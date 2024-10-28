Cowboys vs. 49ers score, live updates: Dallas, San Francisco renew their age-old rivalry on Sunday Night Football

Since their first famous playoff showdown ended with Joe Montana connecting with Dwight Clark to get the 49ers to their first Super Bowl nearly 44 years ago, the stakes when Dallas (3-3) and San Francisco (3-4) have met have often been incredibly high.
With both teams searching for a spark as the midway point of the 2024 season approaches, it'll be a key opportunity for the two clubs trying to stay connected in the NFC playoff picture, needing a win on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC and streaming on Peacock) to do so.
The Cowboys have largely gotten steamrolled at home, giving up 44 points to the Saints, 274 rushing yards to the Ravens, and 47 points to the Lions in three losses, so the best news for Dallas might be that this game is in San Francisco. Micah Parsons, who's been out with a high ankle sprain, will not play in Week 8. Also, kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice at the end of last week because of jury duty. He was selected for the 12-member panel for the case reportedly involving a second-degree strangulation offense. He won't miss games on Sundays because criminal courts are closed on weekends in Tarrant County, Texas.
That's a quick three and out for the Cowboys, and this game feels like it's slipping away from them fast.
The 49ers will get the ball back at their own 25 yard line now with just more than six minutes left in the third quarter.
49ers 20, Cowboys 10
The 49ers capitalized on Dak Prescott's latest interception, and their lead is now 10. Brock Purdy hit George Kittle for a 2-yard touchdown.
We're back for the second half, and Brandon Aubrey missed the landing zone on his kick. So the 49ers will start at the 40.
Halftime Stats
Cowboys: 10
Dak Prescott: 14-of-18 for 110 yards, 1 INT
Ezekiel Elliott: 29 yards, 1 TD on 6 carries
CeeDee Lamb: 48 yards on 7 receptions
49ers: 6
Brock Purdy: 10-of-16 for 151 yards
Isaac Guerendo: 38 yards on 3 carries
George Kittle: 56 yards on 3 receptions
Halftime: Cowboys 10, 49ers 6
The Cowboys took a knee there, and they'll take a four-point lead into halftime at Levi's Stadium.
The 49ers will get the ball out of the break.
Brock Purdy fumbled to move the 49ers out of field goal range, and they had to punt now on 4th and 17. The Cowboys defense — which has struggled for most of the season — is shutting San Francisco down so far tonight.
Dallas will take over at the 1 with just 10 seconds left.
Well, that was a wasted drive for the Cowboys. They went three-and-out there, and the 49ers will get the ball back now with 54 seconds left before halftime.
Dallas' drive took just 21 seconds.
Cowboys 10, 49ers 6
The 49ers had a great opportunity to tie the game up before halftime there, but they had to settle for another field goal.
The Cowboys' lead is now just four points, but they'll get the ball back with 90 seconds left in the second quarter.
Jordan Mason left for the locker room early, and he's now questionable to return for San Francisco.
The Cowboys made it down within the 10 yard line, and recovered another near-fumble, but they had to settle for a field goal.
Dallas is up by a touchdown now with 2:56 left in the half.
The 49ers had a fourth down conversion, but a wide open Deebo Samuel dropped a pass thrown a bit behind him in the middle of the field. So the Cowboys will take over in great field position here in the second quarter.
Touchdown, Cowboys
Ezekiel Elliott just scored his first touchdown since the opening week of the season. The Cowboys are up 7-3 now early in the second quarter.
