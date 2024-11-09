🔴 LIVE: West Ham goalless; Wolves lead; Brentford winning; Smith Rowe stunner

Welcome to another Premier League Saturday with six intriguing games from up and down the division.

Check back here all afternoon for all the updates.

West Ham 0-0 Everton





Scorers:

Reports this week suggested that West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui could be in trouble if his Hammers side lost to Everton here.

It was the east London side who looked most dangerous and could well have gone ahead with virtually the last kick of the first half only for Jarrod Bowen's rasping effort to be palmed away by the acrobatic Jordan Pickford.

Into the second half and it was Bowen again on the charge, this time firing an effort from the edge of the area just wide.

Lopetegui's men kept on pushing and went even closer with 15 minutes to go as Crysencio Summerville raced in and struck the post.

Wolves 2-0 Southampton





Scorers: Sarabia 2', Cunha 52'

Basement side Wolves hosted Southampton with the south coast club having won their first game of the campaign last time out.

It took Wolves less than two minutes to open the scoring as Pablo Sarabia rounded the goalkeeper and finished with ease.

Southampton thought they had equalised 10 minutes later by Ryan Manning's goal was disallowed by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

After the break Gary O'Neil's side managed to bag a second as Matheus Cunha netted from 25 yards to break Saints hearts.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Fulham





Scorers: Smith Rowe 45+2'

It was a London derby at Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace hosted in-form Fulham.

It was the Cottagers who went closest to opening the scoring early on as Reiss Nelson had two efforts on goal that were saved and went narrowly wide.

But they did eventually break the deadlock with the last kick of the opening 45 minutes as Emile Smith Rowe went in on goal and finished smartly into the far corner.

Smith Rowe almost got his second of the game early on after the break but his bundled finish was eventually ruled out for offside.

Things got even harder for Palace as Daichi Kamada was given a red card for a wild challenge.

Brentford 3-2 Bournemouth





Scorers: Wissa 25', Damsgaard 50' 58'; Evanilson 17', Kluivert 49'

Brentford have been brilliant at home so far this season but welcomed Bournemouth to west London who were fresh off the back of their surprise victory over Manchester City.

And it was the Cherries who took the lead on 17 minutes as Evanilson waltzed around Mark Flekken and prodded into an empty net.

Bournemouth's advantage lasted for just a few minutes though as Yoane Wissa equalised for the hosts.

After the break it was the away side who retook the lead as Justin Kluivert pounced inside the area.

Brentford immediately though, went straight up the other end and equalised thanks to Mikkel Damsgaard's finish from a tight angle.

This wild game then took another turn just a few minutes later as Wissa scored his second to give the west Londoners a lead.

Sunday sees four games including Chelsea's clash with Arsenal.

📸 Marc Atkins - 2024 Getty Images