Lions-Texans: Detroit overcomes Jared Goff's 5 INTs, rally to stun Houston 26-23

The Detroit Lions’ statement to the rest of the NFL on Sunday night was unusual and unexpected. It was a strong statement nonetheless.
Jared Goff and the Lions played about as poorly as they could play, on the road against a first-place Houston Texans team, fell behind 23-7 by halftime and still won. If the Lions didn’t lose on Sunday night playing that poorly against a good Texans team, it’s going to be hard for anyone to beat them.
Goff threw five interceptions, more than doubling his season total, and the Lions overcame that to pull off a wild 26-23 victory against the Texans. Houston missed a long field goal inside of the two-minute warning, and the Lions completed an impressive, zany comeback on Jake Bates' 52-field goal as time expired.
It was an ugly performance in many ways but it should make the Lions even more confident. That will probably be the worst game of the season for the Lions, and they still got a quality win. They’re 8-1 to start the season.
The Lions keep showing they can win games in different ways. Against the Texans, they showed that even a five-interception game by their quarterback won’t slow them down.
Texans start off hot
From early in the game the Lions looked off. They couldn’t get the run game going and the Texans had a lot of pressure on Goff. That was surprising given that the Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and the Texans were without top pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.
The second half started well for the Lions. Carlton Davis III picked off C.J. Stroud on the first play of the half, which head coach Dan Campbell seemed to speak into existence during a sideline interview during the game. But right after that Goff threw his fourth interception to Kamari Lassiter at Houston’s 1-yard line. It was that kind of night for Goff.
Goff wasn’t done. He threw his fifth interception of the game on a deep pass later in the third quarter. Goff had four interceptions in Detroit’s first eight games, and then five in less than three quarters against Houston.
Despite the fact that Goff had eight completions to Lions players and five to Texans players late in the third quarter, the Lions still weren’t completely out of the game as they trailed 23-13.
Lions pull closer in 4th quarter
The Texans couldn’t put the Lions away. Detroit kept battling and a touchdown by Amon-Ra St. Brown cut Houston’s lead to 23-20 with more than 11 minutes left. It was hard to believe that a team whose quarterback threw five interceptions on the road in the first 37 minutes of game play could be within three touchdowns, much less three points.
A little while later it was tied. Bates hit a 58-yard field goal and it was 23-23 with a little more than five minutes remaining. It looked like the Texans were driving for a go-ahead field goal but the drive stalled and Ka’imi Fairbairn missed a 58-yard field goal. That gave the Lions great field position with 1:51 to go.
When Goff completed a big third-down pass to St. Brown, that put the Lions in field-goal range and the Texans had no timeouts left. Bates hit another clutch field goal and the Texans had a loss that will be hard to explain.
The Lions should have gotten blown out on Sunday night. But their defense kept them in the game, the offensive line settled down and Goff put his many mistakes behind him to make game-winning plays. A loss wouldn’t have been the end of the world for the Lions. A win under those circumstances further solidifies their status as a Super Bowl favorite.
The unlikely NFL kicker is from the Houston area where he was a high school soccer player
That journey lead him to the UFL, and now to make game-winners for arguably the best team in the NFL as the Lions improve to 8-1, while Houston falls to 6-4, but keeps a two-game lead in the standings, but maintains a virtual three-game lead over the Colts by virtue of having swept the season series already.
Detroit now faces a 3rd down after a couple of running plays
The Texans used timeouts after both plays, and now with 1:40 left in regulation, the Lions are outside of field goal range near midfield.
Ka'imi Fairbairn MISSES from 58!
A dead pull from Fairbairn, and the Lions take over at the 48-yard-line.
Lions' Terrion Arnold breaks up the 3rd down pass
The Texans now face a 4th down from the Lions' 40-yard-line. Arnold was shaken up on the play, which cost the Lions a timeout and the Texans will attempt the 58-yard field goal.
Two-Minute Warning: Texans face a 3rd down just on the edge of field goal range with the score tied 23-23
Both teams have all three timeouts, so a first down by Houston, or a stop by Detroit, doesn't end the game either way just yet. Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has already tied an NFL record for a season with 11 field goals from 50 or more yards, with about half the season remaining.
