Liz Roscher
MLB playoff scores, live updates: Tigers look to knock Astros out of the postseason
The Royals, Mets and Padres are also looking to end their wild-card series in just two games
Day 2 of the 2024 MLB postseason is the first day of possible eliminations thanks to the best-of-three format in the wild-card round. The Tigers, Royals, Mets and Padres all took a huge step toward the Division Series with Game 1 wins, and now will look to get an extra day's rest ahead of the Division Series, which gets started on Saturday.
Here's a look at the wild card schedule for Wednesday's Game 2s:
Tigers at Astros: 2:32 p.m. ET | ABC— DET leads the series 1-0
Royals at Orioles: 4:38 p.m. ET | ESPN — KC leads the series 1-0
Mets at Brewers: 7:38 p.m. ET | ESPN — NYM leads the series 1-0
Braves at Padres: 8:38 p.m. ET | ESPN2 — SD leads the series 1-0
