vs. the Steelers' tough defense. Indy's march included a 32-yard reception from Michael Pittman Jr.

  • Liz Roscher

    Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans connect on Bucs TD

  • Liz Roscher

    Sam Darnold has already thrown a touchdown pass

    The Vikings are trying to remain unbeaten, and QB Sam Darnold is doing his part.