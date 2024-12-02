Advertisement
49ers vs. Bills score, live updates: Buffalo hosts San Francisco on snowy 'Sunday Night Football' matchup

San Francisco is clinging to slim playoff hopes in another tough, cold, road environment

yahoo sports staff

Even though the NFL playoffs are more than a month away, a playoff atmosphere — and a playoff feel with the weather — will descend on Buffalo as the Bills host the 49ers on "Sunday Night Football." The 9-2 Bills are living large, riding a six-game winning streak and coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs before their bye. While the 49ers will be fighting for their playoff lives, the Bills are trying to keep a head of steam building with the calendar turning to December, with an eye on January. With a win Sunday night, Buffalo wins the AFC East following Miami's loss to the Packers on Thanksgiving night.

The 49ers are limping into Buffalo at 5-6, coming off a blowout loss at Green Bay last week. The 49ers were without Brock Purdy (shoulder), Trent Williams (ankle), and Joey Bosa (hip, oblique) last week but will get Purdy back for another cold-weather road trip. Despite the sub-.500 record, the 49ers entered Week 13 just a game back of a first-place tie in the NFC West with the 6-5 Cardinals and Seahawks.

As for the weather in Buffalo, expect breezy conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and feels-like temps in the upper teens, with a chance of some snow flurries.

  • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

  • Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.

  • TV channel: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock, Fubo

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Josh Allen's night is over and Mitchell Trubisky is in to close the deal

    Close the book on the Allen's night, and here are the numbers 13-of-17 for 148 yards to go along with two passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. An outstanding night in a snow globe to get the Bills on their way to another win.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Perhaps the only bright spot tonight for the 49ers was Deebo Samuel returning kickoffs, and then this happened.

    Deebo is averaging 35 yards per kickoff return tonight —and he's been busy — but like Kyle Juszczyk and Brock Purdy before him tonight, the 49ers just aren't getting any breaks in the nasty weather, while the Bills have been just as sharp as if it was 50 degrees and clear.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Josh Allen adds a rushing touchdown to his haul

    Is a passing touchdown, receiving touchdown and rushing touchdown a hat trick? If not, they have to come up for a name something like that. The rout is on in Buffalo, with the Bills up 35-10

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Brock Purdy is the latest victim of the conditions in Buffalo

    Just another tough one for the 49ers as the ball just slips out of Brock Purdy's hands.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers answers with TD

    Isaac Guerendo caps a long drive that finally finds pay dirt for the 49ers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What in the world is this?!?!

    How do they even score this in fantasy? Honestly, as fun a play as you'll see all year. 28-3 Bills lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kyle Juszczyk fumbles it away inside the 5-yard-line

    Taylor Rapp punched it out and Christian Benford returned it into 49ers territory. A terrible ending to a promising San Francisco drive and now the Bills are back in business.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Coming out of halftime, Kyle Shanahan said Christian McCaffrey would not be returning to the game

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Deebo opens second half with 60 yard kickoff return

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Rushing games dominate in first half as Bills take big lead into Locker Room

    The Bills have a big lead heading to halftime, but both teams have been getting gashed on the ground. Buffalo has 16 rushes for 142 yards and San Francisco has 17 attempts for 119 yards. thats 33 rushing attempts for 261 yards total in the first half, and the two teams are combining to average 8.0 yards per rush. The difference is that Buffalo is getting touchdowns and the 49ers are getting field goal attempts — and Jake Moody has missed twice as Buffalo leads 21-3 at halftime.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Josh Allen to Mack Hollins for the score

    The Bills cash in on a 97-yard drive with the 3rd and Goal touchdown pass. Bass converts the PAT and its 21-3 with less than a minuted to go in the first half in Orchard Park.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    James Cook nearly breaks another one

    This time he goes for 16 and gets out of bounds....and follows it up with 10 more. He's having a huge half, with 8 carries for 100 yards and the long touchdown run.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dawson Knox getting in on it now

    A 39-yard pickup to get the Bills off their own goal line has Buffalo on the move at the two-minute warning. They're out near midfield, looking to add to this lead before halftime.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Greg Rousseau sacks Brock Burdy to force a 49ers punt

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Officially a knee injury for Christian McCaffrey, per the 49ers

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    1 play, 65 yards, James Cook.

    This is a pretty simple drive summary, and now the 49ers are up against it. Hope you've got James Cook on your fantasy team.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jake Moody misses 45-yarder

    McCaffrey coming out of the game took the wind out of the 49erts' sails on that drive that comes up empty. The slick conditions may have contributed to the Moody miss, as the nasty weather is playing games with the special teams in a game Buffalo leads, 7-3.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Christian McCaffrey pulls up lame and heads directly to the blue tent

    This was a bad look for the 49ers, as McCaffrey went down after no contact and went to the sideline. He missed the first half of the season with Achilles tendonitis in both legs, and this would be a devastating blow if he were to miss much time tonight, or going forward.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Damar Hamlin pick wiped away by penalty

    Hamlin was flagged for illegal contact after stumbling into George Kittle, and what would have been his third interception of the season became a 49ers first down.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Christian McCaffrey is off to a HOT start

    He's touched the ball eight times and is already up to 72 yards, early in the second quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ray Davis dive into the end zone for the score

    The Bills marched right down the field to answer the San Francisco field goal and Davis was able to plow through the snow into the end zone to get Buffalo up 7-3.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    What a scene.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Doug Flutie got the crows going in Buffalo before the game

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    49ers settle for three after good opening drive

    Jordan Mason and Christian McCaffrey found some space on the ground for a couple of big gainers and the 49ers were able to open the scoring after stalling in the red zone where they've been one of the worst teams in the NFL at gettin touchdowns once they've gotten inside the 20 yard line.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Brock Purdy active for the 49ers

    Shoulder trouble kept him out of last week's game in Green Bay, and he'll have to get it done in the snow and windy conditions in Buffalo in his first game back. He completed his first pass of the game to George Kittle, as the snow continues to come down and cover the field.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bills open with the ball first in the snow

    And they'll be up against a banged up 49ers defense. Nick Bosa and Deommodore Lenoir are out with injuries and the Bills have been great on offense over the past couple of weeks, scoring 30 points in each of their last five games.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Another Snow game!

    Don't you just love football in the elements?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Fred Warner Getting the 49ers fired up in the col

  • Ryan Young

    Weather Update in Buffalo

    There's already a lot of snow on the ground in Buffalo, and the area has been in a lake effect snow warning with more on the way. Tonight's game could get interesting...

  • Ryan Young

    49ers Inactives

  • Ryan Young

    Bills Inactives