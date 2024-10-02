Advertisement
MLB playoff scores, live updates: Tigers look to knock Astros out of the postseason

The Royals, Mets and Padres are also looking to end their wild-card series in just two games

yahoo sports staff

Day 2 of the 2024 MLB postseason is the first day of possible eliminations thanks to the best-of-three format in the wild-card round. The Tigers, Royals, Mets and Padres all took a huge step toward the Division Series with Game 1 wins, and now will look to get an extra day's rest ahead of the Division Series, which gets started on Saturday.

Here's a look at the wild card schedule for Wednesday's Game 2s:

Live3 updates
  • Liz Roscher

    Starting lineups for Dodgers vs. Astros Game 2

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Detroit resurgence

  • Jordan Shusterman

    Tarik Skubal delivers to lead Tigers to upset of Astros in Game 1 of AL wild-card series

    Riding the wave of an improbable September surge that secured the franchise’s first postseason berth in a decade, the Detroit Tigers collected yet another memorable victory Tuesday, with a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Wild-Card Series.

    The Tigers, with a roster loaded with rookies who barely knew what it meant to still be playing at this point in the calendar, appeared to be substantial underdogs as they arrived in Houston to face a team that has become synonymous with postseason baseball. Yet in this laughably lopsided matchup in terms of October experience, ace left-hander Tarik Skubal proved to be the ultimate equalizer for Detroit.

    Houston’s roster boasted not only a boatload more playoff experience — the Astros’ wild-card roster features a staggering 581 combined career postseason games, compared to just 12 on Detroit’s — but also a far more compelling collection of statistical standouts on both sides of the ball. On paper, the Astros had nearly every edge, with one glaring exception: Skubal. And so, it was on the 27-year-old southpaw to deliver the goods in his first career playoff start.

    And that he did. Skubal sliced and diced through some of the best bats in the AL with exceptional command of his overwhelming four-pitch mix, single-handedly expediting Detroit toward the finish line of victory with each passing frame.

    Read the full story here.