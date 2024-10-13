Jaguars vs. Bears NFL London Game score, live updates: Jacksonville and Chicago clash in second UK game in 2024

The Jags got their first win last week while the Bears have won two straight

Caleb Williams and Trevor Lawrence are both coming off their best performances of the year, and the two No. 1 overall picks might be peaking just in time to entertain the London NFL crowd as the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars make the NFL's second of three trips this season to the United Kingdom in Week 6.

The 1-4 Jags finally got in the win column last week behind Lawrence's 371 passing yards and two scores, and also a huge effort from Tank Bigsby, who rolled up 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 37-34 win over the Colts.

Chicago is 3-2 with their rookie quarterback showing some progress over the last couple of weeks, but sit at the bottom of the NFC North — the NFL's toughest division thus far, with all four teams above .500 through five weeks. Williams went over 300 yards for the second time this year in the Bears' 36-10 win over the lowly Panthers last week, and hasn't thrown an interception in the last two weeks.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Bears in NFL London Game