Bo Nix, Broncos inch closer to playoff contention after outlasting Browns in surprising offensive thriller

The last time the Denver Broncos made the playoffs was the end of the 2015 season. That was Peyton Manning’s last season, and the last time the Broncos had a viable quarterback.
Bo Nix is helping end both of those droughts.
Nix wasn’t perfect on Monday night but he was pretty good. For a national audience who might not have seen much of Nix this season, it might have been a revelation. The selection of Nix at 12th overall in the NFL Draft was criticized by some, but the Broncos have to feel great about it. Nix led a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter after a feisty Cleveland Browns team took a fourth-quarter lead, and the Broncos improved to 8-5 with a 41-32 win after the defense finally got a stop in the final two minutes after giving up more than 500 yards.
Ja'Quan McMillian picked off Jameis Winston on a leaping interception, got up and returned it 46 yards for a game-sealing score. Winston had 497 passing yards, 235 of which went to former Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy (the most receiving yards in NFL history for a player against his former team, via ESPN), but Winston's two pick 6s were the difference in the game.
Nix threw a couple interceptions, but also had 294 yards and a touchdown. And his team got a big win. The Broncos haven’t clinched a playoff spot, but it might be coming soon. Even bigger than that, the future looks bright because Denver has finally figured out its quarterback problem.
Big plays for both teams
Browns vs. Broncos wasn’t the type of Monday night matchup that was going to have everyone buzzing all afternoon. It turned out to be an entertaining game.
The Browns (3-9) haven’t been able to get much going in the running game lately, so they had Winston air it out. He was well over 300 yards during the third quarter, with former Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy passing 200 yards early in the fourth quarter. There was a sequence in which Marvin Mims Jr. got past the Browns' secondary deep down the middle and Nix hit him with a great pass for a 93-yard touchdown. Then, on the next offensive play, Jeudy beat the Broncos' secondary for a 70-yard score.
Winston made big plays, but he’s always a threat to give some back. He did so in the second quarter, telegraphing a short pass that Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto stepped in front of for an interception and returned it 71 yards for a touchdown.
The Broncos were scoring easily, but the Browns wouldn’t go away easily, even if their playoff hopes realistically ended a few weeks ago.
Browns take 4th quarter lead
Nix made a mistake early in the fourth quarter. He threw deep but Mims was well covered and Browns cornerback Denzel Ward made a nice catch downfield for an interception. The Broncos led 31-25 but the door was open for the Browns to take back the lead. Jeudy made a couple more big plays, including a 17-yard catch on third-and-10. With 8:57 left, Winston hit Nick Chubb for a touchdown and the Browns led 32-31. Winston went over 400 yards on that drive, and it was his fourth touchdown pass.
For the past eight seasons, the Broncos wouldn’t have had much chance at rallying after losing the lead. They rarely had a quarterback capable of leading a game-winning drive. Nix didn’t look nervous. He hit a couple of big third-down passes to get the Broncos downfield, showing off his arm strength on each of them. With less than three minutes left, the Broncos faced a fourth-and-1 well within field-goal range. Head coach Sean Payton looked like he was going for it, but then called timeout, changed his mind and Wil Lutz kicked a go-ahead field goal.
The Broncos' defense had given up more than 500 yards at that point, but needed one stop to get a massive win. The possession started with a sack, but Winston rallied to hit Elijah Moore for a first down. The Broncos needed a big play, and McMillian got it. He got in front of a pass to Moore and ended up taking it in for a touchdown. Winston threw a third interception in the closing seconds of the game on a desperation drive. Despite all his passing yards, Winston's three interceptions were costly. That’s the story of his career.
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER40 updates
Jason Owens
Broncos win, get the full Jameis Winston experience
Jameis Winston set a career high and a new Browns record with 497 passing yards. Former Bronco Jerry Jeudy secured nine catches for 235 yards and a touchdown, setting a new NFL record for most receiving yards in a game against his former team.
And it wasn't enough. Winston countered his big night with a pair of pick 6s that doomed the Browns in Denver in a 42-31 Broncos win. He capped the night with his third pick in the end zone, allowing the Broncos to take over in victory formation. It was the best of Jameis Winston and the worst of Jameis Winston all in one game.
The win was aided by a 93-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix, who overcame his own pair of interceptions to help lead Denver to victory. The Broncos improve to 8-5 and enter their bye week in firm control of their path to the playoffs.
Jason Owens
Jameis Winston's third interception puts fitting exclamation point on Broncos win
And there's Jameis Winston's third interception, a fitting cap to a wild Broncos win.
Jameis Winston has been brilliant tonight. Except for two throws.
Winston just threw his second pick 6 of the night inside the two-minute warning. Ja'Quan McMillian jumped the route in the flat an intercepted the pass near midfield. He then took it to the house for a 46-yard interception return. Denver leads 41-32 inside the final 2 minutes, and the Browns need a miracle.
Browns overcome sack, stay alive at 2-minute warning
Jameis Winston took a sack on first down. But the Browns picked up 20 yards on two passes on second and third and have a first down at the Cleveland 42-yard line with 2 minutes remaining and a 34-32 deficit. A field goal would win it.
