AEW Full Gear live updates: Full card, winners and losers, results, grades and analysis

AEW's penultimate pay-per-view, "Full Gear," takes place Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It is the sixth installment of the annual event, and the first since Jon Moxley's win over Bryan Danielson at "WrestleDream," a match that dramatically changed the trajectory of the company's storylines.
Saturday's card features 12 matches, five of which have championships at stake, including Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship in the main event. Moxley and Cassidy put on a master class last Wednesday during the go-home episode of "Dynamite" to really hype up Saturday's match. In addition to Moxley vs. Cassidy, Mercedes Moné will put her TBS Championship on the line against Kris Statlander. Moné is undefeated since coming over to AEW earlier this year, but Statlander got the better of her on Wednesday night, posing a threat to her reign.
Aside from the in-ring action, AEW Women's Champion Mariah May will finally get her Champagne Celebration — 90 days after winning the title from Toni Storm at "All In: London" — alongside Mina Shirakawa.
Here's a look at the full card for Saturday, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET:
Jon Moxley (c.) vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship
Mercedes Moné (c.) vs. Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship
Private Party (c.) vs. The Outrunners, Kings of the Black Throne and The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championships
Jack Perry (c.) vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship
Konosuke Takeshita (c.) vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland
Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher
“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White
“Big Boom” A.J. vs. QT Marshall (Zero Hour match)
Dante Martin vs. Komander vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Buddy Matthews (Zero Hour match)
Anna Jay vs. Deonna Purrazzo (Zero Hour match)
You can follow all of the AEW Full Gear action with Uncrowned's live blog below:
Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Uncrowned's Horsemen answer 5 key questions (with a bonus) about Full Gear
ICYMI earlier this week, Uncrowned's wrestling writers — Drake Riggs, Pen Shamrock, Kel Dansby and Anthony Sulla-Heffinger — gave their rundown ahead of Full Gear. Each scribe also gave their predictions for the full card (with the exception of two Zero Hour matches added after publication).
The first match of Zero Hour was hometown favorite Deonna Purrazzo taking on an up-and-coming Anna Jay.
Purrazzo was first to enter, alongside Taya Valkyrie, as part of the relatively newly formed Vendetta duo.
Jay controlled much of the early action, utilizing spinning back kicks repeatedly to Purrazzo's head. Purrazzo was able to shift momentum thanks to Valkyrie's ringside presence. Purrazzo slowed the pace quite a bit, locking in a couple of submission holds before both women began trading blows in the center of the ring.
Jay launched into a flurry of offense, capping it off by yanking Purrazzo off the top rope and scoring a near-fall. Her momentum was short-lived as Purrazzo again focused on armbars and submissions. As action moved to the ring apron and floor, Valkyrie intervened again to take out Jay. Valkyrie was tossed from ringside after being caught by the referee.
As a battered Jay returned to the ring, Purrazzo locked in another armbar and appeared ready to win, Jay rolled her up for the victory.
Anna Jay def. Deonna Purrazzo in 7:23
Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Catch up on AEW Dynamite
If you missed Wednesday's "go-home" episode of AEW Dynamite (or any episode, for that matter), Uncrowned has your back.
Uncrowned's Cameron Hawkins spoke with Bobby Lashley ahead of his match at Full Gear against Swerve Strickland. Despite being a multi-time world champion, Lashley is as hungry as ever and has "so much more" that he wants to do in this business.