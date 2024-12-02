49ers vs. Bills score, live updates: Buffalo hosts San Francisco on snowy 'Sunday Night Football' matchup

Even though the NFL playoffs are more than a month away, a playoff atmosphere — and a playoff feel with the weather — will descend on Buffalo as the Bills host the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." The 9-2 Bills are living large, riding a six-game winning streak and coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs before their bye. While the 49ers will be fighting for their playoff lives, the Bills are trying to keep a head of steam building with the calendar turning to December, with an eye on January. With a win Sunday night, Buffalo wins the AFC East following Miami's loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving night.
The 49ers are limping into Buffalo at 5-6, coming off a blowout loss at Green Bay last week. The 49ers were without Brock Purdy (shoulder), Trent Williams (ankle), and Joey Bosa (hip, oblique) last week but will get Purdy back for another cold-weather road trip. Despite the sub-.500 record, the 49ers entered Week 13 just a game back of a first-place tie in the NFC West with the 6-5 Cardinals and Seahawks.
As for the weather in Buffalo, expect breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and feels-like temps in the upper teens, with a chance of some snow flurries.
How to watch 49ers at Bills Sunday Night Football
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo
Live31 updates
Yahoo Sports Staff
Josh Allen's night is over and Mitchell Trubisky is in to close the deal
Close the book on the Allen's night, and here are the numbers 13-of-17 for 148 yards to go along with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. An outstanding night in a snow globe to get the Bills on their way to another win.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Perhaps the only bright spot tonight for the 49ers was Deebo Samuel returning kickoffs, and then this happened.
Deebo is averaging 35 yards per kickoff return tonight —and he's been busy — but like Kyle Juszczyk and Brock Purdy before him tonight, the 49ers just aren't getting any breaks in the nasty weather, while the Bills have been just as sharp as if it was 50 degrees and clear.
Rushing games dominate in first half as Bills take big lead into Locker Room
The Bills have a big lead heading to halftime, but both teams have been getting gashed on the ground. Buffalo has 16 rushes for 142 yards and San Francisco has 17 attempts for 119 yards. thats 33 rushing attempts for 261 yards total in the first half, and the two teams are combining to average 8.0 yards per rush. The difference is that Buffalo is getting touchdowns and the 49ers are getting field goal attempts — and Jake Moody has missed twice as Buffalo leads 21-3 at halftime.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Josh Allen to Mack Hollins for the score
The Bills cash in on a 97-yard drive with the 3rd and Goal touchdown pass. Bass converts the PAT and its 21-3 with less than a minuted to go in the first half in Orchard Park.
Josh Allen finds mad scientist Mack Hollins in the end zone! 🧑🔬
McCaffrey coming out of the game took the wind out of the 49erts' sails on that drive that comes up empty. The slick conditions may have contributed to the Moody miss, as the nasty weather is playing games with the special teams in a game Buffalo leads, 7-3.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Christian McCaffrey pulls up lame and heads directly to the blue tent
This was a bad look for the 49ers, as McCaffrey went down after no contact and went to the sideline. He missed the first half of the season with Achilles tendonitis in both legs, and this would be a devastating blow if he were to miss much time tonight, or going forward.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Damar Hamlin pick wiped away by penalty
Hamlin was flagged for illegal contact after stumbling into George Kittle, and what would have been his third interception of the season became a 49ers first down.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Christian McCaffrey is off to a HOT start
He's touched the ball eight times and is already up to 72 yards, early in the second quarter.
Christian McCaffrey running like there's nothing on the ground 😮
Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey found some space on the ground for a couple of big gainers and the 49ers were able to open the scoring after stalling in the red zone where they've been one of the worst teams in the NFL at gettin touchdowns once they've gotten inside the 20 yard line.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Brock Purdy active for the 49ers
Shoulder trouble kept him out of last week's game in Green Bay, and he'll have to get it done in the snow and windy conditions in Buffalo in his first game back. He completed his first pass of the game to George Kittle, as the snow continues to come down and cover the field.
Yahoo Sports Staff
Bills open with the ball first in the snow
And they'll be up against a banged up 49ers defense. Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir are out with injuries and the Bills have been great on offense over the past couple of weeks, scoring 30 points in each of their last five games.