Broncos think twice, kick go-ahead FG instead of going for it
With a chip-shot field goal for the lead, Sean Payton sent out his offense on fourth-and-1. But he had second thoughts. The Broncos called timeout and sent kicker Wil Lutz back out for the 27-yard attempt. Lutz was good, and the Broncos have a 34-32 lead with 2:54 remaining.
Can Jameis Winston and the Browns answer?
Jason Owens
Browns convert Nix interception into lead
The Browns are back on top. Cleveland marched 67 yards on eight plays after the Bo Nix interception to take a 32-31 lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Nick Chubb. Jerry Jeudy caught two passes for 52 yards to set up the score.
Winston's up to 446 yards with four touchdowns on the night. A strong Denver defense has had few answers for this passing attack.
Jerry Jeudy's having a career night against his former team. A 35-yard catch on another big connection with Jameis Winston puts him at seven catches for 202 yards with a touchdown. Why isn't Patrick Surtain shadowing Jeudy?
Jason Owens
Bo Nix's second interception gives ball right back to Browns
Denzel Ward forced the first Bo Nix interception of the night. He just hauled in Nix's second. Nix looked deep to Marvin Mims on the first play of a possession. Ward stayd with Mims stride-for-stride and came down the ball for an interception. Cleveland's back in business with a 28-25 deficit early in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos swarmed Jameis Winston for a sack on second down and a 14-yard loss. The Browns punt the ball back, and the Broncos have the ball and a 31-25 lead.
Jason Owens
Browns catch a break
The Browns just caught a big break. Right guard Wyatt Teller jumped early on a fourth-and-1 sneak by Jameis Winston, and the officials didn't catch it. Winston followed Teller and dove through the right side of the line for a first down.
Jason Owens
Jaleel McLaughlin powers Broncos FG drive
Jaleel McLaughlin ran five time for 43 yards to help get the Broncos into field-goal range. Denver opts for the kick instead of going for it on fourth-and-2. Wil Lutz is good from 36 yards to extend the Broncos lead to 31-25 late in the third quarter.
Jason Owens
Browns get the ball back with chance to take a lead
Denver just went 3-and-out, and the Browns have the ball back with a 28-25 deficit midway through the third quarter.
Jason Owens
Jerry Jeudy strikes back
It took the Browns all of one play to answer Bo Nix's touchdown pass to Marvin Mims. And former Bronco Jerry Jeudy was on the receiving end of it.
On the first play of the ensuing Browns possession, Jameis Winston looked deep to Jeudy on a go route down the middle. Jeudy broke free over the top of the Denver defense and hauled in the pass for a 70-yard touchdown catch to cut Denver's lead to 28-25.
Jeudy's up to six catches for 167 yards and a touchdown. And we've got a shootout on our hands in Denver.
Bo Nix hits Marvin Mims for 93-yard highlight-reel TD
Here's one for the rookie highlight reel. Facing third-and-11 against their own end zone, the Broncos looked primed for another punt. Bo Nix had other ideas.
Nix found Marvin Mims streaking down the middle and hit him in stride over a pair of Browns defenders near midfield. 93 yards later, Mims was in the end zone for a 28-17 Broncos lead. What a throw from Nix, who's been one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season.
The Broncos forced the second Browns punt in two second-half possessions and have the ball back at their own 8-yard line after a punt. Denver leads, 21-17 early in the third quarter.
Jason Owens
Broncos fail to convert 2nd-and-short
The Broncos had second down and less than a yard to go and ended up punting. Jaleel McLaughlin lost a yard on second down, and Bo Nix's third-down pass to Devaughn Vele was broken up by Greg Newsome. Broncos punt, leading 21-17. Nix is 9 of 19 for 110 yards against a Browns defense that's not giving him easy looks.
Jason Owens
Browns stall out near midfield
Cleveland's opening drive stopped short of the 50-yard line, and the Broncos have the ball inside their own 20 after a punt.
Jason Owens
Second half is underway
The second half is underway. The Browns have the ball first after a touchback on the second-half kickoff.
Jason Owens
Broncos 21, Browns 17: Key hafltime stats
Denver's vaunted defense largely struggled against the Browns before halftime, but made up for it in part with a pick 6 of Jameis Winston. The Broncos offense, meanwhile, has scored two touchdowns behind Bo Nix, but failed to move the ball on its other four possessions.
Bo Nix: 9 of 18 for 110 yards, zero touchdowns, 1 interception Jameis Winston: 18 of 31 for 245 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception (pick 6)
Jaleel McLaughlin: 5 carries for 20 yards Javonte Williams and Michael Burton: Each with a 1-yard TD run Jerome Ford: 6 carries for 39 yards Nick Chubb: 6 carries for 11 yards
Courtland Sutton: 3 catches for 43 yards Jerry Jeudy: 5 catches for 97 yards David Njoku: 5 catches for 32 yards, 2 touchdowns
Broncos total offense: 141 yards Browns total offense: 298 yards
Broncos turnovers: 1 Browns turnovers: 1 (pick 6)
Jason Owens
Broncos kneel to end half with 21-17 lead
The Broncos knelt with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter and enter halftime with a 21-17 lead. The Browns will have the ball first in the third quarter.
