College football scores, games, updates: Louisville at Notre Dame, Alabama at Georgia and more

The biggest game of the season (so far) is upon us.

No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama in the first top-five matchup of the season on Saturday night. It's the last of four ranked matchups during a loaded Week 5 slate.

Here are the biggest games of the day. Follow along as we break down all the action below.

Time: Noon | TV: ESPN | Line: Kansas State -4.5 | Total: 55.5

Both teams enter this one after losses to open conference play against teams from Utah. The Cowboys lost 22-19 at home to a Utah team that didn’t have Cameron Rising under center and Kansas State got blasted by BYU in the second and third quarters in the midst of a 38-9 loss against the Cougars.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Peacock | Line: Notre Dame -6 | Total: 45.5

The Cardinals got a statement win over the Irish a season ago at home. And it’s fair to wonder if Louisville is better this season than it was in 2023. Former Oregon and Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough has been very good so far this season, completing over 68% of his passes for eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Notre Dame is still looking to rely on Riley Leonard through the air to complement what’s been a dominant run game through four games despite injuries along the offensive line.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: Penn State -18 | Total: 47.5

The Illini knocked off previously undefeated Nebraska in overtime in Week 4 and it’s just the third time since 1951 that Illinois has won its first four games. A big reason for that is the improved play of former Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer. Can he keep that up against Penn State on the road? Opposing QBs are averaging just 144 yards per game against the Nittany Lions.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Georgia -1.5 | Total: 48.5

This matchup of perennial playoff teams features two Heisman contenders at quarterback. No QB is responsible for more TDs per game than Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and Carson Beck spent much of the offseason as the favorite for the award. Beck’s 2024 season hasn’t lived up to the Heisman hype yet, but it won’t be a surprise in the slightest if Beck has a big game.

Time: 10 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Line: Boise State -7.5 | Total: 64.5

Washington State is on the precipice of the AP Top 25 after a 4-0 start that includes wins over Texas Tech and Washington and QB John Mateer is slinging it. But the Cougars defense is allowing almost five yards a carry — that’s an appetizing statistic for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, who leads the country with an average of 10.5 yards a carry. There’s a reason he’s the non-QB with the best Heisman odds (+2000) at BetMGM.