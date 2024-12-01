Yahoo Sports Staff
College football live scores, updates: Houston at BYU
How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?
Rivalry week delivered a few surprises and all kinds of drama and hurt feelings.
No. 3 Texas clinched a spot in the SEC title game with a 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M.
The early portion of the day already delivered some big surprises, with Michigan shocking No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 to end OSU's Big Ten title hopes. And then, No. 6 Miami saw its ACC title hopes slip away with a 42-38 loss to unranked Syracuse. Might that cost Miami a shot at the playoff as well?
One team that won't need to worry about its playoff status is No. 5 Notre Dame, which secured its spot in the field with a 49-35 win over USC. And amid all the chaos, could No. 13 Alabama perhaps sneak into the playoff after a 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl?
Follow all the action late Saturday night below.
Halftime: BYU 21, Houston 10
Iowa State and Colorado are watching this game very closely.
Cyclones are in the Big 12 title game with a BYU win.
Buffaloes are in the Big 12 title game with a Houston win.
BYU adds to the lead with a TD!
BYU goes 80 yards in under a minute to score right before halftime. Jake Retzlaff's 13-yard TD run finishes it off, and the Cougars from Provo suddenly lead 21-10.
. @jretz11 with the keeper
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/TcuM98Mila
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 1, 2024
Touchdown BYU!
Sione Moa scores on a 6-yard run, and BYU takes the lead.
UNTOUCHED for SIX @SioneMoa1
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/RHPxw82Y9L
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 1, 2024
Final: Texas 17, Texas A&M 7
Longhorns clinch a spot in next week's SEC title game, where it will face Georgia. The Aggies' playoff hopes are dashed.
Final: Iowa State 29, Kansas State 21
The Cyclones are in the Big 12 title game with a BYU win over Houston. If the Cougars lose, Colorado will play Arizona State instead.
Texas recovers fumble!
The Longhorns jar the ball loose from A&M QB Marcel Reed, and that will do it here in College Station.
WE'LL TAKE THAT, THANKS🤘 pic.twitter.com/sVYHiPQ497
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 1, 2024
ISU stuffs KSU on fourth down!
That's the ballgame folks. The Wildcats were unable to move the ball on their final possession and the Cyclones are going to win this one.
Houston leads BYU with FG
Houston retakes the lead with a short field goal.
Houston 10, BYU 7
Iowa State misses FG
ISU's Kyle Konrardy misses a 37-yard field goal that would've put Farmageddon on ice and the Wildcats are still alive!
There's just over a minute left in the game. ISU is still up 29-21.
OH MYYYYYY, the FG is missed and KState is still in this 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/kL856VUN6K
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Texas 2 minutes from victory
The Longhorns are facing 4th down at the 2-minute timeout and will likely punt.
Texas A&M has no timeouts and trails by 10. Last gasp here.
Surprise onside backfires on Houston
After Houston took the early lead with a TD, it tries an onside kick, but BYU scoops it and returns it all the way for a game-tying score. BYU can earn a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win.
BYU 7, Houston 7 | End of 1st quarter
Houston scored, tried a surprise onside kick, and BYU returned it for a TD 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tyx8R1aqdq
— Wheelz (@WheelzFL) December 1, 2024
Texas A&M turned away at the goal line!
The Aggies can't take advantage of the blocked punt as a 4th-and-goal run from the 1 by Amari Daniels is completely stonewalled. Texas ball with 4:34 to play.
ETHAN BURKE WITH THE STOP ❌🛑@eburke4lax pic.twitter.com/gaj2SZcPuN
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 1, 2024
K-State stuffed on 4th down!
The Cyclones come up with a huge fourth-down stop and they'll get the ball back in Wildcat territory with just under 5 minutes left in the game.
It's dropped- turnover on downs! @CycloneFB ball! pic.twitter.com/qtVl8j2qpI
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Iowa State adds FG
The Wildcats make ANOTHER goal line stand and the Cyclones are forced to settle for a short field goal to extend their lead to 8 points.
There's just over 6 minutes left in the game.
ISU 29, KSU 21
Texas A&M blocks a punt!
This time it's special teams that comes up with a big play, with Jahdae Walker blocking a punt and giving A&M the ball at the Texas 19.
Neither team has done anything on offense in the 2nd half, but A&M making things happen on defense/special teams.
JAHDAE BLOCKED IT pic.twitter.com/nWHfQelE4w
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 1, 2024
ISU safety!
