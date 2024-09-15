Uncrowned Staff
Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga live updates: Odds, undercard, highlights, analysis
Canelo Álvarez is spending his Saturday doing what he usually does around the time of Mexican Independence Day: headlining a big-time pay-per-view card. His opponent this time: undefeated challenger Edgar Berlanga.
It's been three years since Álvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) united the super middleweight titles and he has since defended the group four times with unanimous-decision wins against Gennadiy Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo and Jaime Munguía. He is heavily favored to take care of business against Berlanga, to the point that the biggest question is what he'll do next.
Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) isn't a nothing opponent, though, and all it could take is one big punch from the 27-year-old to shock the boxing world.
Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates:
Canelo Álvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga live results, highlights, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, DAZN/PPV.com)
Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Álvarez (-1600) vs. Edgar Berlanga (+800)
WBA middleweight title: Erislandy Lara (-275) vs. Danny Garcia (+230)
Interim WBA super middleweight title: Caleb Plant (-1400) vs. Trevor McCumby (+700)
Featherweight: Rolando Romero (-250) vs. Manuel James (+220)
Super lightweight: Stephen Fulton (-750) vs. Carlos Castro (+500)