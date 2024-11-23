College football live scores, updates: Colorado at Kansas, BYU at Arizona State and more

The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season is here.
The weekend features three games between ranked teams, including two monster matchups that pit a traditional power program against a surprising contender.
The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as
No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.
Here's what we're watching closely the rest of the day. (Scroll down for live updates.)
Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Colorado -3 | Total: 59.5
The Buffaloes are two wins from clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game, but the first test will be a Kansas team that just ended BYU's perfect season. Colorado has scored at least 34 points in each of those wins as Shedeur Sanders is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Kansas (4-6) isn’t far from having a winning record as the team has lost five games by one possession.
Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Arizona State -3 | Total: 48.5
It’s time to start paying attention to Arizona State, which has fought its way into the Big 12 title picture thanks to an offense led by RB Cam Skattebo and his 1,500-plus all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. BYU can still make the conference title game with two more wins despite last week's loss to Kansas. The loser of this game is on the outside looking in.
Time: 7 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: Notre Dame -14.5 | Total: 44.5
How long can Army (9-0) keep its magical season going against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? The Black Knights’ triple-option offense is not built to post a quick comeback, but they've given up just 10 points per game this season, albeit against a manageable schedule. Notre Dame isn't far behind, giving up 11.4 ppg. This game is likely a playoff eliminator, so the stakes are sky high.
Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas A&M -2.5 | Total: 46.5
The Tigers are 1-5 in the SEC this season and need to beat both Texas A&M and Alabama to make a bowl game. A&M is tied with Texas atop the SEC and needs the win to make next week’s rivalry game a semifinal for the SEC title game. Can Auburn play the spoiler?
Live 57 updates Sat, November 23, 2024 at 4:13 p.m. EST Kansas tacks on FG
Colorado's defense showed up in the red zone, but the Jayhawks are able to add to their lead with a short field goal.
Kansas 10, Colorado 0 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 4:11 p.m. EST Interception BYU!
Arizona State's Sam Leavitt throws an interception on a tipped ball to kick off the second quarter. The Cougars will have it right around midfield.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:57 p.m. EST Minnesota leads Penn State
Marcus Major scores from 20 yards out and the Golden Gophers have the early lead over No. 4 Penn State.
Minnesota 7, Penn State 0 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:55 p.m. EST ASU touchdown!
Cam Skattebo scores a 3-yard TD on Arizona State's first possession. He ran 7 times for 44 yards on that drive. Big start for the Sun Devils.
ASU 7, BYU 0 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:53 p.m. EST Touchdown Kansas!
Devin Neal breaks free on a 51-yard catch and run to give the Jayhawks a TD on their opening possession.
Kansas putting Colorado on notice early
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:40 p.m. EST Final: Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:39 p.m. EST Interception Florida!
That's ballgame, folks! Jaxson Dart just threw another interception to effectively end the game. What a stunning meltdown in the final minutes by the veteran quarterback.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:34 p.m. EST Ole Miss gets ball back
The Rebels defense did its job, so Jaxson Dart will have a chance to be the hero after his interception on the last possession.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:28 p.m. EST Interception Florida!
The Gators pick off Jaxson Dart in the end zone with 1:30 left in the game. Ole Miss has all of its timeouts still, but what a huge play!
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:23 p.m. EST Final: Ohio State 38, Indiana 15
How far will the Hoosiers tumble in the rankings after their first loss of the season?
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:22 p.m. EST Ole Miss on the march
The Rebels have the ball back and have moved over midfield as the game hits the 2-minute mark.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:22 p.m. EST Touchdown Ohio State
Will Howard just plunged into the end zone to extend the Buckeyes' lead to 38-15 with just over 30 seconds left in the game.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:14 p.m. EST Touchdown Indiana
It's too little, too late for the Hoosiers but maybe a consolation TD will do something for their image in the eyes on the selection committee.
OSU 31, Indiana 15 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:13 p.m. EST Ole Miss punts it back to Florida
The Rebels were unable to take advantage of a long run by QB Jaxson Dart and had to punt it back to Florida.
There's just over 6 minutes left in the game.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 3:06 p.m. EST Touchdown Florida!
The Gators have retaken the lead in Gainesville after a quick-hitting drive. DJ Lagway connected with Chimere Dike on a long pass play to put them in position and then Montrell Johnson Jr. capped off the drive with a 9-yard run.
Florida 24, Ole Miss 17 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:55 p.m. EST OSU tacks on FG
The Hoosiers defense held strong, but the Buckeyes still come away with points after a 45-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding.
OSU 31, Indiana 7 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:49 p.m. EST OSU on the march
The Buckeyes were facing a fourth-and-1 at midfield when Will Howard found Emeka Egbuka for a long gain. Indiana desperately needs a stop to stay in the game.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:43 p.m. EST Ole Miss ties it up
The Rebels have tied things up with a 42-yard field goal by Caden Davis. There's 45 seconds left in the third quarter at The Swamp.
Ole Miss 17, Florida 17 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:38 p.m. EST End of 3Q: OSU 28, Indiana 7
The Hoosiers offense has just been stuck in neutral since the first quarter. The Buckeyes will have the ball as we start the fourth quarter.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:31 p.m. EST Ole Miss stuffed on fourth down!
