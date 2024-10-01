Advertisement
MLB playoff scores, live updates: Tigers, Astros open wild-card round in 2024 postseason

All four wild-card series play Game 1s on Tuesday

yahoo sports staff

The MLB Postseason is here and after a thrilling final day of the regular season, which saw the Braves and Mets split a doubleheader to both make the playoffs and leave the Diamondbacks on the outside looking in, the four wild-card series are set to get started on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the four Game 1s set for Tuesday and how you can watch:

  • Liz Roscher

    Astros threatening in the 4th

    Skubal is on the bump for the fourth inning, and again allowed the leadoff hitter to reach. He finally got Alex Bregman for the first out after a long at-bat, and now Skubal is turning on the juice to try and get through the rest of the inning. He threw two 99mph pitches to Yainer Diaz, but Diaz just worked a walk after falling behind 0-2.

    Tigers still lead 3-0, but the Astros have men on first and second with just one out.

  • Liz Roscher

    Astros remain scoreless as 4th inning begins

    Skubal got out of trouble, and holy crap, guys, he's really, really good.

  • Liz Roscher

    Skubal in trouble in the third...

    Skubal gave up his first hit, a single to Victor Caratini, to lead off the inning. Now with two outs, Jose Altuve just hit a single to put men on first and second. Can Skubal escape without giving up any runs?

  • Liz Roscher

    It's been quite a while since the Tigers were in the playoffs

  • Liz Roscher

    Valdez was back out for the third inning, and despite giving up a one-out double, gave up no runs. Skubal is back on the mound for the bottom of the inning.

  • Liz Roscher

    Skubal fine after comebacker, has thrown just 15 pitches

    A comebacker glanced off Skubal's glove hand, but he appeared to be unhurt. It didn't even hurt his rhythm. He got all three hitters out, this time on just 10 pitches.

  • Liz Roscher

    Valdez managed to wrap up the inning and get the third out, but the Tigers did some serious damage. Will we see Valdez back out for the third?

  • Liz Roscher

    Tigers up 3-0, action in the Astros bullpen

  • Liz Roscher

    Detroit now leads 2-0!

    More hits for the Tigers!

  • Liz Roscher

    Jake Rogers drives in Tigers' first run

    Framber Valdez is in some trouble in the second inning. With men on first and third with two outs, Jake Rogers hits a ball that scoots just past the fielder's glove, allowing a run to score.

  • Liz Roscher

    Tarik Skubal's first inning was over in a snap

    Tigers ace Tarik Skubal retired the Astros in order in the bottom of the 1st, and did it on just five pitches. If he can do more of that, the Tigers might be in business.

  • Liz Roscher

    We interrupt this wild card game for an important Mets playoff shares update

    Regardless of what happens to the Mets over the playoffs, they didn't decide their playoff shares while drunk. They can be proud of that no matter what.

  • Liz Roscher

    Valdez makes it through 1st inning unscathed

    Framber Valdez walked the second hitter but induced a double play to end the inning. The Astros are coming to the plate next.

  • Liz Roscher

    Tigers and Astros Game 1 officially underway!

    Framber Valdez throws a strike to Tigers leadoff hitter Matt Vierling, and there's no turning back now. The game is officially on!

  • Liz Roscher

    Jose Altuve close to major postseason record

  • Liz Roscher

    Game 1 starting lineups for Tigers, Astros

    The Astros and Tigers start their Game 1 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Here are the starting lineups.

  • Liz Roscher

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Meanwhile in Baltimore...

  • Liz Roscher

    Justin Verlander doesn't make Astros roster for wild-card series vs. Tigers

    The Houston Astros released their roster for their American League wild-card series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, and it was missing one very familiar name: Justin Verlander.

    The 41-year-old starting pitcher did not make Houston's wild-card playoff roster, and won't be able to appear in a game until the AL Division Series — if the Astros make it that far.

    Read the full story here.