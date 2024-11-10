Liz Roscher
NFL scores, live updates: Steelers visit Commanders, Chiefs look to stay unbeaten vs. Broncos
Washington and Pittsburgh are both looking for a statement win in Week 10
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders both find themselves atop their respective divisions heading into Week 10 of the NFL season, and when they meet on Sunday, either team could grab a statement win as the season passes its midway point. The Steelers' defense has been tremendous all season, but with Najee Harris — who has three straight 100-yard rushing games — and Russell Wilson opening up the passing attack, the Pittsburgh offense has found another gear. Meanwhile, Washington has the leading candidate for Rookie of the Year in Jayden Daniels leading the club on a three-game win streak.
In Kansas City, the Chiefs will look to remain the NFL's last unbeaten team once again with the division rival Broncos in town. K.C. picked off Tampa Bay last week on Monday Night Football, but Patrick Mahomes tweaked his left ankle in the win. He was a full participant in practice this week and should be a full go against Denver's No. 6 ranked defense.
Week 10 Sunday schedule
(Byes: Browns, Packers, Raiders, Seahawks)
NFL Germany Game
Early window
Patriots vs. Bears — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Bills vs. Colts — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Broncos vs. Chiefs — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Falcons vs. Saints — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
49ers vs. Buccaneers — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Steelers vs. Commanders — 1 p.m. ET | CBS
Vikings vs. Jaguars — 1 p.m. ET | Fox
Late window
Titans vs. Chargers — 4:05 p.m. ET | Fox
Eagles vs. Cowboys — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Jets vs. Cardinals — 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS
Sunday Night Football
Lions vs. Texans — 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC
