Cowboys vs. Giants Thursday Night Football: Live updates, score, highlights, how to watch Dallas vs. New York

Cowboys vs. Giants has become a staple of the early season prime-time landscape of the NFL, and this year the ancient NFC East rivals play their first matchup on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 4. Both teams enter with 1-2 records; their lone win coming over the Cleveland Browns.

Dallas enters the matchup reeling on its defensive front seven, allowing a league-worst 185.7 rushing yards per game, getting steamrolled on the ground by the Saints and Ravens over the l=past two weeks. The Cowboys have allowed 464 rushing yards in the past two defeats — only two other teams have given up that many rushing yards in three games.

The Giants will likely try to exploit that, even though they're in the middle of the pack in rushing offense. Devin Singletary has gotten going with a couple of rushing touchdowns over the past two weeks and Daniel Jones is 21st among qualified quarterbacks in passer rating.