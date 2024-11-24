Yahoo Sports Staff
College football scores, results: Chaos rules in Week 13 as several ranked teams suffer upset losses
The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season delivered in a big way.
The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. But just moments later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to potentially end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.
The Big 12 had the nation's attention in the afternoon as No. 14 BYU and No. 16 Colorado both fell on the road to muck up the conference title picture.
No. 6 Notre Dame left no doubt in its showdown with No. 19 Army in New York, blowing out the Black Knights to the tune of 49-14 to essentially lock up a playoff spot.
Then the SEC took center stage in the evening window, with No. 7 Alabama suffering a stunning upset at Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas A&M falling in a four-overtime thriller at Auburn.
Final: Auburn 43, Texas A&M 41
Texas A&M fails to convert, Auburn wins!
It's a dropped pass that wins it for Auburn! What a game and what a win for Auburn!
texas a&m drop, auburn wins pic.twitter.com/h0w1SMWq58
— ◇ (@HOODH3RO) November 24, 2024
Auburn converts in fourth OT!
Payton Thorne finds KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the back of the end zone for the score!
CAUGHT! AUBURN LEADS. pic.twitter.com/MO0KPu3tbN
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Auburn fails on its possession as well
It's an incomplete pass from Payton Thorne. We're headed to quadruple overtime.
Denied. Quadruple Overtime. pic.twitter.com/x0WQ5nAMrA
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
A&M fails to score on its possession
Auburn is going to have a chance to win it.
DENIED! pic.twitter.com/66SFQsScYc
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Texas A&M ties it up!
On the ensuing Texas A&M possession, the Aggies aren't able to move the ball far and settled for a 41-yard field goal attempt of their own, which Randy Bond made to send it to a third overtime.
Texas A&M 41, Auburn 41
Kick Is Good. Triple Overtime. pic.twitter.com/SM8hbR4wvp
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Auburn makes long FG
The Tigers had two brutal calls go against them on their possession and were forced to settle for a 41-yard field goal, which Ian Vachon nailed.
Auburn 41, Texas A&M 38
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers respond in kind with a quick score of their own on a short run by Jarquez Hunter. We're headed to double overtime.
Auburn punches it in. Double overtime. pic.twitter.com/1ajGM52ss0
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies strike first in overtime with a TD pass on a crossing route from Marcel Reed to Jahdae Walker.
Texas A&M punches it in for six in overtime pic.twitter.com/tRAjx1aZRg
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Auburn ties it up with 5 seconds left!
Tigers kicker Ian Vachon comes through in the clutch, hitting a short field goal to tie the game at 31-31 in the final seconds of regulation.
AUBURN SENDS IT TO OVERTIME 👀
The Tigers went 74 yards and kicked the FG to tie it up with No. 15 Texas A&M 🔥 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/vYt0IBmInp
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 24, 2024
Auburn on the move!
The Tigers have moved the ball into the red zone as time ticks down on the clock.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
We're under the 2-minute mark and Auburn is trying to stay alive. The Tigers have the ball at their own 30-yard line, still down 31-28.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Final: Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3
In the biggest shocker of the day, the unranked Sooners upset No. 7 Alabama, which likely ends the Crimson Tide's playoff hopes after a third loss this season.
Another early field charge?
Oklahoma is going to beat Alabama, but fans were a little too anxious to rush the field. There's still 28 seconds on the clock.
OKLAHOMA FANS RUSH THE FIELD WITH 28 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/4Y2UCZkYwW
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
Final: Iowa State 31, Utah 28
Utah kicker Cole Becker had a 54-yard attempt to tie it at the end of the game, but his kick sailed wide right.
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies have their first lead of the game with four minutes left! Amari Daniels rumbles into the end zone to finish off a 9-play, 80-yard drive.
Texas A&M 31, Auburn 28
Texas A&M takes a late lead against Auburn pic.twitter.com/h1jLG5QQBd
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Alabama picked off!
Jalen Milroe is hit as he throws on 4th and 10 and Oklahoma grabs the ball as it popped up in the air.
OU takes over with 6:53 remaining and leading by 21. It's all but over in Norman.
