Live updates: QB LaNorris Sellers won’t play for South Carolina against Akron

South Carolina is back at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, this time under the lights to face the Akron Zips. Kickoff is officially 7:35 p.m. on ESPNU.

Here are the latest updates as the Gamecocks try to improve to 3-1 on the season.

LaNorris Sellers out; Robby Ashford expected to start

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers (ankle sprain) won’t play Saturday against Akron. Senior transfer Robby Ashford is expected to start in his place.

Ashford, Davis Beville and Dante Deno were taking snaps at QB in pregame warmups, in that order. Sellers looked on in a walking boot and was in street clothes when the others took the field in full uniform. He injured his right ankle in the first half of last weekend’s loss to LSU.

Walk-on QB Jimmy Francis is in uniform for the game as well.

Not on the game’s official dress list and out are: WR Jared Brown, LB Bangally Kamara, WR Elijah Caldwell, TE Reid Mikeska.

Offensive lineman Aaryn Parks, out since the preseason, is on crutches with a boot on his right foot.

Final point spread

South Carolina closed as a 26.5-point betting favorite, according to VegasInsider’s consensus line. The over-under for points scored is 41.5.

Uniform report

South Carolina will wear a 1980 season-inspired throwback uniform combo for Saturday’s game. The most recognizable throwback element are the stars on the front of a white helmet, made famous during the era of running back George Rogers. The combo will include garnet jerseys and white pants.

What channel is the South Carolina game on?

Who: South Carolina (2-1) vs. Akron (1-2)

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday (kickoff is 7:35 p.m.)

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN.com and the ESPN app