The Rebels had moved the ball all the way down to the Florida 11-yard line, but they couldn't convert on fourth-and-1. It'll be Florida ball after the turnover on downs.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:23 p.m. EST Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are imposing their will now. They just took it 75 yards in 10 plays as Will Howard found Jelani Thurman in the back of the end zone for the score.
OSU 28, Indiana 7 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. EST Florida settles for long FG
The Gators couldn't do anything with the ball after the muffed punt but Trey Smack drilled a 53-yard field goal to give them the lead.
Florida 17, Ole Miss 14 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:13 p.m. EST Ole Miss muffs punt
The Rebels had stifled DJ Lagway and Co. on the opening possession of the second half, but a muffed punt return gives the Gators the ball in Ole Miss territory.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:03 p.m. EST Touchdown Ohio State!
On the ensuing punt, returner Caleb Downs weaves his way through the Indiana coverage and takes it 79 yards for the touchdown. What a start to the half for Ohio State!
OSU 21, Indiana 7 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 2:01 p.m. EST
We are back for the second half and the Hoosiers have already put the ball on the ground again. Luckily they fall on it, but their drive isn't going anywhere and they'll have to punt it away.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:38 p.m. EST Scoreboard update
Here's where things stand as the first wave of games hits halftime.
Scoreboard update Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:35 p.m. EST Halftime: Ohio State 14, Indiana 7
It's been a close one and both teams have made some critical errors as the rain comes down in Columbus. The Hoosiers will have the ball when we return from the break.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:34 p.m. EST Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes take advantage of the short field and TreVeyon Henderson runs it in from four yards out to give them the lead with less than 30 seconds left in the half.
OSU 14, Indiana 7 Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:32 p.m. EST Indiana fumbles punt
The Hoosiers were just trying to punt the ball away with under 2 minutes left in the first half, but punter James Evans fumbled the snap and the Buckeyes will have it inside the Indiana 10-yard line.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:19 p.m. EST Interception Indiana!
And now the Hoosiers return the favor with a turnover of their own as Jailin Walker comes down with a tipped-ball interception to get the ball right back.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:17 p.m. EST Fumble recovered by OSU!
The Buckeyes get the ball right back on a strip sack.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:10 p.m. EST Touchdown Ohio State!
We are all tied up in Columbus after a short drive by the Buckeyes is capped off by a touchdown throw from Will Howard to Emeka Egbuka.
Howard is a perfect 14 for 14 so far.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:08 p.m. EST Touchdown Ole Miss!
Shortly after that interception, Jaxson Dart finds Cayden Lee on a crossing route for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Rebels the lead with just over 9 minutes left in the half.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:06 p.m. EST Interception Ole Miss
The Rebels have the ball back after this diving interception by John Saunders Jr.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 1:03 p.m. EST
The Buckeyes got a quick stop on the ensuing possession and now they have the ball back on the Indiana 44-yard line.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:58 p.m. EST Ole Miss ties it up
The Rebels respond with a touchdown of their own on a 47-yard touchdown pass from Jaxson Dart to Tre Harris.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:55 p.m. EST Ohio State stuffed at goal line!
What a stop by Indiana. The Buckeyes had methodically worked their way down the field and had two cracks at it from inside the 4-yard line, but the Hoosiers held strong and forced a turnover on downs!
Huge early play there by Indiana's defense.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:46 p.m. EST Touchdown Florida!
The Gators have taken an early lead on Ole Miss in the Swamp after a beautiful back-shoulder throw from DJ Lagway to Elijhah Badger.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:43 p.m. EST
The Buckeyes convert on fourth-and-10 on a pass from Will Howard to Carnell Tate to keep their drive alive. What a clutch throw and catch.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:39 p.m. EST
Now the Buckeyes are cobbling a long drive together. They were out over midfield but just had a long catch and run called back on a penalty.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:28 p.m. EST Touchdown Indiana!
The Hoosiers drive 70 yards down the field and score on their first possession of the game with a run by Ty Son Lawton.
Game on in Columbus!
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:24 p.m. EST
The Hoosiers are on the march and inside the red zone after some clutch third-down throws from Kurtis Rourke.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:22 p.m. EST Touchdown Miami
The Hurricanes are on the board first in their ACC battle with Wake Forest after a quick pass from Cam Ward to Jacolby George.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:18 p.m. EST
It's a quick three-and-out for Ohio State on its opening possession.
Indiana will have the ball back at its own 30-yard line.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:16 p.m. EST
The Buckeyes will start with the ball in Columbus. Much has been made of the injuries on their offensive line. We'll see if they can get off to a quick start right here.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:08 p.m. EST
Iowa makes a big mistake early on the road at Maryland.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 12:07 p.m. EST
We are underway with the first games of the day!
We'll mostly be following Ohio State vs. Indiana in this opening window, but we'll also drop in highlights from around the country.
Sat, November 23, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. EST What to watch: Week 13 college football viewing guide Here are the best college football games in Week 13. (Bruno Rouby/Yahoo Sports) Sat, November 23, 2024 at 11:55 a.m. EST How an Army win over Notre Dame could upset the CFP, this year and in years to come Click the photo above to read the story. (David Jensen/Getty Images)