Blitz Boomer Blitz‼️ pic.twitter.com/LIK1SjQMWv
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Iowa State!
The Cyclones have retaken the lead after a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off by another Carson Hansen touchdown run.
There's only 1:31 left in the game but the Utes just need a field goal.
Iowa State 31, Utah 28
Iowa State takes back the lead!
What a drive by @CycloneFB to take the lead with 1:30 left on the clock 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/XYJgphE2xo
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
Final: Notre Dame 49, Army 14
The dream season for Army comes to a crashing halt with a blowout loss to Notre Dame. That ends Army's undefeated season and likely playoff hopes, while the Irish continue their march toward the CFP.
Touchdown Utah!
The Utes take the lead after two long runs by Luke Bottari got them in range and then Micah Bernard pushed his way into the end zone for the score.
We could have more Big 12 chaos tonight!
Utah 28, Iowa State 24
There it is!@Utah_Football takes the lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/8BPEZ4qBR3
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
Texas A&M settles for FG
The Aggies aren't able to do much with the ensuing possession and Randy Bond kicks a short field goal to cut into the Tigers' lead.
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 21
Final: Boise State 17, Wyoming 13
Boise State avoids the upset and Ashton Jeanty avoids major injury. Broncos get to 10-1 and are two wins away from securing a playoff spot.
Interception Texas A&M!
What a huge mistake by Payton Thorne! The Auburn QB didn't see an Aggie defender in zone coverage and it results in a tipped-ball interception by BJ Mayes.
The Aggies have the ball inside the red zone.
Alabama appeared to have a spectacular TD throw to Ryan Williams but it's called back on a very questionable illegal touch. Nothing going Bama's way today.
Wyoming turnover on downs
The Cowboys get sacked on 4th and 10 and Boise State will take over just inside 2 minutes.
Wyoming has one timeout left so this game is pretty close to over.
Touchdown Utah!
The Utes are right back in it after a blocked punt was recovered for a touchdown by David Washington. They went for 2 and got it to cut the Cyclones' lead to 3 points.
Iowa State 24, Utah 21
BLOCKED PUNT TOUCHDOWN!!! 🙌
📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/W5abuOGXGw
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers took to the air like they did in the first quarter and it worked again to great effect. Payton Thorne connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 44-yard heave and then Jarquez Hunter scored on a goal line run to give Auburn back the lead.
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 21
Auburn misses FG
The Tigers had a chance at retaking the lead, but Ian Vachon's 40-yard attempt misses the mark. We're still tied at 21 with 5:40 left in the third quarter.
Touchdown Boise State!
While Ashton Jeanty did most of the work on that drive, Jambres Dubar finishes it with a 2-yard TD run to give the Broncos the lead.
Boise State 17, Wyoming 13 | 5:02 remaining
Scratch that Boise State has retaken the lead! pic.twitter.com/HEqAQY20f8
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Jeanty is back
Good news, Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty is back in the game and running the ball well for the Broncos, who are trailing Wyoming 13-10 in the 4th quarter.
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies have tied it up at 21 after a deep pass from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas. It's a 73-yard catch and run TD for Thomas — his second of the game.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 21
NOAH THOMAS. 73 YARDS TO THE HOUSE.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ClTwD4ruzw
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 24, 2024
Oklahoma pick 6!
Another disaster for Alabama's Jalen Milroe! Kip Lewis jumps in front of his pass and runs 49 yards to the house. Oklahoma is all over the Tide in this one.
Oklahoma 24, Alabama 3
Kip doesn't like teams from Alabama...@KipLewis9 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/jCLU5BjI6G
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Iowa State
The Cyclones pound it into the end zone on fourth down at the goal line with a tush push.
ISU 24, Utah 13
Becht for 6️⃣ 🔥@CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/gPyq6i7dt9
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Oklahoma!
Xavier Robinson cashes in on the turnover with a 1-yard TD plunge, and the Sooners have No. 7 Alabama on MAJOR upset watch.
Oklahoma 17, Alabama 3
OKLAHOMA TAKES A 17-3 LEAD ON ALABAMA!!! pic.twitter.com/ZNfpIgPt11
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies are right back in this thing after another lengthy drive culminates in a touchdown throw from Marcel Reed to Noah Thomas.
