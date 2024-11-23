College football live scores, updates: Colorado at Kansas, BYU at Arizona State and more

The penultimate week of the 2024 regular season is here.

The weekend features three games between ranked teams, including two monster matchups that pit a traditional power program against a surprising contender.

The first marquee matchup of the day ended up being a lopsided affair, as No. 2 Ohio State throttled previously undefeated Indiana in a 38-15 blowout. Later, Florida delivered an upset on No. 9 Ole Miss to effectively end the Rebels' College Football Playoff hopes.

Here's what we're watching closely the rest of the day. (Scroll down for live updates.)

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: Fox | Line: Colorado -3 | Total: 59.5

The Buffaloes are two wins from clinching a spot in the Big 12 title game, but the first test will be a Kansas team that just ended BYU's perfect season. Colorado has scored at least 34 points in each of those wins as Shedeur Sanders is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Kansas (4-6) isn’t far from having a winning record as the team has lost five games by one possession.

Time: 3:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Arizona State -3 | Total: 48.5

It’s time to start paying attention to Arizona State, which has fought its way into the Big 12 title picture thanks to an offense led by RB Cam Skattebo and his 1,500-plus all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. BYU can still make the conference title game with two more wins despite last week's loss to Kansas. The loser of this game is on the outside looking in.

Time: 7 p.m. | TV: NBC | Line: Notre Dame -14.5 | Total: 44.5

How long can Army (9-0) keep its magical season going against Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium? The Black Knights’ triple-option offense is not built to post a quick comeback, but they've given up just 10 points per game this season, albeit against a manageable schedule. Notre Dame isn't far behind, giving up 11.4 ppg. This game is likely a playoff eliminator, so the stakes are sky high.

Time: 7:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN | Line: Texas A&M -2.5 | Total: 46.5

The Tigers are 1-5 in the SEC this season and need to beat both Texas A&M and Alabama to make a bowl game. A&M is tied with Texas atop the SEC and needs the win to make next week’s rivalry game a semifinal for the SEC title game. Can Auburn play the spoiler?