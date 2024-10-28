Advertisement
Cowboys vs. 49ers score, live updates: Dallas, San Francisco renew their age-old rivalry on Sunday Night Football

The two clubs meet at midseason, trying to pick up the pieces after rough starts to stay in the NFC playoff race

yahoo sports staff

Since their first famous playoff showdown ended with Joe Montana connecting with Dwight Clark to get the 49ers to their first Super Bowl nearly 44 years ago, the stakes when Dallas (3-3) and San Francisco (3-4) have met have often been incredibly high.

With both teams searching for a spark as the midway point of the 2024 season approaches, it'll be a key opportunity for the two clubs trying to stay connected in the NFC playoff picture, needing a win on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC and streaming on Peacock) to do so.

The injury bug has taken up residence in the 49ers' locker room this season, and Brandon Aiyuk is the most recent offensive star to have been impacted. He's out for the year after tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 7's loss to the Chiefs. Deebo Samuel, who missed that game after coming down with pneumonia, had a short hospital stay early in the week, and Christian McCaffrey still hasn't played this season because of Achilles tendonitis.

The Cowboys have largely gotten steamrolled at home, giving up 44 points to the Saints, 274 rushing yards to the Ravens, and 47 points to the Lions in three losses, so the best news for Dallas might be that this game is in San Francisco. Micah Parsons, who's been out with a high ankle sprain, will not play in Week 8. Also, kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice at the end of last week because of jury duty. He was selected for the 12-member panel for the case reportedly involving a second-degree strangulation offense. He won't miss games on Sundays because criminal courts are closed on weekends in Tarrant County, Texas.

  • Ryan Young

    That's a quick three and out for the Cowboys, and this game feels like it's slipping away from them fast.

    The 49ers will get the ball back at their own 25 yard line now with just more than six minutes left in the third quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    49ers 20, Cowboys 10

    The 49ers capitalized on Dak Prescott's latest interception, and their lead is now 10. Brock Purdy hit George Kittle for a 2-yard touchdown.

  • Ryan Young

    Dak Prescott INT, again

    Well there's Dak Prescott's second interception of the night, and this one was much worse than the first. Prescott tried to find CeeDee Lamb, and Deommodore Lenoir picked him off.

    Prescott now has eight touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season. He had just nine interceptions total last season.

  • Ryan Young

    49ers 13, Cowboys 10

    Well that looked easy. George Kittle just broke open a 43 yard gain, which set up a short Guerendo touchdown run. That was the first of his career, too.

    The 49ers are now in the lead for the first time tonight.

  • Ryan Young

    We're back for the second half, and Brandon Aubrey missed the landing zone on his kick. So the 49ers will start at the 40.

  • Ryan Young

    Halftime Stats

    Cowboys: 10

    Dak Prescott: 14-of-18 for 110 yards, 1 INT

    Ezekiel Elliott: 29 yards, 1 TD on 6 carries

    CeeDee Lamb: 48 yards on 7 receptions

    49ers: 6

    Brock Purdy: 10-of-16 for 151 yards

    Isaac Guerendo: 38 yards on 3 carries

    George Kittle: 56 yards on 3 receptions

  • Ryan Young

    Halftime: Cowboys 10, 49ers 6

    The Cowboys took a knee there, and they'll take a four-point lead into halftime at Levi's Stadium.

    The 49ers will get the ball out of the break.

  • Ryan Young

    Brock Purdy fumbled to move the 49ers out of field goal range, and they had to punt now on 4th and 17. The Cowboys defense — which has struggled for most of the season — is shutting San Francisco down so far tonight.

    Dallas will take over at the 1 with just 10 seconds left.

  • Ryan Young

    Well, that was a wasted drive for the Cowboys. They went three-and-out there, and the 49ers will get the ball back now with 54 seconds left before halftime.

    Dallas' drive took just 21 seconds.

  • Ryan Young

    Cowboys 10, 49ers 6

    The 49ers had a great opportunity to tie the game up before halftime there, but they had to settle for another field goal.

    The Cowboys' lead is now just four points, but they'll get the ball back with 90 seconds left in the second quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    Jordan Mason left for the locker room early, and he's now questionable to return for San Francisco.

  • Ryan Young

    Cowboys 10, 49ers 3

    The Cowboys made it down within the 10 yard line, and recovered another near-fumble, but they had to settle for a field goal.

    Dallas is up by a touchdown now with 2:56 left in the half.

  • Ryan Young

    The 49ers had a fourth down conversion, but a wide open Deebo Samuel dropped a pass thrown a bit behind him in the middle of the field. So the Cowboys will take over in great field position here in the second quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    Touchdown, Cowboys

    Ezekiel Elliott just scored his first touchdown since the opening week of the season. The Cowboys are up 7-3 now early in the second quarter.

  • Ryan Young

    End 1: 49ers 3, Cowboys 0

    The Cowboys are driving right at midfield at the end of the first, and they just recovered what was nearly a disastrous fumble from Turpin. It'll be 2nd and 6 when we come back.

  • Ryan Young

    National Tight Ends Day

    So far, National Tight Ends Day has been a huge success. Entering the Cowboys-49ers matchup, tight ends have scored a whopping 15 touchdowns across the league.

  • Ryan Young

    The 49ers just punted the ball away, but a scuffle broke out after the return. Not much came of it, but there were offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties handed out.

    It'll be Cowboys ball from their own 36.

  • Ryan Young

    Dak Prescott INT

    Dak Prescott was looking for KaVontae Turpin down the sidelines, but his pass went directly to Ji'Ayir Brown for the interception. That's Prescott's seventh interception this season.

  • Ryan Young

    49ers 3, Cowboys 0

    The 49ers' drive stalled out, but Anders Carlson hit a 50-yarder to put San Francisco on the board first.

    It's 3-0 now.

  • Ryan Young

    Deebo Samuel looks totally fine. He just hauled in a 47-yard catch on third down to keep the 49ers' drive alive.

  • Ryan Young

    The Cowboys tried to hand it off to Hunter Luepke on 3rd and 5, and nothing. They'll punt now, and San Francisco will take over for the first time tonight.

  • Ryan Young

    The 49ers have kicked off, and this game is officially underway. We'll see what Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can do first.

  • Ryan Young

    Almost time for kickoff in Santa Clara

  • Ryan Young

    NFC East slipping away from Cowboys

    The Cowboys are getting ready to kick off at Levi's Stadium, but Jayden Daniels just whipped out the play of the year across the country to extend Washington's lead in the NFC East.

    For more on Jayden Daniels' miracle win over the Bears, click here.

  • Ryan Young

    Cowboys-49ers Inactives

    Rico Dowdle got sick this afternoon, so he won't play tonight for the Cowboys.