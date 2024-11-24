Advertisement
AEW Full Gear live updates: Full card, winners and losers, results, grades and analysis

anthony sulla-heffinger
Staff writer
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 30: Mercedes Mone attacks Kris Statlander with the championship belt during AEW Dynamite on October 30, 2024, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Mercedes Moné (L) will defend her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander at AEW "Full Gear." (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

AEW's penultimate pay-per-view, "Full Gear," takes place Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It is the sixth installment of the annual event, and the first since Jon Moxley's win over Bryan Danielson at "WrestleDream," a match that dramatically changed the trajectory of the company's storylines.

Saturday's card features 12 matches, five of which have championships at stake, including Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Moxley and Cassidy put on a master class last Wednesday during the go-home episode of "Dynamite" to really hype up Saturday's match. In addition to Moxley vs. Cassidy, Mercedes Moné will put her TBS Championship on the line against Kris Statlander. Moné is undefeated since coming over to AEW earlier this year, but Statlander got the better of her on Wednesday night, posing a threat to her reign.

Aside from the in-ring action, AEW Women's Champion Mariah May will finally get her Champagne Celebration — 90 days after winning the title from Toni Storm at "All In: London" — alongside Mina Shirakawa.

Here's a look at the full card for Saturday, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET:

Jon Moxley (c.) vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship

Mercedes Moné (c.) vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship

Private Party (c.) vs. The Outrunners, Kings of the Black Throne and The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championships

Jack Perry (c.) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship

Konosuke Takeshita (c.) vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White

“Big Boom” A.J. vs. QT Marshall (Zero Hour match)

Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Buddy Matthews (Zero Hour match)

Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Zero Hour match)

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

    Dante Martin vs. Kommander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Buddy Matthews

    Of the four men, The Beast Mortos drew solid pop from the crowd (we don't blame them, he's awesome) and Buddy Matthews had the best entrance, complete with multiple pyros and smoke.

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

    Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo

    The first match of Zero Hour was hometown favorite Deonna Purrazzo taking on an up-and-coming Anna Jay.

    Purrazzo was first to enter, alongside Taya Valkyrie, as part of the relatively newly formed Vendetta duo.

    Jay controlled much of the early action, utilizing spinning back kicks repeatedly to Purrazzo's head. Purrazzo was able to shift momentum thanks to Valkyrie's ringside presence. Purrazzo slowed the pace quite a bit, locking in a couple of submission holds before both women began trading blows in the center of the ring.

    Jay launched into a flurry of offense, capping it off by yanking Purrazzo off the top rope and scoring a near-fall. Her momentum was short-lived as Purrazzo again focused on armbars and submissions. As action moved to the ring apron and floor, Valkyrie intervened again to take out Jay. Valkyrie was tossed from ringside after being caught by the referee.

    As a battered Jay returned to the ring, Purrazzo locked in another armbar and appeared ready to win, Jay rolled her up for the victory.

    Anna Jay def. Deonna Purrazzo in 7:23

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

  • Anthony Sulla-Heffinger

