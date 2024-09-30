Monday Night Football live updates: Titans vs. Dolphins, Seahawks vs. Lions play in second MNF doubleheader

We've got a pair of "Monday Night Football" games for a second straight week, and the headliner looks like a potential NFC playoff preview.

The 3-0 Seattle Seahawks are at the top of the NFC West — injuries to some of the San Francisco 49ers' offensive stars have contributed to the team's uneven start — and tonight's game at the Detroit Lions could be a true measuring stick for quarterback Geno Smith and company. The 2-1 Lions were in the NFC Championship game last season, and they're looking to repeat as division champions for the first time since the 1950s behind one of the league's most potent offenses.

Before that kicks off, though, the first game of the night is in Miami where the Dolphins will host the Titans. Miami is working through some quarterback injuries, and with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve and Skylar Thompson dealing with a chest injury, so Tyler Huntley will start this week. Tennessee, meanwhile, is 0-3 and looking for some offensive identity.

Titans vs. Dolphins

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Fla.

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+, Fubo

Seahawks vs. Lions

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field | Detroit

Channel: ABC

Stream: ESPN+, Fubo