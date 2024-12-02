49ers vs. Bills score, live updates: Buffalo hosts San Francisco on snowy 'Sunday Night Football' matchup

Even though the NFL playoffs are more than a month away, a playoff atmosphere — and a playoff feel with the weather — will descend on Buffalo as the Bills host the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." The 9-2 Bills are living large, riding a six-game winning streak and coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs before their bye. While the 49ers will be fighting for their playoff lives, the Bills are trying to keep a head of steam building with the calendar turning to December, with an eye on January. With a win Sunday night, Buffalo wins the AFC East following Miami's loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving night.

The 49ers are limping into Buffalo at 5-6, coming off a blowout loss at Green Bay last week. The 49ers were without Brock Purdy (shoulder), Trent Williams (ankle), and Joey Bosa (hip, oblique) last week but will get Purdy back for another cold-weather road trip. Despite the sub-.500 record, the 49ers entered Week 13 just a game back of a first-place tie in the NFC West with the 6-5 Cardinals and Seahawks.

As for the weather in Buffalo, expect breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and feels-like temps in the upper teens, with a chance of some snow flurries.