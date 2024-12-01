College football live scores, updates: Houston at BYU

How did we get to the final week of the regular season already?

Rivalry week delivered a few surprises and all kinds of drama and hurt feelings.

No. 3 Texas clinched a spot in the SEC title game with a 17-7 win over No. 20 Texas A&M.

The early portion of the day already delivered some big surprises, with Michigan shocking No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 to end OSU's Big Ten title hopes. And then, No. 6 Miami saw its ACC title hopes slip away with a 42-38 loss to unranked Syracuse. Might that cost Miami a shot at the playoff as well?

One team that won't need to worry about its playoff status is No. 5 Notre Dame, which secured its spot in the field with a 49-35 win over USC. And amid all the chaos, could No. 13 Alabama perhaps sneak into the playoff after a 28-14 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl?