Stroud to Metchie for a big 3rd down conversion
It was a 3rd-and-6 and may wind up being one of the biggest plays of the game with the clock ticking toward three minutes remaining.,
Lions tie it with 58-yard field goal from Jake Bates
The former UFL kicker JUST snuck the ball inside the upright and with five minutes left in regulation, the game is tied at 23.
Detroit picks up the first big 3rd down of the 4th quarter
it was a tough, 1-yard run by David Montgomery to kep the drive going with hist over 13 minutes to go and Detroit still trailing by 10.
As the third quarter comes to an end, the interceptions aren't the only defensive big plays of the night
Neither team can run the ball. Through three quarters, Detroit has run it 22 times for 59 yards (2.7 yards per attempt) and Houston also has 22 attempts, but for just 39 yards (1.8 yards per carry). The two front sevens have been brick walls on both sides.
Jahmyr Gibbs gets Detroit out of the shadow of its own end zone with a big catch and run
This game has had just about everything, and Gibbs just put his stamp on it.
This is becoming a turnover fest...Carlton Davis III gets his second interception of the game
This ends a promising Texans drive, and now the question is whether or not the Lions can capitalize on a second takeaway of the second half. Jared Goff already has four interceptions, but the Lions are still in the game with with just under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter.
If not for some timely stops to force field goals this would be a rout. Houston has done nearly everything right in their passing offense with C.J. Stroud going 14-of-20 for 164 yards and a touchdown in the first half. John Metchie has four catches for 64 yards. Houston has just four rushing yards on 13 attempts.
The Texans defense has been equally as dominant, with three turnovers — all Jared Goff interceptions, but two are on tipped balls and one was on a Hail Mary so none of the three would suggest that Goff is struggling. What would suggest that the Detroit passing game is struggling is that he's just 7-of-17 for 91 yards after completing 83% of his passes over the Lions last six games.
Metchie closes the drive with his first NFL touchdown
The former Alabama standout battled back from a 2022 leukemia diagnosis and with Stefon Diggs and Nico Collins out, he's had to step up, and he as in a big way as the Texans now have a surprising 23-7 lead over the Lions heading into halftime.
After another turnover that put the Detroit defense's back up against the wall, the Lions forced a third Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal. Houston has scored on all four for its possessions, but has just one touchdown to lead 16-7.
Texans nab another turnover off Jared Goff
Denico Autry forced the INT, and after it bounced around, Henry To'oto'o came up with the ball, and the Texans are in business once again, starting a drive deep in Houston territory.
Lions come up with a stop on 3rd down after penalty to force 4th down
Ka'imi Fairbairn connects for the 11th time this season on a 50+ yard kick. This one was from 56 yards to make the score 13-7. The big penalty cost Detroit three points, but their offense got rolling on the last series so they may be in a rhythm to get the points back.
Huge pickup for Texans on pass interference penalty
A 41-yard pickup for Houston flips the field after the flag on Terrion Arnold against Xavier Hutchinson.
THAT'S the Detroit we've been seeing over the past several weeks
11 plays, 70 yards, touchdown. Sam LaPorta gets the Lions on the board, on the receiving end of a strike from Jared Goff to make it a 10-7 Texans lead.
James Houston stops the Texans momentum with 3rd down sack
The Lions were reeling after the big Joe Mixon catch and run, but after a penalty inside the five-yard-line, Houston was able to come up with a sack of C.J. Strout to force a field goal attempt to hole the score to 10-0 late in the first quarter.
After the first drive turnover, Derek Stingley just missed an interception on a deep ball to Jameson Williams and the Lions had a delay of game on their second series and were forced to punt. Its VERY early, but Houston has looked great on both sides of the ball over the first half of the opening quarter.
Joe Mixon scores on jet sweep
The Texans cash-in on the opening interception, and Mixon found paydirt on the pop-pass from CJ Stroud. Mixon has dealt with some injury issues this season, but the Texans will need him healthy and rolling if they're going to remain a Super Bowl threat. Houston converted a 3rd and 10 and a 3rd and 16 on the drive on the way to the opening score.
The Lions won the took and took the ball first and on thier six-game win streak the offense has been hyper-efficient behind Jared Goff completing 83% of his passes and throwing just one interception against 13 touchdowns in that span.