Jason Owens
Browns bounce back with quick-strike TD before halftime
The Browns made the most of their ensuing possession after Jameis Winston's pick 6. Winston drives the Browns 70 yards in 1:25 finds David Njoku for the tight end's second touchdown of the night. Browns cut Broncos' lead to 21-17 with 13 seconds before halftime.
An A+ response against a tough defense after their previous drive ended in disaster.
Browns run a brilliant 2-minute drill and Njoku makes a beautiful catch for six.
Broncos extend lead with Nik Bonitto pick 6 of Jameis Winston
The game took a big swing just before halftime. Jameis Winston had the Browns in Broncos territory in the final two minutes of the half. But he telegraphed a pass that linebacker Nik Bonitto jumped and intercepted. It was open field from their for Bonnito, who returned the interception 70 yards for a touchdown.
The Browns had a chance to take the lead into halftime. Instead, they're trailing, 21-10 with 1:38 left in the second quarter.
There were no offensive struggles for Denver this time. Bo Nix hit Courtland Sutton for a 19-yard gain then Troy Franklin for a 23-yard gain to advance the Broncos to the Cleveland 1-yard line. Fullback Michael Burton took it from there for a 1-yard touchdown run to take a 14-10 Broncos lead late in the second quarter.
Now it's the Browns turn for a three-and-out. Denver has the ball back at its own 33-yard line after a 63-yard punt and 10-yard return. Cleveland leads, 10-7 late in the second quarter.
Jason Owens
Broncos go 3-and-out again; offense is struggling
Outside of their touchdown drive, the Broncos are struggling on offense. They just went three-and-out for a third time in the first half. Their touchdown drive went for 63 yards on eight plays. Their other four drives have produced 29 yards, three punts and an interception.
Jason Owens
Browns convert turnover into field goal
The Browns drove 42 yards after intercepting Bo Nix and settled for a 45-yard field goal after failing to convert on fourth-and-7. Cleveland takes a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.
Jason Owens
Greg Newsome intercepts Bo Nix on ricochet from Denzel Ward
Greg Newsome got the interception. But it was Denzel Ward who made the play. Ward had tight coverage on a pass from Bo Nix intended for Troy Franklin. He dove and broke up the pass at the catch point, knocking it high up in the air for Newsome to grab. The Browns take over at their own 31-yard line.
Cleveland stalled out at its own 23-yard line, and the Broncos have good field position following a 39-yard punt. They'll start their next possession at their own 38-yard line.
Jason Owens
End of first quarter: Broncos 7, Browns 7
The first quarter is over with the game tied at 7-7. The Browns just secured a first down after being pinned deep and will start the second quarter with first-and-10 at their own 23-yard line.
Jason Owens
Broncos go 3-and-out again
After a failed deep ball on third-and-10, the Broncos have punted back to the Browns for a second three-and-out in three drives. Cleveland takes over possession at its own 12-yard line.
Jason Owens
Browns strike back with quick TD drive
Denver's lead didn't last long. The Browns answered with a five-play 70-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass in traffic from Jameis Winston to tight end David Njoku. A 44-yard pass from Winston to Elijah Moore set up the score. Game's tied at 7-7 late in the first quarter.
A drop by Courtland Sutton threatened to short-circuit Denver's second possession. But Bo Nix went right back to Sutton on third-and-6 to convert a first down en route to a touchdown. Denver's 12-play, 63-yard drive ends with a 1-yard touchdown run by Javonte Williams.
Denver leads, 7-0 with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
Jason Owens
Browns come up empty after big Jerry Jeudy gain
Cleveland's opening drive stalled out after Jerry Jeudy's 44-yard gain on the Browns' first play from scrimmage. The Browns settled for a 47-yard field-goal attempt that Dustin Hopkins missed wide left.
Jason Owens
Jerry Jeudy strikes early against his former team
Jerry Jeudy figured to play a big role in his return to Denver. The Browns made sure he got involved early. Jeudy caught a first-down pass from Jameis Winston on Cleveland's opening play and ran down the right sideline for a 44-yard gain.
The Broncos drafted Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 draft and traded him last offseason to the Browns for a pair of late-round draft picks.
The Browns stuff a third-and-3 run by Javonte Williams, and the Broncos punt after failing to gain a first down on their opening possession. Cleveland starts at its own 10-yard line after a 61-yard punt and eight-yard return from the 2-yard line.
Jason Owens
The Broncos start with the ball at their 30-yard line after a touchback on the opening kickoff.
Jason Owens
Jameis Winston is out here doing Jameis Winston things:
Christian and Alexis break down Manchester City’s loss to Liverpool. They also react to Christian Pulisic’s continued hot streak and what it may means for the American’s future. Then, Christian and Alexis recap the MLS conference finals and look ahead to an exciting MLS Cup Final. Later, Christian and Alexis run back another rendition of Rápido Reactions.