The Wildcats started the play at the 19-yard line and Avery Johnson somehow wound up in his own end zone and committed an intentional grounding penalty.
What a huge mistake by Johnson.
ISU 26, KSU 21
IT'S A SAFETY!! @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/lFt42ym3R5
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Indiana piling on late
The Hoosiers didn't need another touchdown, but they got one anyways.
Tayven Jackson takes it in himself to make it 65-0, @IndianaFootball 😳 pic.twitter.com/uBHC7LGQCc
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Texas A&M recovers fumble!
Texas turns it over for the second straight drive inside the A&M 10, this time via a Quinn Ewers fumble on a scramble. Big plays on defense are keeping the Aggies alive in this one.
End of 3rd quarter.
FUMBLE AND TEXAS A&M HAS GOT IT! pic.twitter.com/jABaIWQrFh
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 1, 2024
Iowa State turnover on downs!
The Cyclones were facing a fourth-and-2 at the 6-yard line and Rocco Becht's pass fell incomplete. It'll be K-State ball as the third quarter comes to a close.
On 4th & 2 there is no flag here and it is turnover on downs pic.twitter.com/4P6CjWcm1w
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Touchdown Kansas State!
The Wildcats wouldn't be denied this time. It's a one-possession game after K-State finished off a quick-hitting drive with a TD throw from Avery Johnson to Garrett Oakley.
Game on in Ames!
ISU 24, KSU 21
The Wildcats aren't backing down 😤@KStateFB finds the endzone 👏 pic.twitter.com/o6Jtx5tNCp
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Texas A&M pick-6!
Whoa, just when it looked like the Longhorns were ready to put this away, Quinn Ewers makes a horrible mistake and throws an interception near the goal line. It's returned by Will Lee III 93 yards to the house.
The Aggies have life!
Texas A&M's first points tonight on a 93-YARD PICK SIX ‼️
(via @AggieFootball)
pic.twitter.com/Pws65qnzo6
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 1, 2024
Iowa State blocks FG!
The Wildcats were trying to make it a one-possession game with a short field goal but the Cyclones blocked the attempt! K-State had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line and didn't come up with any points on the drive.
What a stop by ISU!
The FG is blocked by @CycloneFB 💪❌ pic.twitter.com/E75sdjB4Re
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
ISU punts to start 2nd half
We are back for the second half of Farmageddon. Iowa State started with the ball but wasn't able to do much and punted it over to K-State.
The Cyclones are in the Big 12 title game with a win here and a BYU win over Houston later.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Texas starts fast in 2nd half
Texas takes the opening kick to start the 3rd quarter and already has the ball into A&M territory.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Indiana crushing Purdue
No. 1 Hoosiers are rolling their rivals, which should bode well for their playoff hopes.
Anotha one for @IndianaFootball 👀 pic.twitter.com/nvEx2DSADe
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Halftime: Texas 17, Texas A&M 0
Texas misses a 48-yard field goal try to close out the 1st half. Longhorns are dominating so far with a trip to the SEC title game on the line
Halftime: Iowa State 24, Kansas State 14
The Cyclones are up 10 at the break and the margin is essentially due to K-State's 2 turnovers.
Texas A&M turnover on downs!
A&M QB Marcel Reed is stopped on 4th and 3 at the Texas 42. Still no offense to be found for the Aggies today.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Iowa State!
The Cyclones cap off their long drive with a touchdown run by QB Rocco Becht to extend their lead just before halftime.
ISU 24, KSU 14
Becht finds the endzone! 💪 @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/Ees8HPNa8j
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
ISU's Sama hits spin move on big run
The Cyclones are on the march as Farmageddon ticks toward halftime and Abu Sama may have just delivered the highlight of the game.
Put him in a spin cycle 😮💨🔥 @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/1EVUDC0tKF
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Texas adds a FG
A short field goal extends the Horns' lead to 17-0 over Texas A&M late in the 1st half.
Texas-Texas A&M getting heated
A little pushing and shoving after this play. Meanwhile, Texas is on the move again with the ball at the A&M 10, threatening go up by 3 scores.
It appears it’s nearly time to fight again. pic.twitter.com/edjb106YHG
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 1, 2024
Touchdown Kansas State!
The Wildcats have cut it back to three after Jayce Brown took an Avery Johnson pass 65 yards to the house.
ISU 17, KSU 14
JAYCE BROWN WOULD NOT GO DOWN 🔥😤
And just like that @KStateFB makes it a 3-point game pic.twitter.com/g8KVQX78e6
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Touchdown Texas!