Game on in Auburn!
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 14
Oklahoma interception!
OU's Eli Bowen picks off Alabama QB Jalen Milroe on a simple screen pass attempt. Sooners return it inside the 15 and they are in business to start the 2nd half.
He's a freshman 🗣️#OUDNA | @EliBowen12 pic.twitter.com/XuzgkiO7Dt
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2024
Meanwhile, Boise State could be in trouble at Wyoming. It's tied up in the third quarter and star running back Ashton Jeanty just went to the medical tent.
Boise State is not having a good time at the moment pic.twitter.com/jVcsaBE2nR
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Notre Dame
That was fast. Notre Dame scores on its first play from scrimmage of the second half.
Jeremiyah Love goes 68 yards to the house for his 3rd TD of the day. The rout is on at Yankee Stadium.
Notre Dame 35, Army 7
Look at the WHEELS on Jeremiyah Love! 💨
📺 NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/7dDwRDfCku
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 24, 2024
Oklahoma takes lead on Alabama!
Xavier Robinson reaches past the goal line for the game's first touchdown, and the Sooners are in front of No. 7 Alabama late in the 1st half.
Oklahoma 10, Alabama 3
X gon' give us the lead 🗣️#OUDNA | @xavierrobinson0 pic.twitter.com/vxWfdJOIxk
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 24, 2024
Halftime: Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7
The Aggies were listless and unable to slow down the Tigers early, but they've since recovered and will have the ball first after the halftime break.
Halftime: Iowa State 17, Utah 13
Touchdown Texas A&M!
The Aggies are finally on the board after a 15-play, 75-yard drive that bled almost 9 minutes off the clock. In the end, it's Terry Bussey stretching the ball over the goal line.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 7
Halftime: Notre Dame 28, Army 7
Notre Dame misses a 48-yard field goal try to close out the first half. Even so, the Irish are dominating this one against undefeated Army.
Iowa State takes lead on Utah
The Cyclones have retaken the lead in Salt Lake City after a long touchdown drive capped off by this run by Carson Hansen.
Iowa State to the endzone! 😤 @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/7DF7Rsoicv
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Jadarian Price finishes the drive with a 2-yard TD run, and the Irish are in total control with under a minute to go in the first half.
2️⃣4️⃣@Jadarian15 💪#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/YteSlKdeWv
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
Utah takes lead on Iowa State
Meanwhile, the Utes just took the lead in Salt Lake City on a pick 6 by Lander Barton. The Cyclones need a win to stay in the Big 12 title picture.
LANDER BARTON PICK 6!!!!!!!!
📺 @CFBONFOX #GoUtes | @BartonLander pic.twitter.com/kf2nartJiF
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 24, 2024
Touchdown Auburn!
The Tigers are now up three scores and it's Cam Coleman with his second touchdown catch of the night! KeAndre Lambert-Smith did most of the work on the drive with a 60-yard catch and run to get the Tigers into the red zone.
Auburn 21, Texas A&M 0
Cam Coleman is the real deal pic.twitter.com/vVRW9ULDRX
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 24, 2024
Notre Dame gets the ball back, scores TD
The goal line stop didn't end up doing Army much good. It went 3-and-out, punted the ball away, and Notre Dame took the ball right down field for a touchdown on a 14-yard Jeremiyah Love run.
Notre Dame 21, Army 7
We love Love 🫶 #GoIrish☘️ | @JeremiyahLove pic.twitter.com/z240vvacvS
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 24, 2024
Interception Auburn!
Texas A&M had pieced together another decent drive, but Marcel Reed misfired on a throw across the middle and Auburn's Jerrin Thompson came down with it.
That ball belongs to @jerrin_thompson ❌
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/G0n6gbTEQy
— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 24, 2024
Notre Dame stuffed on 4th and goal!
Army's defense comes up with a huge stop on Jeremiyah Love's 4th down run from the 1-yard line. That keeps it a 7-point game in the 2nd quarter.
Defense makes the STAND at the goal line 🫡
📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/Rd0kqZ5GD0
— Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 24, 2024