MLB playoff scores, live updates: Tigers, Astros open wild-card round in 2024 postseason
All four wild-card series play Game 1s on Tuesday
The MLB Postseason is here and after a thrilling final day of the regular season, which saw the Braves and Mets split a doubleheader to both make the playoffs and leave the Diamondbacks on the outside looking in, the four wild-card series are set to get started on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the four Game 1s set for Tuesday and how you can watch:
Tigers at Astros: 2:30 p.m. ET — ABC
Royals at Orioles: 4:08 p.m. ET — ESPN2
Mets at Brewers: 5:30 p.m. ET — ESPN
Braves at Padres: 8:30 p.m. ET — ESPN
Live22 updates
Astros threatening in the 4th
Skubal is on the bump for the fourth inning, and again allowed the leadoff hitter to reach. He finally got Alex Bregman for the first out after a long at-bat, and now Skubal is turning on the juice to try and get through the rest of the inning. He threw two 99mph pitches to Yainer Diaz, but Diaz just worked a walk after falling behind 0-2.
Tigers still lead 3-0, but the Astros have men on first and second with just one out.
- Liz Roscher
Astros remain scoreless as 4th inning begins
Skubal got out of trouble, and holy crap, guys, he's really, really good.
Tarik Skubal’s 93.6 mph slider was his fastest slider of the year and 3rd-fastest of his career https://t.co/RAKI0ZzO0W
— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Skubal in trouble in the third...
Skubal gave up his first hit, a single to Victor Caratini, to lead off the inning. Now with two outs, Jose Altuve just hit a single to put men on first and second. Can Skubal escape without giving up any runs?
- Liz Roscher
It's been quite a while since the Tigers were in the playoffs
Radio broadcast just dropped this INSANE fact: The Astros have played 103 postseason games since the last time the Tigers were in it.
And the last time the team was in the postseason without Justin Verlander? 1987!!!
— Michael Clair (@michaelsclair) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Valdez was back out for the third inning, and despite giving up a one-out double, gave up no runs. Skubal is back on the mound for the bottom of the inning.
- Liz Roscher
Skubal fine after comebacker, has thrown just 15 pitches
A comebacker glanced off Skubal's glove hand, but he appeared to be unhurt. It didn't even hurt his rhythm. He got all three hitters out, this time on just 10 pitches.
6 up, 6 down for Tarik Skubal 🔥 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/i4NwCH599a
— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Valdez managed to wrap up the inning and get the third out, but the Tigers did some serious damage. Will we see Valdez back out for the third?
- Liz Roscher
Tigers up 3-0, action in the Astros bullpen
Matt Vierling drives in the THIRD @Tigers run of the inning! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/DCC0ii2gbN
— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Detroit now leads 2-0!
More hits for the Tigers!
Trey Sweeney makes it a 2-run 2nd inning for the @Tigers! #Postseason pic.twitter.com/dU2p5TNoID
— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Jake Rogers drives in Tigers' first run
Framber Valdez is in some trouble in the second inning. With men on first and third with two outs, Jake Rogers hits a ball that scoots just past the fielder's glove, allowing a run to score.
Gritty Tigs: October Edition
Jake Rogers drives in the first run of the #postseason! pic.twitter.com/1zE2mfYG6b
— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Tarik Skubal's first inning was over in a snap
Tigers ace Tarik Skubal retired the Astros in order in the bottom of the 1st, and did it on just five pitches. If he can do more of that, the Tigers might be in business.
It took Tarik Skubal just 5 pitches to get through his first inning of #postseason action 😤 pic.twitter.com/8tXNLwWTlZ
— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
We interrupt this wild card game for an important Mets playoff shares update
Regardless of what happens to the Mets over the playoffs, they didn't decide their playoff shares while drunk. They can be proud of that no matter what.
Brandon Nimmo says the Mets had to decide on playoff shares during the flight to Milwaukee last night. Had to lock it in: “You can’t be drunk in handing that stuff out. Otherwise someone’s gonna get way too much and someone’s not gonna get enough.” 🍾⚾️ pic.twitter.com/T7Kg38GftJ
— Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Valdez makes it through 1st inning unscathed
Framber Valdez walked the second hitter but induced a double play to end the inning. The Astros are coming to the plate next.
- Liz Roscher
Tigers and Astros Game 1 officially underway!
Framber Valdez throws a strike to Tigers leadoff hitter Matt Vierling, and there's no turning back now. The game is officially on!
- Liz Roscher
Jose Altuve close to major postseason record
Jose Altuve needs just three HRs to set the all-time postseason record 👀
Is this the year? pic.twitter.com/n4DFMsxX8N
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Game 1 starting lineups for Tigers, Astros
The Astros and Tigers start their Game 1 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Here are the starting lineups.
Here we go. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/BHcNrgVWeC
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 1, 2024
ALWC Game 1.
⚾: 1:32 PM
🏟️: Closed
📺: @ABCNetwork | Postgame show: @SpaceCityHN
🎙️: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM#Relentless x @reliantenergy pic.twitter.com/DDfmqybTMA
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Playoff rosters: Padres, Brraves
The 26-man roster for the Wild Card Series is set.#FightForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/mGEPuaZrO2
— San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 1, 2024
Your 2024 Atlanta Braves Wild Card Roster!#DigDeepATL pic.twitter.com/6xpLN5T3ID
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Playoff rosters: Mets, Brewers
October Baseball ⚾
Our 2024 #Postseason Roster. #LGM pic.twitter.com/jpvKYMitCQ
— x - New York Mets (@Mets) October 1, 2024
Squad’s all set for Round 1 #Undaunted x @amfam pic.twitter.com/hRpdZXf5oJ
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Playoff rosters: Orioles, Royals
Set for the Wild Card.#BeTheNoise x https://t.co/VBdHXmge1n pic.twitter.com/cT9ZKWy63V
— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 1, 2024
Our 26 taking the field in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/Zmvhf015hY
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Playoff roster: Astros, Tigers
Our ALWC Roster. #Relentless pic.twitter.com/nyfoBsJZFp
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 1, 2024
Your Tigers for the Wild Card. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/XKdpsOJ7Bp
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 1, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Meanwhile in Baltimore...
A weather report you didn’t ask for.
(Tarp is on the field, dirt track is very soggy, whole place is wet, delay possible) pic.twitter.com/GKMIHVjbox
— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 1, 2024
- Liz Roscher
Justin Verlander doesn't make Astros roster for wild-card series vs. Tigers
The Houston Astros released their roster for their American League wild-card series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, and it was missing one very familiar name: Justin Verlander.
The 41-year-old starting pitcher did not make Houston's wild-card playoff roster, and won't be able to appear in a game until the AL Division Series — if the Astros make it that far.
Our ALWC Roster. #Relentless pic.twitter.com/nyfoBsJZFp
— Houston Astros (@astros) October 1, 2024
Read the full story here.