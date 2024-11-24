AEW Full Gear live updates: Full card, winners and losers, results, grades and analysis

Mercedes Moné (L) will defend her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW "Full Gear." (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AEW's penultimate pay-per-view, "Full Gear," takes place Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It is the sixth installment of the annual event, and the first since Jon Moxley's win over Bryan Danielson at "WrestleDream," a match that dramatically changed the trajectory of the company's storylines.

Saturday's card features 12 matches, five of which have championships at stake, including Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Moxley and Cassidy put on a master class last Wednesday during the go-home episode of "Dynamite" to really hype up Saturday's match. In addition to Moxley vs. Cassidy, Mercedes Moné will put her TBS Championship on the line against Kris Statlander. Moné is undefeated since coming over to AEW earlier this year, but Statlander got the better of her on Wednesday night, posing a threat to her reign.

Aside from the in-ring action, AEW Women's Champion Mariah May will finally get her Champagne Celebration — 90 days after winning the title from Toni Storm at "All In: London" — alongside Mina Shirakawa.

Here's a look at the full card for Saturday, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET:

Jon Moxley (c.) vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship

Mercedes Moné (c.) vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship

Private Party (c.) vs. The Outrunners, Kings of the Black Throne and The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championships

Jack Perry (c.) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c.) vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White

“Big Boom” A.J. vs. QT Marshall (Zero Hour match)

Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Buddy Matthews (Zero Hour match)

Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Zero Hour match)

You can follow all of the AEW Full Gear action with Uncrowned's live blog below: