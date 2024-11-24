College football scores, results: Chaos rules in Week 13 as several ranked teams suffer upset losses

The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season delivered in a big way.

The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. But just moments later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to potentially end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.

The Big 12 had the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to muck up the conference title picture.

No. 6 Notre Dame left no doubt in its showdown with No. 19 Army in New York, blowing out the Black Knights to the tune of 49-14 to essentially lock up a playoff spot.

Then the SEC took center stage in the evening window, with No. 7 Alabama suffering a stunning upset at Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas A&M falling in a four-overtime thriller at Auburn.