Jaydon Blue makes an incredible catch at the back pylon on a perfectly placed by from Quinn Ewers.
Both of the Longhorns' TDs today have come after replay review overturned a non-TD call.
Texas leads Texas A&M 14-0.
QUINN EWERS WITH AN ABSOLUTE DIME TO JAYDON BLUE WHO SOMEHOW HAULS IT IN FOR THE TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JbibExvWIZ
— ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2024
Touchdown Iowa State!
The Cyclones add to their lead on a 9-yard pass from Rocco Becht to Jaylin Noel.
ISU 17, KSU 7
Rocco Becht with a DIME to Jaylin Noel for the TD 🎯@Cyclonefb extends its lead 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/BwED9fIbkO
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Oregon extends lead over Washington
The No. 1 Ducks don't need this win for Big Ten or CFP status, but it's still a rivalry game.
Oregon in bit of a battle with unranked Huskies so far.
Jordan James plunges into the end zone for six 😤 @oregonfootball #B1GFootball on NBC 📺 pic.twitter.com/DfPsfyYL1N
— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) December 1, 2024
Iowa State adds FG
The Cyclones have taken the lead after a 41-yard field goal by Kyle Konrardy.
ISU 10, KSU 7
Touchdown Texas!
Arch Manning comes into the game and carries the ball 15 yards over the pylon for a touchdown.
The Longhorns strike first in College Station. (It was originally ruled short, called a TD on review)
Mobile Manning™️@ArchManning pic.twitter.com/ahLQVQjne4
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 1, 2024
Touchdown K-State!
The Wildcats have tied things up in Farmageddon after going for it on fourth-and-2. Avery Johnson found Jayce Brown for a 28-yard touchdown.
On 4th & 2 Johnson connects with Brown on a dime for 6️⃣😤@KStateFB pic.twitter.com/DVDyjRcYG0
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Postgame brawl at UNC-NC State
Things took an ugly turn in Chapel Hill as well after another flag-planting incident.
Here’s the scene after NC State’s 35-30 win over UNC.
The Wolfpack attempted to plant the flag in the middle of the field and a fight breaks out. pic.twitter.com/PbcYo7heUt
— Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) December 1, 2024
Texas interception!
Marcel Reed's heave down the right sideline is picked off my Texas' Michael Taaffe.
The Longhorns once again take over inside their own 10.
PICKED OFF! pic.twitter.com/8Fdo1DCrAT
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 1, 2024
Texas A&M stuffed on 4th down!
The Texas defense holds strong on 4th down at the Longhorns 10-yard line.
A long drive ends up empty for the Aggies.
Texas A&M on the move early
The Aggies get the ball first to start this massive SEC matchup, and they've quickly moved the ball into the red zone.
Touchdown Iowa State!
The Cyclones are on the board first after the turnover. Rocco Becht found Jayden Higgins for a 15-yard touchdown.
Becht ➡️ Higgins @CycloneFB strikes first 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LT5pPasF15
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Iowa State recovers fumble!
The Cyclones take advantage of a sloppy option pitch by K-State on the opening possession of the game, recovering a fumble.
OHHH NO 😵💫 @CycloneFB defense comes up with it! pic.twitter.com/8NNU6tLDz8
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Indiana starts off hot
Indiana scored first in its rivalry game with Purdue and then Jailin Walker just came down with this wild interception.
THIS @IndianaFootball INTERCEPTION WAS INSANE 😳 pic.twitter.com/lQ2r6YzEEZ
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024
Final: Notre Dame 49, USC 35
No. 5 Notre Dame is in the playoff with an 11-1 record. The Irish will almost surely host a first-round game.
Final: Alabama 28, Auburn 14
No. 13 Alabama keeps its slim playoff hopes alive with a win in the Iron Bowl. With all then chaos today, can a 9-3 Crimson Tide team sneak into the field?
ANOTHER Notre Dame pick-6!
Xavier Watts takes it 100 yards to the house. And that will for sure put a cap on this one.
ANOTHER PICK SIX FOR THE IRISH! pic.twitter.com/841t8Aj1I6
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 1, 2024
Final: Syracuse 42, Miami 38
Syracuse pulls off a shocking comeback win over No. 6 Miami, which loses out on a shot at the ACC title game and may be in peril of missing the playoff. The ACC title game will now be Clemson vs. SMU next week.